“A bill of attainder… a dark plot in the history of our country”

RAND Paul’s demolition of the illegal ‘impeachment’ currently underway in occupied Washington is utterly excellent. My only criticism is his proud boast that Republicans will never impeach or censure the Democrats who incited last summer’s murder rampage throughout the United States. Why not?
The reason nothing as hateful has happened before is because the Democrats have never felt as free to do as they wish.
They are hate, through and through.
DemoRATS never learn.
As much as I despise the RINOs, I give them credit for holding onto a grudge from the 1980’s whereby the Dems destroyed SCOTUS candidate Bork (like him or loathe him); largely by Biden himself. The result of this unprecedented action by the RATS and the ensuing RINO grudge saw Kavanaugh and Barrett elected recently. Barrett’s non-answer answers in her public SCOTUS “interview” was an exact replica of the tactics used by Thomas after Bork.
The RATS pulling a dumb trick like trying to impeach a private citizen is unheard of, dirty and the lowest of low ebbs for those pus-filled swampy parasites. But if it progresses, it also sets a future precedent that they, as always, never truly think through…
IMHO.
Rather like the application of Attainder to Oliver Cromwell after the Restoration.
My only criticism is his proud boast that Republicans will never impeach or censure the Democrats who incited last summer’s murder rampage throughout the United States. Why not?
I would argue the point that criminal proceedings are far more effective for the Democrat Representatives, Senators and party wonks responsible for the carnage, CL…
The Democrats have reduced impeachment to a grandstanding farce, rather than being a solemn and tightly legalised process for actual and demonstrated wrongdoing.
I consider that for at least the next generation or 2, impeachment will not be popularly considered as anything other than a mere partisan cudgel. And as such, Rand Paul is probably right.
Nothing to stop a good forensic investigation and subsequent charges being laid, anyway…
I don’t know why Rand Paul thinks Repubs are too holy to impeach the violent incitement by Democrats including Kamala Harris.
The Dems have gotten away with fraud to win the election and are trying to get Trump and his family jailed.
Nothing is too low for them to stoop to now. As if they would listen to Rand Paul. They would be laughing at him.
Well if they can impeach ex presidents they can also impeach Clinton and Obama ‘
They could impeach Soros too if they felt like it.
Nothing says ‘unity and healing’ like pursuing your (now toothless) political foes for their imagined crimes.
Their ‘commander in chief’ wants to ‘end the uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal’ by dividing people into homogenous groupings of red/blue, rural/urban, conservative/liberal.
A strategy that simply does not work…
Exactly, and that’s why we find ourselves in this shit.
Yeah and a fat lot of good that did for the rule of law during the election steal.
May as well have been RBG clones. At least then they would have shown some integrity.
Trump had his chance a blew it.
Why weren’t any of the Clinton crime cartel arrested?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-senate-votes-55-45-set-aside-rand-pauls-point-order-impeachment-unconstitutional-5-republicans-vote-democrats/
.. and Brennan, Strozk, Comey.. etc…
Agree 100%.