Did Malcolm Turnbull link the Holocaust to Donald Trump?

THE increasingly vitriolic former Prime Minister has exploited International Holocaust Remembrance Day to continue his sour campaign against Rupert Murdoch and anyone who doesn’t agree with far left-wing elites. I think that is a fair reading of this tweet. Pay even a cursory visit to Turnbull’s twitter site and you’ll scroll upon vilification of persons, violent language, wacko conspiracies and pom-pom waving for blacklists in short order. Not appropriate for a man raised to the bunyip aristocracy this week. AC he might be but he shouldn’t be acting like one on a media platform.
Connections fruitful and fatuous have always been made between some contemporary ‘crisis’ and Nazism. It became so absurd at the dawn of the internet – back when George W. Bush was “literally” Hitler to the left – that American lawyer Mike Godwin became famous for his eponymous law on the habit. But if “parallels” are the order of the day, let’s talk truth to power:
• Suspicion and dislike of Israel – Democrats ✔
• Home to politicians who hate Jews – Democrats ✔
• Black-clad SS smashing things and killing people nationwide – Democrats ✔
• Conducting illegal ‘trials’ of political enemies – Democrats ✔
• Illegally spying on political enemies – Democrats ✔
• Attacking court buildings and threatening judges – Democrats ✔
• Staging a military occupation of the capital – Democrats ✔
• Banning free speech and silencing dissident voices – Democrats ✔
• Colluding with Russia – Democrats ✔
• Extermination of the vulnerable – Democrats ✔
• Doctrinally committed to Endless War – Democrats ✔
Yes. There are parallels with 1930s Germany and every one of them has been demarcated like prison stripes by Joe Biden and his associates. Returning to this solemn day, the column by Josh Frydenberg and Josh Burns on Holocaust remembrance is eloquent indeed. The Treasurer has also announced $750,000 in funding to help establish a new Holocaust Museum and Education Centre in Canberra. After last year’s grotesque leftist assault on commemorative structures and fixtures – including statues of Abraham Lincoln and the Virgin Mary – any investment of public monies to remember the past and heed its warnings about racial and religious hatreds is welcome. Well done to both men.
Yet it appears many Jews in the USA vote for the Democrats.
Why would you vote for the ones who would put you in the boxcars?
The bottom line is that Malcolm Turdbull is a disgrace….always has been and always will be.
A nasty and untrustworthy grub.
“Perplexed of Brisbane
#3739362, posted on January 27, 2021 at 9:29 pm
Yet it appears many Jooos in the USA vote for the Democrats.”
The problem is that the majority of the US Joooish population are progressive Joooos. Their religion is progressivism. However, the Orthodox and Haredim now overwhelmingly vote for GOP.
American Jooodaism is collapsing because of progressive Joooodaism.
Well said C.L.
antifa, anti Freedom America, actually destroyed the original Starbucks in Seattle on the evening of the coronation and if you are familiar with the Jewish input to the formation of Starbucks it probably has some twisted logic.
But better than that.
Look at the person that sub-Emperor Joe has appointed to run the NSA.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/01/biden-puts-anti-israel-bds-activist-charge-nsc-daniel-greenfield/
Malcolm who?
It’s always about Malcolm. Even a genocide.
If the Lieborals wanted to make a start on the long road back, expelling him wouldn’t be the worst place to start.
Wow. Thanks for that link, NoFixedAddress.
Turnbull outdid Rudd in the absolute dickhead stakes.
And they said it couldn’t be done.