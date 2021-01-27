Did Malcolm Turnbull link the Holocaust to Donald Trump?

THE increasingly vitriolic former Prime Minister has exploited International Holocaust Remembrance Day to continue his sour campaign against Rupert Murdoch and anyone who doesn’t agree with far left-wing elites. I think that is a fair reading of this tweet. Pay even a cursory visit to Turnbull’s twitter site and you’ll scroll upon vilification of persons, violent language, wacko conspiracies and pom-pom waving for blacklists in short order. Not appropriate for a man raised to the bunyip aristocracy this week. AC he might be but he shouldn’t be acting like one on a media platform.

Connections fruitful and fatuous have always been made between some contemporary ‘crisis’ and Nazism. It became so absurd at the dawn of the internet – back when George W. Bush was “literally” Hitler to the left – that American lawyer Mike Godwin became famous for his eponymous law on the habit. But if “parallels” are the order of the day, let’s talk truth to power:

Because he agrees with them: Why Won’t Joe Biden Repudiate Anti-Semitic Democrats?

• Suspicion and dislike of Israel – Democrats ✔

• Home to politicians who hate Jews – Democrats ✔

• Black-clad SS smashing things and killing people nationwide – Democrats ✔

• Conducting illegal ‘trials’ of political enemies – Democrats ✔

• Illegally spying on political enemies – Democrats ✔

• Attacking court buildings and threatening judges – Democrats ✔

• Staging a military occupation of the capital – Democrats ✔

• Banning free speech and silencing dissident voices – Democrats ✔

• Colluding with Russia – Democrats ✔

• Extermination of the vulnerable – Democrats ✔

• Doctrinally committed to Endless War – Democrats ✔

Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle: Leftward lurch: Democratic Party shift unleashes anti-Semitism.



Yes. There are parallels with 1930s Germany and every one of them has been demarcated like prison stripes by Joe Biden and his associates. Returning to this solemn day, the column by Josh Frydenberg and Josh Burns on Holocaust remembrance is eloquent indeed. The Treasurer has also announced $750,000 in funding to help establish a new Holocaust Museum and Education Centre in Canberra. After last year’s grotesque leftist assault on commemorative structures and fixtures – including statues of Abraham Lincoln and the Virgin Mary – any investment of public monies to remember the past and heed its warnings about racial and religious hatreds is welcome. Well done to both men.