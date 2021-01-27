Down and Outraged In Byron Bay and the North Shore

“Another national hero has rejected his Australia Day honour,” news.com.au reports, “joining a growing list of stars protesting Margaret Court.” I’ve seen longer lists on a dole bludger’s appointments calendar.

It makes me sick, the whole thing. To inflict this on us, when everyone is having such a hard time. I can’t be a part of it anymore.” – Lavender Bay battler Peter Kingston



If you hadn’t heard of this “national hero,” he paints the Harbour – over and over and over again. He also wants Mrs Court to “recognise the exclusion and division she is causing.”