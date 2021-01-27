Down and Outraged In Byron Bay and the North Shore

“Another national hero has rejected his Australia Day honour,” news.com.au reports, “joining a growing list of stars protesting Margaret Court.” I’ve seen longer lists on a dole bludger’s appointments calendar.
It makes me sick, the whole thing. To inflict this on us, when everyone is having such a hard time. I can’t be a part of it anymore.”
– Lavender Bay battler Peter Kingston
If you hadn’t heard of this “national hero,” he paints the Harbour – over and over and over again. He also wants Mrs Court to “recognise the exclusion and division she is causing.”
Never heard of him. If that’s how he feels, he should not have been given the honour in the first place.
Lefties love giving each other prizes, so all the yarts awards now go to lefties.
But give an award to a righty and the yowling and screeching is earsplitting.
Keep it up guys, girls and its. The left should ask Mal to hand back his AC in protest too.
They are becoming increasingly ridiculous.
What has this artist done? Is he well known? Has he brought Australia to the attention of the world? Invented something? Saved anyone? Made the lives of his fellow citizens better? Is he a brilliant artist – which would kind of also make him famous?
No.
Not only should he knock back the award, it should never have been offered.
This as much as anything else shows what a flawed an ridiculous system these awards are.
People we’ve never heard of, or unworthy people, giving up their Australia Day awards is really a win-win for everyone.
Not only a “national hero”, but one of a “list of stars”!
.
Now Margaret Court was without rational dispute a “star”, but this bloke and Dr Soo….. Stars! – by what definition?
They talk about unintended consequences – how wonderful that so many lefty heads are exploding and so many undeserving awards are being returned/rejected. Just the cleanout we needed.
so woke it’s blinding, will they reject their own wealth and possessions in the name of equity?
dumbass communist stooges
The NYT informed me this morning that Australia was “grappling” with its national day marking British settlement.
Funny, I didn’t see much grappling in my neck of the woods.
National Wanker/Joke more like it – look at me, look at moi? Thinking of what Margaret Court has actually achieved for the needy & out of luck all of her life it would be interesting to know his “achievements” if any?
All that new building by Pascoe people?
I’m with Sinclair. The absence of these deadbeats from the list of recipients can only serve to increase the prestige of the awards.
He also wants Mrs Court to “recognise the exclusion and division she is causing.”
It’s not enougnh to obey Big Brother. You have to love him.
If this fellow had never been born, or had taken up some other career like modelling frocks or paddling about in water on his back making owl sounds, what difference would it have made?
A person who volunteers to make possible the feeding of the homeless, a doctor who doggedly persists in developing a cure for some terrible malady, or an engineer who conceives of a new technology that will improve quality of life, all these and more I understand.
But this Harbour-side dauber? Without his paintings would the people who have bought his paintings would just have bought other ones. Or not. They certainly would not have suffered not having them.
His absence would not have been the least blip on the human radar. So why pretend his being here as made a difference?
Male homosexuals own the Australian left.
Albo loves to fight Tories but, as the pre-eminent Australian party-political leftist, publicly he is required to be a soy-boy shemale who’d enjoy one up the arse*.
And if it’s good enough for Albo, it’s good enough for all of you.
The jihad against Margaret Court is finally about humiliation – to force you to pretend to love homosexuality, even if it revolts you. To let a tiny minority dictate to the rest of the population that tolerating homosexuality falls way short.
You must not only tolerate homosexuality – you must love homosexuality.
*Of course, he’s not, but Albo’s happy to be a hyocrite for the cause.
Am I supposed to care that he is outraged and unhappy?
It will be interesting to see if the lapel badges make it back to Canberra, or the AO tag is removed from their CV’s and personal websites.
I suspect not.
Wow! That is more impressive that Paul Hogan who only worked on the bridge.
Must be an industrious bugger too, going out and repainting from green to grey when it gets cloudy, and painting foam white on the harbour ferries.
Queer Theory is our Lysenkoism.
If you seek a place in public life, or even just a job in a large corporation or the public service, you are going to have to declare your allegiance to it.
Then one day, years hence, it will collapse almost overnight under the weight of its own absurdities.
But not before millions of careers and lives are ruined.
It makes you realise these awards are now handed out willy nilly to anyone, so the whole thing should be scrapped.
Who would miss it if they suddenly disappeared.
Another one? Geez, I’ll have it. I have no trophies, awards, certificates…. nothin’. I deserve it.
Anthony Dillon has a good piece published today.
An excellent reason to shut the whole thing down.
Indeed it is the foundational gospel of Cancelholism.
Also never heard of Peter Kingston, did he invent a biscuit?
“he paints the Harbour”
He’d be more useful painting the bridge (as a tradesman, not an artist).
They’ll need a return chute soon like your local library.
“Outraged? Place medal in here.”
It makes you realise these awards are now handed out willy nilly to anyone, so the whole thing should be scrapped. Who would miss it if they suddenly disappeared.
How about this for a reform:
In our democratic Commonwealth, the only civilian awards should be for bravery or exceptional volunteer service to the common weal.
It will be interesting to see if the lapel badges make it back to Canberra, or the AO tag is removed from their CV’s and personal websites
& their twitter bios.
Rainbow flag, water drop, AO.
That’s the circle jerk trifecta.
I was at an awards ceremony at Government House late last year (not on my own account, mind you) and the very gay young aide who was ushering us twittered endlessly about how keen they were to get more awards to women and ‘minorities’.
It is just a way progressives reward each other. Your position is shown by how many of these baubles you have been awarded rather than what they technically represent. But yeah, they love giving each other awards, prizes, and even freakin’ elephant stamps.
Look at the chests of North Korean generals. When was their last battle, or even skirmish? Yet these guys between them wear fully 10% of NK’s GDP.
Exactly Roger
These non-entities will no doubt attempt to have their cake and eat it too, they will still spruik having been awarded the honour for their ‘work’, whilst also loudly signalling their virtue by having declined/returned the bauble.
If ScoMo had any nads he would announce that he is suspending the whole awards farrago until such time as everyone (the left) grow up and stop sowing divisiveness, together with an ‘amnesty’ where all past award recipients have the opportunity to return their bauble and post-nomials in dissatisfaction with ‘select cause’ and have this recorded in a Commonwealth ‘book of signalled virtue’ for posterity.
Exactly Roger
Maybe suggest it to your local member, nota.
I’m going to.
Another wanker
Another person who apparently has led a fortunate and successful life doing what he loved and got an undeserved award now weaponising that award.
I agree with Roger “In our democratic Commonwealth, the only civilian awards should be for bravery or exceptional volunteer service to the common weal.”
Apart from that, lets scrap the whole spew inducing system and spend the money on something useful.
And while we are at it lets scrap Australia Day and have a new day called “Unity Day” dedicated to an equal opportunity Australia as a united nation without any privilege by birth, class or position. I could even live with a different date, say 27 January because it is good bbq weather.
I’d say this is just a clever bit of marketing to his target audience.
Sales of his crap paintings will probably soar amongst idiot lefties.
If so, well played. The man is a capitalist.
I think it is a pretty clear indication that anyone who turns down his or her Australia Day honour probably didn’t deserve it in the first place.
“David
#3738580, posted on January 27, 2021 at 11:07 am
Another wanker”
Perfectly said.
So woke they’re now now cancelling themselves.
Why is a bridge painter getting a gong? This whole awards thingy is all rather silly. About the only thing it is useful for is identifying all the pretentious wankers sponging of the community. Bravery and volunteers are the only awards that should be given.
“twostix
#3738594, posted on January 27, 2021 at 11:24 am
So woke they’re now now cancelling themselves.”
lol….indeed.
From the link:-
A little Aussie battler.
“his alma mater, Cranbrook”
More Cranbrook alumni
Mike Cannon-Brookes
Rodney Adler
James Packer
Jodee Rich
Warwick Fairfax
The lefty establishment is grossly intolerant. Let them all give back their baubles and post-nominals, it will brighten our day.
If I had an $80 Kingston on the wall, I’d bundle it up and pay AustPost $20 to return it to him, slashed.
Leave Kingston alone. He is excellent at finger painting but not sure what he uses for a medium.
The Oz describes him as ‘celebrated’.
How can that be? His online stuff is a weird mixture of styles, almost all to them derivative of the work of other, better artists. No flair, no innovation, no risk; safe and ordinary, but I suppose it sells.
How does a sub-mediocrity like this get a gong?
A growing list…it went from two to three idiots!
The whole thing is a complete joke. I once worked for a prominent rich lister who decided it was appropriate that some sort of national honour should be awarded for lining their own pockets.
A publicist and lobbyist was employed, and within a year, the person was duly commemorated with an Order of Australia.
So glad MC has spoilt this non-entity’s 2021.
While I hesitate to bring H1tler into the discussion, as an artist he painted workmanlike representations of buildings.
This fool got a gong for childish daubings that desecrate the object represented.
C’mon, a true battler.
Grew up in Parsley Bay, Cranbrook school, financially supported by a widowed neighbour, etc.
We should give him a break – sounds like he’s doing this in his last days..
This Peter Kingston, Sydney artist, has a Linkedin account.
Someone with a Linkedin account please check in & confirm that he’s removed mention of the AO from his bio.
The Oz describes him as ‘celebrated’.
But I wouldn’t celebrate the Oz.
It is on a path of deterioration.
The reporting is juvenile.
The editing is atrocious.
The sub-editing and proofreading is non-existant.
Why do I bother reading it?
This makes me angry – what a dick.
He has received his award for being a constant nag for various do-good causes… but never actually achieved anything substantial in those endeavours for anyone who actually needs help.
Compare with Margaret Court’s enormous social work through her charity.
I am sure that Margaret Court accepts that people who embrace gay marriage have very different ideas about marriage than she does.
Nonetheless she does not embrace their beliefs.
I am certain that Kerry O’Brien (& co) do not accept that Margret Court has very different ideas about marriage than they do.
The very definition of bigotry…
Now, as George Brandis once said ‘you have the right to be a bigot’ – you also lose all moral authority by being a hypocrite.
These people have lost the ‘right’ to receive any Australian awards!
Tee hee
Maybe because he is such an outstanding example of mediocrity.