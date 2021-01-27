From the Hansard: Google v Rent-seekers

Senator BRAGG: Turning to your tax affairs, how much corporate tax did Google pay in Australia last year?
Ms Silva : Last year Google paid $59 million in tax, and we comply with the tax laws of the land. We restructured our business in 2016 in line with the government’s shift and the change to MAL, the multinational anti-avoidance law. We shifted to a reseller model from then, and last year’s tax was $59 million.
Senator BRAGG: $59 million in corporate tax?
Ms Silva : $59 million in corporate tax.
Senator BRAGG: What’s your revenue in Australia?
Ms Silva : The gross revenue was $4.8 billion, and the profit before tax was $134 million.
Senator BRAGG: $4.8 billion, and you paid $59 million in corporate tax.
Senator Andrew Bragg was an accountant by profession before he entered into the parliament as a NSW Liberal senator. So I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that he probably knows full well the difference between revenue and profit.
What I want to do here is point out two other implications of that exchange:
- 59/134 = 44.03%. Google’s effective tax rate is well above the statutory tax rate of 30%. This is a manifestation of something called the book-tax income gap. This gap is reconciled in the notes to annual financial statements that each company has to produce every year. To suggest, however, that Google is doing anything dodgy based on those figures, however, is profoundly misleading.
- 134 – 59 = 75. That is how much money Google made in Australia after tax, $75 million and that’s Australian dollars. So a mere US$60 million (approx). I wish I had US$60 million, but to put that number into perspective Google’s parent company is a US$1.2 trillion company. US$60 million might make it onto their books as a rounding error.
Trying to tax Google would be like trying to wrestle smoke. I’m not sure I would go as far as defending them though. And yes, I have read enough notes to accounts over the years. Not sure I am any the wiser though.
Sounds like the good senator got his business degree through the Alberici School of Economics.
The focus should be on how Google is legally able to claim just over $4.6 billion in deductions. I mean it was the senator’s own party that introduced the immediate asset write offs for a starter.
I always get the shits when politicians attack global companies like this.
They comply with the law – if they don’t, then they should be prosecuted (rather than going after joe blo who deducted an extra $500 he shouldn’t have).
If you feel they don’t pay enough tax in this country, then change the law.
Of course Goolag is using transfer pricing and intracompany service fees to move profit to Ireland, where I believe their company tax rate is 6.25%.
I really don’t care who wins this crud fight. The Federal Government hit companies with a stupid company tax rate, Goolag are totally evil – as we’ve seen in the US election cycle, and the MSM who want rent are a pack of propaganda excreters who deserve to be sent to North Korea. Hopefully Goolag will pull out of Australia and force a bit of red-pilling onto the Goolag-enthralled proles.
they won’t be deductions, they’ll be fees to parent google/alphabet for IP, services, etc.
How do you account for Google’s profit margin difference between the Australian and US operations (2.8% in Australia v about 21% in the USA)?
At the same time a profit to turnover ration of what?, about 3% seems like Google must have a very large amount of operating costs. Intercompany loans, expenses, consultancies and the like flowing back offshore as legitimate business expenses. Don’t know. Have not seen the accounts but seems strange a major corporation would operate on a 3% margin. Just sayin”
The problem with Google it the way it shifts it’s money around. Google’s business is advertising and everything else it does is based around that. Now the made 4.8 billion in revenue in Australia and a mere $60 million if profit, on which it paid tax. The problem comes that the Google HQ in Bermuda probably charged Google in Australia $4 billion in license fees. These license fees are how Google shifts it’s liabilities from high tax countries to low tax.
The same happens all around the world. In 2009 Google made €5.5billion profit in the EU and paid €5.467 to Google HQ in Bermuda leaving a paltry amount to pay as tax in Ireland.
Every internet based tech company in the world does the same thing shamelessly diverting profits to the lowest taxing jurisdictions they can find. The international tax laws were written before companies could shuffle funds as easily as they can today.
exactly, google’s real expenses are among the lowest in the tech world. revenue per employee is among the highest.
this “reseller model” needs to be clarified.
Here is third implication of that exchange, and clearly the most important one:
3. $4,800m in revenue and only $134m in profit before tax in Australia. That means deductible costs of $4,666m in Australia, and a profit margin (before tax) of only 2.8%.
Thats just not feasible for a major global business. A minimum of 20% margin is more likely.
Profits are clearly being shifted offshore to lower tax jurisdictions, by the way of inter company charges and fees.
That is the real problem, not tax paid on declared profit.
What are the costs offsetting the revenues to get only $134M profit? Most of the real costs will be in maintaining and upgrading various servers [sunk costs – probably long amortised and probably not in Australia] and possibly staff [likely very few in Australia]. It’s not like they have any inventory or face any costs for their web-crawlers accessing (even private/confidential) internet content.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_data_centers
So it’s prob international transfer pricing. Moving costs into high tax jurisdictions and profits to low tax ones. I’m guessing that if one looks at Google Aust costs there will be a MASSIVE ($bio type) license cost to a related or parent Alphabet company in Ireland (where from memory Google has a near zero tax agreement) or some tax haven like Bermuda etc.
May be legal … BUT!
Has anybody had a look at the US filings of the US parent? There is a big difference between a subsidiary paying tax in an (minor) overseas jurisdiction and paying no or an “unfair” amount of tax. Uncle Sam is usually pretty good at getting his cut.
Like all good Socialists Google prefers to spend OPM.
On tax, I thought this was worth posting in full:
In The Australian.
google Oz has about 1500 staff.
That’s easily a couple of hundred million in staff expenses.
As I said above – they’ll be paying a large amount to Alphabet for use of IP and software products.
Big Tech likes Big Government, except when it comes to paying for it. Then it prefers to rely on Big Accounting and Big Law.
they’ll be paying a large amount to Alphabet for use of IP and software products.
That’s the cornerstone of the tech giants business model.
The law can be changed pretty quickly.
Licensing fees should be declared the year in advance for them to be deductible.
Not at the end of the year.
Could be done tomorrow via added regulation to the wheelbarrow full auditors already have to adhere to.
But it won’t be.
Because it’s all theatre.
Big tech licensing fees to the parent company (that are decided/quantified) towards the end of the tax year is similar to some of the larger mining companies.
Example Glencore Australia in the past has paid interest rates as high as 17.5% to the international parent at time when Glencore Australia was selling debt into the Australian market at circa 3%.
PS, the Glencore loan was only inked at the end of the reporting period.
Again, this could be fixed tomorrow, allowing interest over a certain margin to not be deductible.
You know, like what it is for Australian tax payers.
But it won’t be.
Because it’s all theatre.
feelthebern – nothing like sitting down at the end of the year to work out how much tax you are going to pay. Had a good year? Buy a Landcruiser Sahara. Poof. Instant asset write off. Free Landcruiser. Not for PAYG mugs though.
Bear, agree.
But we humble plebs are not back dating agreements.
That’s what the tech companies & global miners do every year.
And all totally legit says Sinclair. They spent $4.6b in Australia on wages, servers, rent, electricity and lobbying. Easy to see how this could happen.
Google’s tax strategy is called “Double Irish Dutch Sandwich”. Very effective in minimizing the tax it has to pay.
Double Irish Dutch Sandwich
Used to be the core tax strategy.
That strategy is still used in a smaller way, but more to validate/prolong the historical ruse.
But no longer core.
That’s exactly what the stupid government is doing, using the Willy Sutton methodology:
Targetting big tech, big retail, big banks, big mining (is there any other kind?) with their “pay by the month” schemes.
As many have already pointed out, it seems that the transfer pricing and anti-avoidance rules don’t seem to have made much of an impact in this case.
I wonder if that represents a “don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg” methodology?
Google is the rent seeker. Google makes money of data and content paid for and produced by others.
Really, $4.8 billion in revenue, $4.666 billion expenses, net profit before tax of $134 million then pays $59 million in tax, so thats a net profit of 75 million, a profit to sales margin of 1.56%. Not a good business model UNLESS inter-company expenses are bled out of the 97% of sales to overseas affiliates in tax lenient precincts! Assuming a PER of 30 (reasonable at present US and Oz market rates) the Australian business would be ‘worth’ $A2,250 million. Who would want to run a business of value $A2.25 billion for a return of 75 million, surely any switched on corporate would be looking for better returns elsewhere UNLESS they do a BHP and shift profits offshore. Where are our so dumb politicians and so dumb advisors. Maybe they should Gargle a search of hyper-tax avoidance? In the meantime they are too busy chasing PAYG taxpayers and the businesses that actually pay them because it certainly ain’t Gargle. Gargle threatens to stop the use of its product in OZ so OK go ahead as it might help the braindead next generation to open their eyes and see what’s happening. Go on Gargle do it after all I’m sure your shareholders would appreciate an investment with better returns, ha!
Well by that logic, the Govt should tax or put a levy on any overseas paid license fees (i.e. income) generated in Australia! Assume the license fee was $4Bio – a 10% levy will be $400M and a “fair” 30% regime (i.e. income generated in Australis) would get $1.2Bio.
Rorschach, putting a pre-set metric around the licensing fees (lets be clear, these aren’t licensing fees), it would capture some of this.
Again, this could be done by the government tomorrow via regulation.
But they won’t.
@ Doomlord
If only no-one had ever made that mistake before. Or, perhaps they have … (hoping Aston has a go at Bragg for this – it is egregious from someone who does know better)
https://www.afr.com/rear-window/budget-2018-abcs-emma-alberici-fluffs-economics-101-again-20180513-h0zzr7
@ CL – take Gottleibsen’s whingeing cum grano salis: as he presents it, you could have millions in unpaid present entitlement (an entitlement to be paid by a trust) appropriated to you, but be tax free, because you never ‘received’ it. Well, you won’t. It will be credited to your beneficiary loan account and you then draw against it. It’s smoke and mirrors, and often (not always, but often) associated with too-smart-by-half tax planning.
You would sound more convincing if you spoke to the “massive” costs that Google incurs in operating in Australia and how this almost totally consumes their $4.8 Bill. Lets not kid ourselves about what Google is doing.
Just about every global corporation that operates in Australia does this profit shifting to some extent.
The ATO is hamstrung by not having access to confidential product cost information housed at “head office” wherever that is.. usually a lower taxing country. Of course the “head office” country has no interest in co-operating with the ATO either ….. often due to government agreement with the corporation (eg: Ireland and others).
Macron got fed up with this and proposed a tax on multi-national tech companies based on gross sales within country.. probably the only way a “fair” tax take could be made at present. This concept has already been implemented in Australia ages ago… with on-course bookies who have to pay an additional turn-over tax to government.. nothing to do with profit, as it would be unverifiable whatever they declared!! Have worked for multiple US based computer companies for over 20 years.
Don’t blame Google.
Blame the lazy politicians who bring this shit up as a distraction.
Don’t hate the player.
Hate the game.
Often hear people complain that they ‘pay more than their fair share of tax’. Can any one please, define what paying your fair share of tax really is? As I understand things, one is only required to pay what is legally levied against you by the ATO; I don’t ever recall them mentioning anything about ‘fair share of tax”.
My view will probably not be popular around here.
But the companies are just responding to the incentives they face.
Australia could choose to be a low company tax state and then the overseas companies would try and recognise most of their profit in Australia.
IMO, it is all about choices.
Australia has chosen one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world, and so therefore companies try and minimise their profits in Australia.
Peter, you state the facts.
Not sure what you are asking FTB?
People can google this one if they want details.
An Australian institution identifies a loop hole in the tax laws of an Asian nation.
Implements strategy.
Realises it has worked too well & they have generated a $A300mill return if they claim it.
They decide to not claim it.
They don’t want to get on the wrong side of Asian nation.
Pure business.
Not asking anything.
You said your views won’t be popular.
My response was, you state the facts.
That is, who cares if it isn’t popular.
The issue is also that modern tax laws need to be overhauled to bring them into the 21st Century. Whilst they may be perfectly adequate for financial transactions based on $dollars and cents, I doubt that there i much to manage payments / value exchanges via digital / blockchain or even how to accurately asses revenues raised not through sales but by IPOs or even go-fund-me! [We have people retiring as multi-squillionaires without ever having any taxable income!]
FTB
Thanks.
No taxation without misrepresentation.
The leftfootkick is correct.. companies are only required to pay what is legally required of them via the ATO tax rules… right now the ATO cannot reasonably determine if what the global companies are telling them is anywhere near correct.. so Australian Govt/ATO can only take two possible actions….
1. Suck it up… and wear that these companies have a legal way to pay an effectively far lower rate of tax on their business profits generated in Australia, than fully Australian based companies Because the profit numbers are unverifiable.
2. Change the law for multi-nationals to tax an entity (eg: Australian sales turn-over) that is verifiable by the ATO at an arbitrary rate determined by the Govt… yep sounds like a shit stick.
A third possibility is to get all nations to agree to a multi-partisan information sharing database on each global companies financials… but hell might freeze over first! Meanwhile, the globals are raking it in….
Yes I think that one started a war somewhere in the 1700’s
Sinclair us being disingenuous. Alphabet’s gross profit margin globally in 2019 was 55.46%. It’s net margin fir the quarter last reported – September 2020 – was 24.36%.
It would appear that the politician was perfectly right to query the data provided. Google staffing in Australia is virtually 100% sales.
The politician can pay the $A77 to ASIC for the comprehensive accounts.
That has all the answers to the questions he was asking, without the showboating.
Many here are on the right path. The profit margin is rather thin. But having worked in energy with a number of american companies let me enlighten you. The yanks are actually risk averse. They like private rulings. It is inconceivable that the ato has not been through their books with a fine comb and that they have used consultants and international experts to verify claims. They would also have talked to other revenue services in the US and Europe. The key is to know where and how the excess profit is being skimmed. It surprises me that if we want to tax more we just need to deny some deductions. Or change the law. The problem is everyone is then impacted.
The question is: Were the expenses and revenue legitimate, or where they made up values to bleed away any profits. After all… Engineers writing software in the USA can charge Google Australia…. practically anything. Why not charge them an amount to make them almost completely run at break even?
The Government had no qualms on introducing a 0.06% levy on deposits for JUST the Big Banks (specifically Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Macquarie Bank). What’s preventing them from similarly applying just to the major Big Techs (i.e. specifically just to Google Facebook Twitter etc)?
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/BudgetReview201718/Banks
Once again libertarians mount their white horses and go into battle on some academic principle on behalf of a pack of utter mongrels who wouldn’t give libertarians the steam off their shit.
Peter Greagg said at 4.26
How about the Fed Gov reduces tax. Say, flat 10% corp and income tax. It will still be imperfect. but I suspect much better.
But, the next decade is about getting ever more revenue to the Government, so we will probably increase taxation.
Correct.
Modern libertarianism couldn’t give a fuck about liberty, just dinner party invitations from their friends in the Marxist left.