From the Hansard: Google v Rent-seekers

Senator BRAGG: Turning to your tax affairs, how much corporate tax did Google pay in Australia last year?

Ms Silva : Last year Google paid $59 million in tax, and we comply with the tax laws of the land. We restructured our business in 2016 in line with the government’s shift and the change to MAL, the multinational anti-avoidance law. We shifted to a reseller model from then, and last year’s tax was $59 million.

Senator BRAGG: $59 million in corporate tax?

Ms Silva : $59 million in corporate tax.

Senator BRAGG: What’s your revenue in Australia?

Ms Silva : The gross revenue was $4.8 billion, and the profit before tax was $134 million.

Senator BRAGG: $4.8 billion, and you paid $59 million in corporate tax.