In case you were wondering, you are living in interesting times

Just a sample and there’s plenty more. Almost impossible to keep up with the changes in the American political environment since Joe Biden became president.

On Tuesday, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) issued another important warning about the Democrats like former CIA Director John Brennan who appear to have seized on the Capitol riot as an excuse to crack down on dissent from the Left’s orthodoxy. Democrats seem to be mulling a new domestic “War on Terror” complete with surveillance of American “insurgents” like… Libertarians.

Tulsi Gabbard: Brennans, Schiffs, and Big Tech Oligarchs More Dangerous than Mob that Stormed Capitol Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted former CIA Director John Brennan, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and big tech “oligarchs” seeking to censor fellow Americans after the January 6 Capitol riot.Gabbard shared a video statement online where she criticized them for trying to take away Americans’ constitutionally protected rights. She said in the video: The mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let’s be clear. The John Brennans, Adam Schiffs, and the oligarchs in big tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights

Flashback: Biden Suggested Only “Dictators” Legislate By Executive Order, Then He Signs 33 In His First Week Nearly every day of former President Donald Trump’s term, someone — either from the opposition party or from the Democrat-aligned media — called him some version of authoritarian.That was especially the case whenever Trump issued an executive order, many if not most of which were summarily challenged by left-wing groups in court, often successfully. It never made any sense to call a president whose executive orders were overturned and who eventually got kicked off of all social media a tyrant and a dictator since not too many tyrants and dictators throughout the history of Humankind had their orders contradicted

Insane: Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Banning the Term “China Virus” Joe Biden signed an executive order today that banned the term “China virus.” It’s not clear how this will help with the pandemic.The coronavirus is widely believed today to have been created in a lab in Wuhan China. This was one of his 37 executive orders in six days.(Tweet) This is not a joke.CBS reported: The Biden executive order is also expected to direct federal agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to examine whether there are xenophobic references like “China virus” in any existing policies, directives or government websites

Biden Orders DOJ Not To Renew Contracts With Private Prisons As Part Of Racial Equity Agenda As part of his promise to advance racial equity, President Joe Biden has instructed the Department of Justice not to renew private prison contracts.The policy change was part of a fresh set of four additional executive orders the president signed on Tuesday to eliminate alleged institutional discrimination within federal agencies.“No one should be profiteering off of our criminal justice system,” President Biden tweeted on Tuesday evening. “That’s why today, I ordered the Department of Justice to end the use of private prisons by the federal government.”(Tweet)

` Joe Biden Signs Executive Order to Make All Federal Vehicles Electric President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to phase out the federal government’s use of vehicles that run on gas and replace them with ones that run on electricity.The process is part of Biden’s “Made in America” executive order, which the president claims will create one million additional jobs in the auto industry in America. (Tweet/Video) “The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers,” Biden told reporters during a briefing Monday announcing his “Buy American” executive order.But replacing an entire federal fleet of hundreds of thousands of vehicles

AP sources: Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change.Two people with knowledge of Biden’s plans outlined the proposed moratorium, which will be announced Wednesday. They asked not to be identified because the plan has not been made been public; some details remain in flux.The move follows a 60-day suspension of new drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters announced last week and follows Biden’s campaign pledge to halt new drilling on federal lands and end the leasing of publicly owned

` Ric Grenell doubles down on claim Susan Rice is the ‘shadow’ president calling the shots Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said that, based on President Joe Biden’s initial executive actions, he believes someone else is actually setting the agenda — Susan Rice.Grenell raised eyebrows earlier this month when he first said he believes that Rice, who was President Obama’s UN ambassador and national security adviser and is now serving as Biden’s domestic policy director, is calling the shots in the current administration.“Susan Rice has been tapped to do domestic policy, and what is really interesting about that is she’s got no experience in domestic policy,” Grenell, who served as acting DNI and U.S. ambassador to Germany under former President Trump, said.

Democrats Move To Ban Trump Supporters From Federal Jobs Or Joining The Military Cancel culture has arrived in Congress in a big way. Well, to be fair, it’s been there for a while now, but Florida Democratic congresswoman Stephanie Murphy is really upping her game in this regard. New proposed legislation from Murphy would prevent anyone who participated in the January protests and riot on Capitol Hill from being eligible for a security clearance. Further, she would impose a similar ban on anyone who participated in any “stop the steal” rally or anyone who knowingly engaged with Q-anon. Given that a security clearance check is required for virtually

Does Joe Know? For those of us watching this made-for-TV special in which a totalitarian cabal at the core of the Democratic Party takes over America while we are locked at home, one question arises: Does the mentally impaired Joseph R. Biden know that he was put into the presidency by a small committee* of hard Left operatives, and is currently serving as a figurehead, as all decisions about policy and personnel are made by others? Or does he think that he really is “the president,” with all that usually entails? Does he believe that 81 million adult American citizens voted for him after he failed to answer basic questions

Meet Joe Biden, The Job Slayer When running for office, President Joe Biden repeatedly proclaimed that his policies would create 18 million jobs. But on his first day in office, Biden took actions that will put millions out of work. One of the very first executive actions Biden signed was to kill the Keystone XL pipeline, a project that President Barack Obama had blocked for years, which President Donald Trump finally approved. Biden’s reason? To combat the “climate crisis.” While canceling the pipeline won’t have any impact on global temperatures, it will kill thousands of (mostly union) jobs. As the plumbers and pipefitters union noted: