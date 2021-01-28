Energy issues bringing volcanic political eruptions

The fault lines in politics are being defined by energy/climate policy.

The Liberal wets are moving closer to the greens and see climate Armagddon while grasping the illusion of cheap renewables; the Nationals are forging a new low cost, high reliability policy centered on a resurrection of coal; and the ALP knows it does not want to be radical green but hardly knows how to define itself, having replaced Mark Butler, its most renewables-oriented spokesman, but not his policies.

The Nationals are saying they want to see 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in the next 15 years. But institutional forces from the media, political elites, the education system, much of the financial system and the courts are ranged against their key coal policy. Only tyhe Chinese, with whom we now have fractious relations, would be reliably supportive of such a policy now that the Biden victory has added complications to a policy that defies the woke elites in favour of the national interest.

My piece today in the Spectator.