The Left’s New Yowie

Any names?
Anyone thinking “agent provocateur” tactics by lefties?
The behaviour sounds much more like an Invasion Day rally or a BLM march, with repetitive sloganeering rather than reasoned speeches.
Definitely leftists
Another resident took to social media claiming the group had been placing stickers along walking trails purporting to be from the National Socialist Network with the slogan “Australia for the white man”.
Sounds like ABC staff? Perhaps trying to generate some local news. On the other hand this is in fascist Victoria so there is that.
If legit check for people with sore throats.
I just find this so utterly plausible and convincing.
Rebel rock climbers?
City bozos cutting loose in the country, nothing unusual. I am sure they would be welcome to gather on Currency’s footpath for a bit of a chant any old time.
The ABC obviously borrowing their stubbies from our local rag:
White supremacists chanting in The Grampians draws the anger of locals
Either
White supremacists chanting in The Grampians draw the anger of locals
or
White supremacists’ chanting in The Grampians draws the anger of locals
depending on whether it’s the chanting or the supremacists who “draw the anger”.
How long before ABC journos report being abducted and anally probed by Neo-Nazis?
How do stickers adhere to walking trails. On trees? On the grass?
It sounds very fanciful. Sounds a bit “gay” actually.
cuckoo, if there are no photos then it never happened.
Bullshit – why would you drive all the way to the Grampians when there are forests just out side Melbourne where bugger all people go?
This is all anybody needs to know about this fantastical story:
A Victorian Government inquiry into the adequacy of racial vilification laws is set to hand down a report in March.
“Gariwerd (The Grampians) is part of the creation story for Wotjobaluk, Jardwadjali and Jupagulk Indigenous people, and leading up to such a complex day [Australia Day] my thoughts are with them as this becomes public,” he said.
lol what on earth.
A Victorian Government inquiry into the adequacy of non-white racial vilification laws is set to hand down a report in March.
finxigling!
Why do these things only happen in Victoria and only ever when the Victorian government is “reviewing” its ‘racial vilification’ and ‘hate speech’ laws.
I suspect ASIO agents are required to find white supremacists like Vicpol plod have to book motorists 1 kph over the speed limit. No meet quota no annual bonus, spook.
Sorry, I’m just not picking the difference between the identity fanatics of either camp, which leads me to surmise that they are the same under the skin. “First Nations!” “We were here first!” “Always was, always will be (white/black) land!” “Australia for the white man!” “Uluru/Grampians for the black man, all other races keep off!” and so on. Hard to tell who belongs to which slogan sometimes.
Iainc has a good point.
Lot of Aboriginal supremacists out and about the same time.
