RE progress – look at the lowest point, not the installed capacity

Simple really, think flood protection, the castle wall and the petrol tank. The floodwaters penetrate the gap in the levy (remember New Orleans), the invaders climb the lowest part of the castle walls and when there is no petrol in the tank, the car does not go, regardless of the size of the tank.
Rooftop solar capacity will dwarf coal-fired power by 20 per cent in 2025 as a record number of households switches to cheap solar electricity and exports it to the grid for profit.
Installations are expected to surpass coal-fired capacity in 2024 and a year later hit a staggering 26 gigawatts of installed capacity compared to 22GW of coal power, according to analysis from the Green Energy Markets.
The energy consultancy also expects rooftop solar to overtake gas plant capacity this year. Capacity refers to the highest amount of energy a source can generate, which fluctuates depending on factors including the time of day and weather.
Two problems, first discount solar capacity to 20% and second, there is none at all most of the time.
Australia threatens to overtake the European average for the penetration of wind and solar power. The good news from Renew Economy.
The rising lines do not help when the sun and wind are missing, like the recent weeks in Europe.
Wind and Solar lead the charge as RE overtakes fossil fuels in Europe.
The same story again, how many times do they have to be told? Yes I know, they are not listening, we just have to get the message out of our bubble to the general public. Work proceeds!
Rafe Given what the Germans have had to put up with their energy highest costs in Europe , blackouts during freezing weather etc so experiencing what you’ re warning about has this made them get angry enough to realise what a con renewables are ?
Added to this Kerry has admitted that even if America goes to zero emissions, it won’t help global warming Try running a war with no energy , look at the natives getting restless everywhere The world has gone mad and stupid and China ready to pounce .
BTW look at Rebelnews with Avi interviewing marchers on invasion day and you are wondering about stupidity All I can say hell in hand basket at a 1000 Kph
The climate change that wiped out the dinosaurs was caused by the dflatulence of the herbivores and aboriginal fires . There is a lesson to be learned there . Politiciab speak fluent flatulent goe with the job .
Installed capacity for renewables is possibly the 2nd most meaningless number after CO2 per capita.
Dave Sharma had me yelling at the TV yesterday. He was touting how electricity would be cheaper as the coal was replaced by renewables which just needed battery and pumped hydro backup. Never mind how the price of electricity has soared with the addition of renewables, destroying our heavy manufacturing industries. These clowns are incapable of seeing that energy storage is not the same as energy production, where production is constant but storage is fleeting and inefficient. Here in Victoria we are being told that the Moorabool battery is the size of Yallourn W, but the energy of the battery can be exceeded by Yallourn after an hour’s running, and all the hours after that. These clowns are not even within one order of magnitude of the power supplied and required when the wind don’t blow and the sun don’t show!
Do not make the mistake of assuming logic or reason play any part in these discussions.
You can present all the facts you like and they will be ignored, if they contradict the ideological/”religious” teachings of the left. You are talking to the converted, not an objective, thinking audience.
That is, when you are not talking to the Swamp, with money to make.
Carpet baggers and shonks don’t care about facts and figures just profit and subsidies. The government only cares about getting elected and some focus group has told them they need to waste money on climate change to accomplish this. Additionally, now that we have slow Joe in the Whitehouse we will be coerced to adopt even more stringent climate measures. Of course Morrison will try and pretend that he is not being bullied by the USA but the fact remains that unless we toe their line we will be punished financially. In short we are being beaten by the great lefty reset!
