RE progress – look at the lowest point, not the installed capacity

Simple really, think flood protection, the castle wall and the petrol tank. The floodwaters penetrate the gap in the levy (remember New Orleans), the invaders climb the lowest part of the castle walls and when there is no petrol in the tank, the car does not go, regardless of the size of the tank.

Rooftop solar capacity will dwarf coal-fired power by 20 per cent in 2025 as a record number of households switches to cheap solar electricity and exports it to the grid for profit.

Installations are expected to surpass coal-fired capacity in 2024 and a year later hit a staggering 26 gigawatts of installed capacity compared to 22GW of coal power, according to analysis from the Green Energy Markets. The energy consultancy also expects rooftop solar to overtake gas plant capacity this year. Capacity refers to the highest amount of energy a source can generate, which fluctuates depending on factors including the time of day and weather.

Two problems, first discount solar capacity to 20% and second, there is none at all most of the time.

Australia threatens to overtake the European average for the penetration of wind and solar power. The good news from Renew Economy.

The rising lines do not help when the sun and wind are missing, like the recent weeks in Europe.

Wind and Solar lead the charge as RE overtakes fossil fuels in Europe.

The same story again, how many times do they have to be told? Yes I know, they are not listening, we just have to get the message out of our bubble to the general public. Work proceeds!