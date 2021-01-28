Tuesday’s Terrorism

The ABC puts “right-wing extremists” in the frame for left’s homicidal arrogance
FIRST, an explication of terms: every government in this country, every state police force and virtually every media outlet insists that ‘health orders’ prohibiting crowds are absolutely necessary to protect human lives. It doesn’t matter if you happen to regard ‘lockdown’ as heavy-handed theatrical nonsense. It is both the reigning law of the land and the aggressively enforced orthodoxy of medical science itself. And yet thousands of left-wing extremists, intent on racial disharmony and social division, ignored the law and flooded the streets on Australia Day. They couldn’t have cared less about the illness and death that may yet ensue. Governments play-acted the disappointed dads like they did during the absurd George Floyd/aping America marches in June last year. The ‘Invasion Day’ crowd used the most triumphant kind of violence there is: the kind that makes the police stand down without firing a shot or writing a ticket. The mob terrified and the mob won.
Even the ABC had to find somebody to demonise for this insurrection. Not because its notorious propagandists cared about endangered lives. No, they had to fill a guilty void of hypocrisy lest the national broadcaster be forced to admit its fear-mongering about coronavirus was always a political sham. These are the nutters who published thousands of words on how a Donald Trump drive-by threatened to flatten the Secret Service. Enter several men wearing noticeably crisp Proud Boys hats and shirts. Enter also – into an ABC Radio Melbourne trap – Josh Frydenberg. The Federal Treasurer was doing the media rounds yesterday for the worthy purpose of promoting Holocaust Remembrance Day and the Commonwealth government’s decision to help fund a new Holocaust museum in the nation’s capital. But the ABC wasn’t really interested in remembering murdered Jews.
What they were interested in was promoting the Reichstag Fire/Gulf of Tonkin/USS Maine du jour – to wit: the fake “rise” of “right-wing extremism.” Doubtless pleased to be above and away from the conventional fray, the well-liked Mr Frydenberg walked into a set-up and ruined an otherwise good day’s work. It was these (alleged) Proud Boys, he offered when asked – not thousands of leftists laughing off the elderly and the vulnerable – who were “frightening for us all.” No, Treasurer – they are not frightening to anyone. For starters, the name. They sound like a float in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. If their number includes anti-semites and anti-Zionists, they haven’t had any success in furthering the goals of their purported loathing. The biggest threat to Australian Jews – and American Jews, European Jews, British Jews and Israeli Jews – continues to be imported Muslims allied with BDS hate-mongers who, in turn, are protected by left-wing journalists.
Always was, always will be.
Proof again that “Josh” isn’t the smart guy that everyone thinks he is.
Odds on to be next Liberal leader.
We are governed by useful idiots.
Incidentally, 3.5m has been earmarked by the Commonwealth to build a Holocuast museum in Brisbane.
Who knew ordinary Australians were such rampant anti-semites that we must have one of these in every capital city?
Yep that’s right….he’s just dumb…..
He knows exactly what he is saying Roger.
If you were him, where would you think the resistance to what he and his government is doing, will come from.
Socialists?
Western hating, anti capitalist, freedom hating socialists?
No, he knows exactly what he is doing.
We are too nice for our own good. We’ll put ourselves in the goolag apologising for people.
“The biggest threat to Australian Jews – and American Jews, European Jews, British Jews and Israeli Jews – continues to be imported Muslims allied with BDS hate-mongers who, in turn, are protected by left-wing journalists.”
Amen.
Kol hakavod C.L.
This is the SBS approach. A documentary about the evils of Hitler because their greatest lie, their greatest propaganda success is based on calling a socialist a right winger.
We are getting these museums to remins all who live in this new socialist hell hole just how evil the people are who oppose it.
It’s as fucking simple as that, or why this year?
The holocaust happened 75 years ago.
Let’s not kid ourselves here.
Treasurer Frydenberg now has every Holocaust museum associated with Proud Boys and other Right orientated groups as bad evil N…zis who would wish to bring back the ovens. Saying we must be always be vigilant of men like them.
Because of his mum’s experience, he sees n…zis everywhere, even those in tidy clean polo shirts and pleasant demeanours with no weapons and doing nothing illegal.
No doubt our authorities are doing a good job stopping jihadists terrorism. They are still looking for the far right reactionary terrorist that are supposedly the bigger threat.
Today, I can see the far left the bigger threat to our Jewish community, with the likes of the demorats, Corbyn and other high ranking lefties who display their anti semitism
In just this last week Invasion Day gaslighting by hate Australia leftists; social justice warriors, media, academics, politicians, celebrities and professional Aborigines (birm many times) has contributed to the deaths of two young parents to be and their six month old unborn child. It has also deprived an impressionable youth of what should be the best years of his life.
But look! Over there! Four guys in imported Proud Boys shirts.
Just for the record (if I can get it passed the spaminator):
Joseph G03bbels, 1932.
It could almost have come out of the mouth of a BDS activist today.
Watch Rebel news with Avi interviewing some of the marchers . Proud boys might know their history . Josh certainly does not know the history of Facsim, All from the socialist left
Their dim bulb career politicians.
There are no Jewish Proud Boys?
A rather swarthy chap compared to Arian looking Friedchickenburger.
I used to live in East Gippsland , you couldnt go bushwalking there in the mountains ,it was too crowdedwith groups of Australian Right Wing Extremist Militia from Melbourne
being terrorists . The noise was constant ,Hussain ! ” Hassan ! ! Mohammed ! Constantly calling out to each other ,as well as the Australian Extreme Right Wingers lots of guys in long coats sunglassses and wering hats ,slimking around with cameras I suspect they were bird watchers of some sort . Along with the Groins and vote hungry ALP they have made the bush inhospitable ,bastards ! Hope the wild dogs they encoraged bite them onthe ass
Everyone, Roger?
I don’t think Josh has a reputation as being smart.
Costello I rate as smart. Not Josh.
Everyone, Roger?
I don’t think Josh has a reputation as being smart.
Not intended to be taken literally, mh.
Anyway, Sinc thinks he’s smart.
“Today, I can see the far left the bigger threat to our Jewish community, with the likes of the demorats, Corbyn and other high ranking lefties who display their anti semitism”
Correct
This is the SBS approach. A documentary about the evils of Hitler because their greatest lie, their greatest propaganda success is based on calling a socialist a right winger.
Even more than that, Struth- The Lie also posits that fascists are exclusively charismatic leaders. Hence Trumphitler for 4 years.
Ironically, the Democrats and MSM and Big Tech prove the lie through their actions. Not a single charismatic individual amongst them (they hate it!).
No, the cruellest collectivist tyrannies are faceless. Much like the current lot occupying 1600 Pennsylvania avenue. We do not know their names (because they are not constantly in the media), nor their faces (same reason). We know only of a few designated spokesthings, and the man they installed.
Much like the Soviet and CCP Politburo and Party apparatus, we see and knownnothing of them. Only their decisions and ultimate abuses…
Got to say Candy, I am proud of you for that one.
Incidentally, 3.5m has been earmarked by the Commonwealth to build a Holocuast museum in Brisbane.
Who knew ordinary Australians were such rampant anti-semites that we must have one of these in every capital city?
I’m fine with it.
If museums are not built, it makes it easier for the denier crowd.
When you casually stroll around one, do you think you will see the words extreme or right wing anywhere?
There should be a huge monument celebrating Australia’s role in liberating Soviet Joooos.
I recommend the book “Let My People Go: The untold story of Australia and the Soviet Joooos 1959–89”.
One of the only times in the nations history where Australian genuinely punched above its weight.
Also showed what a nasty prick Gough was, with some first hand stories.
Australia needs a monument to the victims of communism. Who is the Arts Minister, he should promise a $100m grant for it.
The greatest threat to Jews are the left always have been ,Hitlers socialists Stalins communist socialists murdered millions of people including Jews . Socialists are Haters ,they really Hate and are thus capable of any inhmane action against their enemies , and thae their ex friends ,millions of socialists have been murdered by their former colleagues . They are as extreme as their fellow killers and haters the muslims ,suppose thats why they dont criticise muslim terror ,birds of a feather .
The banning of “conservatives ” by the ratfaced paedo regime who stole the election is normal behaviour by socialists ,that is why you destroy them by removing taxpayers money from them ,let those billionaire asshole who bribe them pay for it ,tax them on incme and assets 99cents in the dollar .