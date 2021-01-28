Tuesday’s Terrorism

The ABC puts “right-wing extremists” in the frame for left’s homicidal arrogance

FIRST, an explication of terms: every government in this country, every state police force and virtually every media outlet insists that ‘health orders’ prohibiting crowds are absolutely necessary to protect human lives. It doesn’t matter if you happen to regard ‘lockdown’ as heavy-handed theatrical nonsense. It is both the reigning law of the land and the aggressively enforced orthodoxy of medical science itself. And yet thousands of left-wing extremists, intent on racial disharmony and social division, ignored the law and flooded the streets on Australia Day. They couldn’t have cared less about the illness and death that may yet ensue. Governments play-acted the disappointed dads like they did during the absurd George Floyd/aping America marches in June last year. The ‘Invasion Day’ crowd used the most triumphant kind of violence there is: the kind that makes the police stand down without firing a shot or writing a ticket. The mob terrified and the mob won.

Even the ABC had to find somebody to demonise for this insurrection. Not because its notorious propagandists cared about endangered lives. No, they had to fill a guilty void of hypocrisy lest the national broadcaster be forced to admit its fear-mongering about coronavirus was always a political sham. These are the nutters who published thousands of words on how a Donald Trump drive-by threatened to flatten the Secret Service. Enter several men wearing noticeably crisp Proud Boys hats and shirts. Enter also – into an ABC Radio Melbourne trap – Josh Frydenberg. The Federal Treasurer was doing the media rounds yesterday for the worthy purpose of promoting Holocaust Remembrance Day and the Commonwealth government’s decision to help fund a new Holocaust museum in the nation’s capital. But the ABC wasn’t really interested in remembering murdered Jews.

What they were interested in was promoting the Reichstag Fire/Gulf of Tonkin/USS Maine du jour – to wit: the fake “rise” of “right-wing extremism.” Doubtless pleased to be above and away from the conventional fray, the well-liked Mr Frydenberg walked into a set-up and ruined an otherwise good day’s work. It was these (alleged) Proud Boys, he offered when asked – not thousands of leftists laughing off the elderly and the vulnerable – who were “frightening for us all.” No, Treasurer – they are not frightening to anyone. For starters, the name. They sound like a float in the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. If their number includes anti-semites and anti-Zionists, they haven’t had any success in furthering the goals of their purported loathing. The biggest threat to Australian Jews – and American Jews, European Jews, British Jews and Israeli Jews – continues to be imported Muslims allied with BDS hate-mongers who, in turn, are protected by left-wing journalists.

Always was, always will be.