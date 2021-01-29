Honours without a shared sense of honour

Today in The Australian
It is one of the paradoxes of the modern world that while the concept of honour has about as much influence on daily life as that of chastity, honours abound, and — as this week’s polemics showed — so does the controversy that surrounds their award.
More government spending can at best create some unsustainable jobs in the short run. In the long run, it will only distort and impede the adjustments that are needed to create patterns of sustainable specialization and trade.— Arnold Kling
Calculated provocation?
I think that if Turnbull’s award was awarded for services rendered to Malcolm Turnbull, it would have been fair enough. Just semantics really.
A modest proposal for reform:
In our democratic Commonwealth the only civilian awards should be for conspicuous acts of bravery or exceptional volunteer service to the common weal.
Scrap all others.
Honour. Another word and concept stripped devoid of meaning in pursuit of the cause.
As foreseen by Orwell.
bollux – no greater love … something something … than for Malcolm.
It is possible that the awards system was originally less politicised and recipients were mature enough to accept their awards even after they had previously (or possibly at the same time) as other recipients they may have despised.
But, as the renowned Iowahawk observed, there is a destructive drive within leftists that leads them to:
They destroy things convinced it will be an easy matter for them to create some new society with the industry and harmony of an ant nest. The details have not been fully worked out, but that can be done later. One inviolable principle is that the left should be rewarded for this future utopia today.
And don’t they love decking themselves out with every gaudy medal, token, braid and ribbon they can get their hands on. Unfortunately in the process they debase the awards. You look at the predominant caste of recipients and the whole thing is a sickening display.
And it is not just the awards system they have poisoned near to death. Look at how they scurry after titles like ‘PhD’, ‘Prof’ and ‘Dr’, always convinced that they have somehow pre-won any dispute they might enter into – often so convincingly that it is not even necessary to have the debate.
Thank you Mother Lode – excellent summary – the Left strips everything of value therein lies the destruction
Pure Fabianism, as practiced by Australia’s greatest ever Fabian Gillard.
And it is not just the awards system they have poisoned near to death. Look at how they scurry after titles like ‘PhD’, ‘Prof’ and ‘Dr’
Recipients of honourary doctorates are not entitled to style themeselves “Doctor”.
Any such recipient doing so ought to be reprimanded by the awarding institution.
Similarly anyone using the post-nomninal AC, AM etc. after they have returned their Order of Australia award.
The modus operandi of the 21st century left is simply to destroy everything.
If you’ve never contributed anything to civilisation, how could destroying everything be worse than it is already? Nihilism 101 for narcissistic malcontents who hate themselves, their parents and anyone whose simple ambition is to be happy.
I try to judge people by what I see them doing and by what I hear them say, NOT by their colour, creed, wealth, good fortune, personal gifts or letters before or after their name.
So-called honours (apart from those endorsed by Roger above) have always been just another piece of crap in the gutter of life that we have to wade through.