Husband of ketchup heiress trolls 10,000 destroyed workers

Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander

Isn’t it great having Kerry back, by the way? Hair freshly dyed, brimming with empathy.

12 Responses to Husband of ketchup heiress trolls 10,000 destroyed workers

  1. Aynsley Kellow
    #3741631, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:27 pm

    They’ll have to migrate to China if they want a job making solar panels.

  2. H B Bear
    #3741633, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:29 pm

    Or they could become a US senator. Or President.

  3. Baa Humbug
    #3741637, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    Is there a more despicable elitist than “Ol Cotton Mouth” Kerry?

  4. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3741640, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:37 pm

    Indeed an unresolved mystery.

    In related news, Mr Adams has caved in a tongue-in-cheek way:

    Scott Adams @ScottAdamsSays · Jan 28
    In my ongoing effort to avoid being cancelled, I hereby agree that an absence of court-approved proof of election fraud is proof it did not happen, courts are the ideal place for those challenges, software systems are unhackable, and full election transparency already exists.

    IIRC, this is what Solzhenitsyn warned us against. As people yield to the compulsion to say what they do not believe to be true, they both humiliate themselves and train their own mind to not discern between truth and falsity. The entire society sinks deeper into totalitarian absurdity and madness, one compelled lie at a time. It’s a slippery slope argument, but it isn’t fallacy because it is historically supported.

  5. Peter Greagg
    #3741641, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:38 pm

    I have only recently found out that Buffet owns the rail link that transports the oil to Canada, and that then if the pipeline is completed, it would cost him billions per year ($1-2 bUS).
    I suppose that is why he contributed so much to Biden’s campaign.
    Of course the Democrats are the party of the workers and the downtrodden.

  6. H B Bear
    #3741643, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    The Chinese must really regret wasting that virus now.

  8. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3741647, posted on January 29, 2021 at 11:50 pm

    That tweet above could be Shorten in 2019, talking about Bowen Basin coal miners.

  9. H B Bear
    #3741653, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:00 am

    And still only the second worst kept man in politics.

  10. steve
    #3741666, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:10 am

    There is a Hermann Munster look about John Kerry

  11. nb
    #3741677, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:23 am

    Hard to tell from a single picture, but he looks like he knows he is riding a loser. Can you imagine the morale of those in the Biden administration? If you have half a brain you’ll look around and see the only ones thinking they are doing good things are the really dumb ones. And you are part of them, and your actions and words will be associated with them. And you know you will go down in history as having destroyed the USA, and that your orders came from China. You know the only possibility of being saved is if something reverses the whole steal. And you have to smile, all the time you have to smile, along with the cretins.

