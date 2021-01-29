Introducing “ethically hacked”

IN yet another astonishing example of extremism in the former democracy of the United States, the entirety of Parler has been hacked – supposedly by an anonymous Austrian (LOL – hi, NSA). It has now been archived for the purpose of spying on everyone who ever used it. The New York Times is thrilled by the development and is now encouraging the Biden “administration” to “deal with” the “escalating threat from platform migration.” In other words, they want non-Democrats seeking media platforms to be placed under lifetime surveillance. The two ‘experts’ who co-wrote the piece provide zero evidence for any of their claims.
Data sleuths have combed through a 70 terabyte cache of data from Parler, the now-defunct social media platform… Researchers have archived and mapped millions of these ethically hacked posts, wrangled by an anonymous, purportedly Austria-based hacker. The haul — potentially bigger than the WikiLeaks data dump of the Afghan War logs and the Democratic National Committee leak, combined — includes valuable evidence and planning of further attacks, mixed in with the private data of individuals who committed no crimes… The early takeaways are terrifying: According to at least one preliminary analysis [not cited by the authors – ed.], the frequency of hashtags on Parler referencing hanging or killing duly elected members of Congress more than doubled after the November elections.
Until the nation reckons with the self-inflicted wounds stemming from an under-regulated, unreformed social media information architecture, President Biden’s calls for healing and national unity won’t produce substantial, lasting results. The new administration needs a long-term plan to confront the escalating threat, as far-right insurgents migrate from one platform to the next.
The writers go on to advocate the policing of killer platforms Google, Facebook and Twitter – which facilitated last year’s bloody summer of left-wing terrorism (along with the mainstream media and the Democrat Party) – but only for the sake of appearing disinterested.
Dems tried this with the Fugitive Slave Act.
Remember when Trump was elected and Johnny Depp referred to actors shooting Presidents and Madonna confessing she had thought a lot (yeah, right) about blowing up the Whitehouse? But of course they weren’t serious and never had a visit from the so called security agencies.
Ah, such memories.
President biden is just an an idea
gab.com
its quite simple: drop google, fb, twitter – they are communist surveillance tools.
join gab
and help it grow
In all their excitement to extend the surveillance state they’ve forgotten the maxim that to deny extremists* a reasonably open platform for communication will only drive them deeper underground where they are harder to monitor.
* Not peaceful patriots or the latest largely concocted national security threat “Christian nationalists”, but actual violent extremists who want to subvert law and order like, say, Antifa.
Gab keeps going down it seems. They are battling as i type.
How can you have an ethical hack? Is this a war is peace rewrite of the language? Sounds like the Austrians are reading straight out of the Stasi operations manual.
Any politician that wants censorship in the West is, at least morally, a traitor.
Anonymous Austrian is code for an employee of Amazon Web Services doing the bidding of Democrat mega donor Jeff Bezos?
It’s as if Barry Obama never left the building.
Now they are even bypassing the US “justice” system? Cutting out the middle man.
Somebody should put them on to Catallaxy.
Rich pickings (extremist-wise) here.
And Snowden & Assange are meant to be the bad guys?
The logic pretzel from the NYT is fascinating.
If the Dems won legit they would not have to go to all this trouble of censorship and Big Brother and be so paranoid.
These people are stupid. Do they not realise that one day the tables will be turned and all those terrible things they do and advocate will be done to them? The history of humanity is littered with examples of this and still it happens.
Somebody should put them on to Catallaxy.
Rich pickings (extremist-wise) here.
Typical Collaborator behaviour from you right there, Bobby boy…
Besides, they’ll Gulag you first- You’re spoiling the brand, and now collectivist tyrant has ever tolerated splitters within their movements.
Ask the Mensheviks.
Ask all the ‘wreckers’Vlad and his mates had executed.
Ask Leon and all his followers.
Ask Ernst Röhm and all his homosexual supremacists within the SA.
Even ask uncle Ho…
and no collectivist tyrant has ever tolerated splitters within their movements.
* Typo
Nah Rexy, there’s useful idiots and then there’s the School Teacher (special Class)
These extremists with all their subversive talk about freedom.
I found an extremist song lyric online:
‘Freedom’s still a thought within your mind
The fleeting thing that some may never find
It may be still a million miles away
Can you hear bells ringin’
Voices singin’
Far away?
A time to live without doubt or fear
Welcome to the happy world that will be here
Come the day…
Lift up your voices and sing this song
Let the whole world hear it loud and strong’
That very extreme Australian music group The Seekers in the 1960s trying to brainwash young people with their songs. Did they get permission from the Authorities before broadcasting that propaganda?
actual violent extremists who want to subvert law and order like, say, Antifa.
Roger
Let me correct a spelling error.
That should be “Ante-fa”, because they lead to fascism, they are not “anti” it!
1735099
#3740888, posted on January 29, 2021 at 10:43 am
Somebody should put them on to Catallaxy.
Rich pickings (extremist-wise) here.
Fewer if the ostrich and his fellow trolls were to depart and not come back.
I wonder if the left will object when the day comes that we are ‘ethically shooting’ them?
I wonder if the left will object when the day comes that we are ‘ethically shooting’ them?
Yes! ‘Ethical’ is their weasel word for justifying and mollifying their seared consciences.
How dare we deplorable supremacists even think colonise it?!
*Hint- It all involves the very clever use of flags (/ht Eddie Izard)…
I’d hate to think I’m unaware, but what is the evidence for the actual existence of widespread ‘right-wing’ extremism?
That’s exactly what a sneaky ‘right-wing’ extremist would say.
full on coup d’etat in the US. ‘Cracking down on opposition’ is what they say I think.
“That should be “Ante-fa”, because they lead to fascism, they are not “anti” it!”
Oh no John, they really are anti.
Anti as in “reverse”, not anti as in “against”.
Reverse (from the “standard” white supremacist) Fascists.
Same with “anti-racist” – a “racist” is a white person who thinks skin colour matters, an “anti-racist” is a non-white person who thinks skin colour matters (so BLM is anti-racist, see?)
I would bet much money on nearly everyone here not having a clue what the content of Parler was like.
I did not use it (of course), but followed Twitter accounts that were copying hundreds of screenshots of Parler content and re-posting on Twitter.
It was from reading these that it was clear that it was a sewer of actual threats and incitement to violence in favour of Trump.
No person in their right mind should have wanted to be seen on the App due to the company it indicated they were prepared to keep. It must have been obvious that the FBI and other security services would be watching the App with alarm, and (potentially) seeking identifying information for many posters.
The experience of the app shows the limits of free speech – their moderation (as they nominally did have some moderation rules) was obviously completely ineffective and the app therefore represented a real and present danger to American society in particular.
No one sensible should shed a tear over its demise, or the fact that it was hacked, ethically or otherwise, given the result would hopefully be to discourage such online calls to violence in any future replacement app.
Damon every evil thing the communists accuse the right of they are doing it themselves and have been doing it for ages they smear the right with evil crimes they commit themselves .
This can be counter productive as the right are usually decent people and the left attracts the scum of society .the dregs lean left . That is why they are criminals serial liars thieves and vicious animals , they hate people even other socialists its mongrel eats , mongrel amomngst them ,jails are full of socialist criminals .
The US ones have really jumped the shark with this criminal evil geriatric rodent faced paedophile ,this is a step to far , obama and the crooked clintons were a little presentable ,but this asshole is pure schiff and stinks to high heaven . Hope fully the drugs they are pumping him full of have fatal side effects .
When was the last state funeral for a sitting unelected president .?
It was from reading these that it was clear that it was a sewer of actual threats and incitement to violence in favour of Trump.
Great.
Now do facebook.
Gripe/Tripe
It was from reading these that it was clear that it was a sewer of actual threats and incitement to violence in favour of Trump.
So, no different to Twatter?
” That very extreme Australian music The Seekers” That Athol bloke on bass, always thought he looked a bit sus.
Breaking news, Grip is Reverend Lovejoy.
And don’t be stupid – the RW nutjobs in America pride themselves on being armed to the teeth and the militias spend their spare time actually pretending to be mini armies practising tactics.
Of course threats of violence from them are ten times more serious than a Hollywood actor or faded music star muttering about how they’d not be upset if Trump was shot.
Enough of your stupid false equivalences, and pretence that when American security services say that RW terrorism is a their biggest concern, it’s only a beat up.
Parler was always suspect.
Shanghai Drip in early with the Chinese-style denouncements.
One suspects the Shanghai Drip does not believe its own PLA-ordered trollshits- It vents its spleen regularly and uses all the right trigger words (for its own side, at least), but it just gets laughed at and kicked. Repeatedly.
I have noted its increasingly lacklustre efforts. Carry on with the red-pilling, Cats! Shanghai Drip will swallow at least one, one day…
Last time I heard retardedness at the same level of Grip, I realised I was listening to Joe Hildebrand.
Grip
How much per hour does President Xi pay you?
It was much, much worse than Twitter. I told you, eff off with false equivalences.
And besides – if you had a problem with the occasional liberal (or Islamists) on Twitter calling for violence – you don’t solve that concern by encouraging RW idiots to do the same to their heart’s content on their very own outlet. If its wrong for one it’s wrong for both.
obama and the crooked clintons were a little presentable
yes- the one now is repulsive in every way
It was much, much worse than Twitter. I told you, eff off with false equivalences.
How do you know that?
You’ve admitted to only knowing Parler content by reading a selection of curated content.
Do your own research you low information retard.
Is Shanghai Drip a parody troll?
If so, it deserves a beer in the meatspace- It is hard to keep up with mocking whoopiness when real world leftwits will out-whoopy you with ease. And without warning…
eff off with false equivalences.
Follow your own advice and “eff off.”
Lenny (Grip): Twitter tell me Parler is bad George. When can I pat the puppies.
It’s touching, in a way, that SD provides a special safe haven home for such stupid people as you lot in Australia.
Grip-you are nothing more than an ill-informed moron wearing blinkers. If you think imaginary right wing extremist violence is worse than the past 12 months of actual physical left wing violence we just witnessed in the US-then you really are just another leftwing fucktard troll.
What’s interesting about this GameStop nonsense is that it demonstrates, by and large, that capitalists do not give a shit about “free markets” and that rhetoric has been slop for the schmucks for the last several decades.
WallStreetBets are the capitalists.
Wall Street are the socialists with Biden cronies.
Gripe/Tripe
Enough of your stupid false equivalences
“False equivalences” means “pointing out that Gripe’s idols have not just feet of clay, but clay reaching higher than their genitals.
What’s interesting about this GameStop nonsense is that it demonstrates, by and large, that capitalists do not give a shit about “free markets” and that rhetoric has been slop for the schmucks for the last several decades.
But they are only schmucks if they voted for Orangutan Bard, yes?
And the capitalists are only bad if they do not drink the Left’s Kool-Aid? And do not accept the oligarchical control of a select and chummy Few?
Rising tides lift all boats, and trickle-down economics do work, but only when the manipulators’ hands are slapped or lopped off.
That lopping at the hands of a bunch of little people is what you, Collaborator Bob and all your MSM squeakers and oligarchy masters are currently crying about.
First words was violence. Then silence was violence. Now buy-or-lends is violence…