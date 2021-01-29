Music Maestro: January 29, 2021

Posted on 5:30 pm, January 29, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

6 Responses to Music Maestro: January 29, 2021

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3741298, posted on January 29, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    This one is for GameStop fans.

  2. PB
    #3741299, posted on January 29, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    Written by Jim Steinman, who brought us Meatloaf and Bat Out of Hell. This one from a failed movie of 1984.

  3. jupes
    #3741340, posted on January 29, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    Not the greatest version, but amusing nontheless:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VcGJZpfl1c

    I like this comment:

    most bands make it look so easy , i love the way New Order make it look difficult. hee hee

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3741345, posted on January 29, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    This isn’t a music video but seems quite relevant to the whole Robinhood thing.

  5. Rohan
    #3741413, posted on January 29, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    Is the Doctor in the house?

