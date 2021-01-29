Liberty Quote
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- rickw on There are no high-income, low-energy nations
- Dot on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- duncanm on Music Maestro: January 29, 2021
- Rohan on Music Maestro: January 29, 2021
- Stanley on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- old bloke on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Albatross on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Matt on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- notafan on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- miltonf on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Nick on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Frank on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Rafiki on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- miltonf on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- one old bruce on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- sfw on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Music Maestro: January 29, 2021
- There are no high-income, low-energy nations
- Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- “…the Nazis appear to be trading Gamestop and AMC…”
- Introducing “ethically hacked”
- Honours without a shared sense of honour
- Keeping up to date while you can
- Fascism: El Presidente launches assault on Supreme Court
- Energy issues bringing volcanic political eruptions
- Short This
- The Left’s New Yowie
- Duck Low
- Tuesday’s Terrorism
- RE progress – look at the lowest point, not the installed capacity
- In case you were wondering, you are living in interesting times
- Did Malcolm Turnbull link the Holocaust to Donald Trump?
- From the Hansard: Google v Rent-seekers
- “A bill of attainder… a dark plot in the history of our country”
- Down and Outraged In Byron Bay and the North Shore
- The economic consequences of Covid
- Bruce’s Bull
- Happy Australia Day
- Red Kerry embarrasses a Liberal government one last time
- Leave the gong – take the cannoli
- New US protectionism confirmed
- Unit Stands Down
- If there were a military coup in the United States it would look just like this
- Insurrection: ABC incites left-wing extremists to endanger lives
- The left are not hypocrites, they are totalitarian loons with an agenda
- Midgets overlooked
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
This one is for GameStop fans.
Written by Jim Steinman, who brought us Meatloaf and Bat Out of Hell. This one from a failed movie of 1984.
Not the greatest version, but amusing nontheless:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VcGJZpfl1c
I like this comment:
most bands make it look so easy , i love the way New Order make it look difficult. hee hee
This isn’t a music video but seems quite relevant to the whole Robinhood thing.
Is the Doctor in the house?
https://youtu.be/8GXJYNm7wK0