“…the Nazis appear to be trading Gamestop and AMC…”

future present, everyone will have their 15 minutes of being Hitler…
The #GameStop saga has taught us that "hate speech" is just an excuse for technocratic elites to silence & blockade their adversaries.pic.twitter.com/0A2WYpN5iV
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 28, 2021
When you strip away all the distractions, this is an old fashioned market manipulation pump and dump scheme.
Fisk and Gould.
Would Hitler have been a short seller?
GME Resources WA nickel hopeful on ASX.
Or just the Joooos at Goldman’s?
While the “climate crisis” is just an excuse for the 1% and their hangers on in politicss to further enrich themselves at the expense of the poor old Joe Public, who foots the bill for the subsidies.
Maybe so, Sinclair. Certainly, they’re not heroes – not to conservatism or to those who value, and wish to safeguard, the allocative majesty of markets (including share markets).
But there is schadenfreude to be enjoyed here. So LOLs for that.
More importantly, the fact that leftists have decided the players are all Nazis (just because they’re giving a black eye to the establishment) tells us everything we need to know about who now controls that establishment.
I suppose we should be grateful for that confirmation – though, to be honest, it’s not exactly a news flash anymore.
Support you local merchant banker.
I will be polite.
Please stop.
No one putting in money now cares if they lose.
However, 140% naked short selling. So you could be a sucker and still make a huge ROI.
What about the after market manipulation? Yellen-Citadel-Robinhood-Princess Plotkin grubbery?
If new institutional money comes in now from algos and institutions to eat Princess Plotkin’s corpse, and they lose, who sheds a tear?
The utility function of the retards is to absolutely smash SAC and Princess Plotkin.
$500 for a month of entertainment is arguably cheap.
This is the free market smashing an inefficient, stupid market anomaly by voluntary, distributed crowd funding.
No one is saying GME has fundamentals justifying $694.20.
The short squeeze justifies short term demand spiking.
Remember, the market is always efficient, when it isn’t, it still is, the participants are wrong.
No skiing in Aspen. And now this.
This will affect women the most.
Whose soon to be ex husbands own several yachts.
A lot of people seem to be enjoying giving financiers a black eye and prepared to risk a bit of coin to do so.
Further, it’s different from old fashioned pump and dump. No one is claiming that the underlying fundamentals of GME make it worth $200, just that at that value there are a bunch of short sellers that will be forced to buy. The masses have used their combined financial weight to push the opposite side of the bet and the financiers don’t like it.
Is it a pump and dump scheme?
Sure.
But that’s a fraction of the complete picture here.
Still waiting for someone to point out how it is essentially different to Soros organising a bunch of funds to “ break the Bank of England” and make millions doing so.
Shapiro is such a whiner. Avoiding ‘undermining confidence in financial markets’ is the same excuse used when wall st gets bailed out and main st gets screwed. People are tired of it.
facebook deletes the largest robinhood group on their platform.
157k users.
It’s going to be glorious when apple & google fuck with fb.
It’s more a case of a risky market manipulation by Melville and co being “caught” out.
The hedge funds shorted and manipulated the market down twice already. They effed over all the fundamentals traders that rightly or wrongly had GameStop valued at $20 or so. And tried to do it for a third time – with naked shorts this time and came across a community that for a change chose to resist for various reasons [not least being a dislike for the “power” of the institutionals]
By the way:
Who does the analysis and research that the hobby day traders use to chart their strategy? [Hedge funds?]
Who has major contacts in the MSM / Financial Reports that parrot and hype the good/bad news [Hedge funds?]
Who owns the systems that the day traders use [Hedge Funds?]
And who [if suspicions are correct] receive the day trader’s activity in real time and even before the trades are booked [Hedge funds?]
Who has the power to deplatform the forums, to only allow sale transactions and all the shite that’s going on now? [Would it be the Hedge funds?]
And the little people who take a MORAL stand on a greedy stuff up are the ones manipulating the market?
All this talk of manipulation is just positioning / spin for when the Yellen will agree to use tax payer money to bail out the poor Hedge Funds and brokers “unfairly” targeted by the nasty meanies at that white supremacist site WSB who manipulated the market and and and.
Deep state stuff in clear as day action.
https://patriots.win/p/11SKBvS1WX/watching-trade-platforms-prevent/
Hedge fund I invest in has average short position of 30bps of total assets.
Largest short position is 80bps of total assets.
What kind of risk management do you have when 85% of your assets get ripped up by one position.
This should be a simple case of hedge fund mismanages risk.
Hedge fund covers position.
Next.
I spent 25 years in various investment banks selling exchange traded derivatives – futures, options, eq options, whatever. Perfectly legitimate to identify an asset that is oversold and then all pile in and try and squeeze out the shorts. And yes, after you bought – you tell as many people as possible and hope they jump in.
I was on a gold desk back in the 90s and word went around that a producer had got overly cute and forward sold more gold then they had in their mine. They got squeezed! It is absolutely legitimate to identify weakness and exploit it. If this went to SEC, or regulatory investigation of any kind and was pronounced “illegal” there would be blood on the streets. AKA A huge riot.
A ex work mate just said – but mate – this is unrelated to any fundamentals. Its dreadful. PIFFLE I say .. We have customers post GFC taking super cheap loans from central banks and turning around and buying truck loads of commodity futures – hugely leveraged – to drive the price higher. Simply because the blue line on a chart crossed the black line and they thought shorts would be stopped, which would drive index players that have to buy and ETFS and all the rest.
THis is a beat up
Right but that doesn’t mean the GameStop shenanigans are making the market mechanism stronger or more sovereign.
Plus, let’s be honest: the ones making a killing are not “the people” or even Main Street. They themselves are a well-informed elect who know how to play in this rarefied arena.
Come on, Sinclair! The Reddit guys took an opportunity to squeeze the life out of a hedge fund that was taking an opportunity to squeeze the life out of a stock. Now the financial establishment is engaging in special pleading (‘look at the way they speak to each other! They’re Nazis/alt-right/insurrectionists/Trump supporters/[insert Newspeak cancel label here]! We can’t have them in our precious, ideologically pure, 100% politically correct capital markets!’) in an effort to justify why turnabout isn’t fair play. Well, guess what, Wall St? It is. Chew on that. And while you’re digesting that multi-billion dollar loss, let me just throw in a quick Fuck You and the horse you rode in on. Looking forward to watching you drown in red ink.
Trust Ben Shapiro to start crapping on about virtue. The We Like The Stock guys aren’t heroes, agreed. They saw an opening and took it, nothing more. The whining coming from Wall St and its media proxies about this is what people find so sickening. Sure, there are no heroes here. There are no victims, either. Screw those Wall St xunts for claiming that mantle.
Taking down some of the ‘elite’ deserves kudos surely.
And seeing as we’re all Hitler anyway, for what it’s worth, that’s one hell of an autobahn!
Or at least a LOL.
And just like that, journalism became the world’s primary source of political propaganda – specifically propaganda designed to smear opponents of leftist shutup fascism enforced by the sociopathic HTML coding misfits of Silicon Valley.
Journalists — and I mean ALL journalists, except for a tiny conscientious minority — now see themselves as political players working to advance the agenda of the new leftist establishment.
Right. The story here is the wrong participants scrambling for regulatory protection (that they’re likely to receive) the second their scheme is brought down via tactics they themselves use, employed by a group that isn’t a part of their cartel and thus is willing to use those tactics against them.
And the SEC is going to move to protect the cartel.
That’s the story.
It’s not their victim bleating that bothers me. It’s the cynical, asshole-gestapo recourse to white supremacism and Nazism to provoke a Federal intervention.
America is dead. We knew it would die if Trump lost and – guess what – it did.
It’s now a weird North Korean Tammany Hall.
C.L. and Sinclair –
If there is mistrust in the market, the fault lies with naked short-selling, not those who took advantage of it.
“People are forced to buy it” IS an underlying fundamental of a share’s value, just not a common one.
It’s freaking hilarious. The memes being generated are epic. And they’re having fun. So there’s that.