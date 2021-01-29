From Powerline
Liberty Quote
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- rickw on There are no high-income, low-energy nations
- Dot on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- duncanm on Music Maestro: January 29, 2021
- Rohan on Music Maestro: January 29, 2021
- Stanley on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- old bloke on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Albatross on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Matt on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- notafan on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- miltonf on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Nick on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Frank on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Ed Case on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Rafiki on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- miltonf on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- one old bruce on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
- sfw on Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 23, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Music Maestro: January 29, 2021
- There are no high-income, low-energy nations
- Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it
- “…the Nazis appear to be trading Gamestop and AMC…”
- Introducing “ethically hacked”
- Honours without a shared sense of honour
- Keeping up to date while you can
- Fascism: El Presidente launches assault on Supreme Court
- Energy issues bringing volcanic political eruptions
- Short This
- The Left’s New Yowie
- Duck Low
- Tuesday’s Terrorism
- RE progress – look at the lowest point, not the installed capacity
- In case you were wondering, you are living in interesting times
- Did Malcolm Turnbull link the Holocaust to Donald Trump?
- From the Hansard: Google v Rent-seekers
- “A bill of attainder… a dark plot in the history of our country”
- Down and Outraged In Byron Bay and the North Shore
- The economic consequences of Covid
- Bruce’s Bull
- Happy Australia Day
- Red Kerry embarrasses a Liberal government one last time
- Leave the gong – take the cannoli
- New US protectionism confirmed
- Unit Stands Down
- If there were a military coup in the United States it would look just like this
- Insurrection: ABC incites left-wing extremists to endanger lives
- The left are not hypocrites, they are totalitarian loons with an agenda
- Midgets overlooked
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Currently the crazy lefty Western governments (including ours) are making renewable energy work by also building lots of gas turbine power stations.
Without the gas turbines the country stops, because wind and solar have lengthy hiatuses as is occurring this week in Germany.
It will be interesting when the gas runs out. Already there have been some hefty price rises.
(The second link is from the Geek in Pictures of 17 Jan.)
Steve
Without a doubt, this is one of your most illuminating posts and no pun intended.
Makes it absolutely clear that the only way to consume little energy is to be dirt poor.
Your choice greentards.