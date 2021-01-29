Yep. It’s an island with hardly any people living on it

Health Minister Greg Hunt say the fact there has been over 100 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide but Australia has gone 12 days without community transmission is an “immensely powerful reminder of Australia’s circumstances”.
Islands are irrelevant. The virus will do what all viruses do – infect the susceptible until they run out. Then it will adapt and hang around. As will the human population, whether by vaccine or natural immunity. To quote a popular shibboleth, ‘always was, always will be’.
Funny Britain and Ireland are islands and both rotten with covids ,so the pandemic figures musrt be down to the governments who did not take precautions ,wonder if they will admit they stuffed up ?
The EU has ,ade a dogs breakfast of the injection programe They are flopping about like headless chooks , the UK has done 44per cent of all injections in all 28 countries .
My excuse for the globalists is ,you cannot rush into this injection project ,without the new regulations .then we set up a a new department and recruit thousands of staff,then get the paperwork done properly ,next a comittee to decide prioritisation of injections , sir Humphrey would be proud of the way they operate .
See the Germans are not going to inject the over 65s ,reminds me of Hitlers socialists euthanasia programme , many of the extermination guards did their apprenticeship at the euthanasia centres perfecting the methods foor mass extermination . Scratch a German and you will find a barbarian .the Romans were right about them .
Think about where Australia would be with Covid if the boat people were still arriving
And yet, embarrassingly, Australia remains among the biggest panic merchants / scaredy cats on the planet.
And I remain locked in a hotel room.
Think about where Australia would be with Covid if we treated it like the flu.
Open for business.
Scomo will say we have a world class continental plate.
Dan will take credit for Victoria’s tectonic plate.
Federal Labor will complain that the continental plate is under threat by Liberal policy and how they would force rick people who own so much of the continent to pay their ‘fair share’.
The Greens will declare plate tectonics to be connected to Climate Change and we are all going to die.
The Health Nazi Industrial Complex has succeeded in criminalising and trying to outlaw the seasonal flu, which is all Covid19 amounts to.
It’s a wet dream for the Painters and Doctors Union (h/t cartoonist Patrick Cook) and health bureaucrats like the Cat’s own Deep State public service troll, Gargoolery QC, who have been rewarded with pay increases for crippling small business and the national economy and the cruise ship fiasco they caused.
Wait until winter the virus will return in Australia as it’s a seasonal virus and is endemic, and we will all be locked down again
The UK figures are manipulated
Anyone who dies within 28 days of A positive PCR test will be a COVID death,
I know several elderly people (my father included) who are listed as Covid deaths but definitely didn’t die of Covid
Hopefully this rotten PCR test will be banned
quite right Penny… PCRs are meant to be used to test ONE person, already sick, who is ALREADY SUSPECTED of having a particular illness. In that setting, a positive test has significance. Instead we are using it to mass screen largely well people, and doing too many ‘amplification cycles’ to boot.
What that means is up to 90% of Covid ‘cases’ are nothing more than incidental positives (mere fingerprints of long eliminated infections, or viral loads too small to be infectious) or outright false positives. If you want to confirm this, go to and look at the official numbers: there are currently 1857 coronavirus ‘cases’ in Australia, of whom exactly ZERO are in ‘serious or critical condition’. Thats right, there is not a single person in Australia who is currently seriously ill with COVID.!! Let that sink in… not a single serious case. It certainly justifies the ongoing fear campaign and restrictions, doesn’t it?
Nonsense.
Each pathologist/lab/state/country gets to explicitly choose how many cases they have by choosing the cycle number they run on each PCR test.
There is nothing else that matters. Belarus did almost nothing, are landlocked and yet they’re doing just fine. In fact, they did more than they should have because they used these pointless tests (they’re not actually tests).
There is no virus.
And I’m not just talking about COVID.
Rubbish. Public sector scientists have been planning for this for 850 million years. I believe they are soon to recommend another tectonic plate on top of the first one as more effective.
The relevance of Australia’s low population density might have more to do with the fact that the mineral and agricultural wealth of a continent can be utilised to keep most (certainly not all) of the punters in the manner to which they have become accustomed while large parts of the economy are shut down.
Given the Norwegian over 65s who had been injected were dropping like flies, AND none of the safety/efficacy trials actually included over 65s , probably a wise move.
Norwegians ‘over 30’ all over 70 and all already sick
” for very frail patients and terminally ill patients, a careful balancing of benefit versus disadvantage of vaccination is recommended ”
“No evidence so far that the elderly deaths reported were directly linked to the vaccine However , it cannot be ruled out that common vaccine side effects, such as fever and nausea, may have contributed to a serious course of underlying disease in frail patients ”
Bloomberg article 26 January
I note that at 5he height of the pandemic, the UK was unable to close their border thanks to the EU, they should be able to rectify that now. Interestingly I have lefty friends who when faced with the bald faced incompetence of Dan Andrews seem to think an adequate response is “at least Victoria was not as bad as the UK”.
Exactly CL. It would be more appropriate to compare ourselves to other remote islands: Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Timor etc. On this basis we’re not doing too well. Perhaps ex-Victoria you would give a pass mark.
Wait until some vacuous public serpent discovers that “our” plate is trundling steadily northwards(ish), shoving Sumatra out of the way and trending towards India.
“White Privilege”!!
Of course some of them may be distracted by the possibility of a magnetic pole reversal. This happens with monotonous regularity, on a geological time-scale. Apparently things could get interesting in the next “little while”.
Then we, (or our descendants) will see some serious “casualty figures”.
Like Penny said, it’s seasonal, we’re in summer and transmission will be low to zero, wait till late autumn early winter and cases will appear. Viruses do what viruses do, they can remain latent for long periods and when conditions are right, they come out to play. Europe and North America cases are starting to taper off with the end of winter, that’s how it works.
All we can do is live with it, anything else is just madness.
Paper on emergence of colds in Antarctica after 17 weeks isolation – https://www.jstor.org/stable/3862013?seq=1
Want to explain how monoclonal antibodies are made for COVID?