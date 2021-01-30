Australia is now an example for all the world to see

This was just put up at Instapundit.
THIS IS WHAT THE LEFT ENVISIONS FOR US: Every nation should learn Australia’s lessons. 5
This is the larger question asked at the link: “What happens when a country divests itself of anything that can assure its self-sufficiency? Australia provides an answer to that question.”
The central element of pre-Keynesian economics was value added. Unfortunately we are all Keynesians now. Read it through at the link.
If Keynes was the solution for everything? Why is there still a problem after nearly a hundred years?
I know of a Sydney suburban house sold for $2.3m, knocked down, new house built on 775 m² block, recently sold for $4.6m.
If only we could short Sydney residential housing.
A depressing read.. because it’s right on the money.
Our political class has sold us out.
From your link:
Not true.
ADI makes powder and ammo for world shipment.
Lithgow Arms is still manufacturing and selling firearms.
True. Small arms is about all we can make.
Peacekeeping weapons.
Anything larger?
I like that guys article. Although I’m pretty sure Australia still does produce biscuits and some guns and ammunition, and I heard we even supply a component of the latter to the USA.
He is spot on there are so many useless achieve-nothing jobs now.
Also data manipulation – if you look at govt figures manufacturing has increased so much. But it comes down to re-branding; food processors are called manufacturers now. Shoot some sheep, carve them up and slap the chops on foam tray for retail sale, hey you’re a manufacturer now.
^ thanks Bruce.
@ Ducanm-
Anything larger?
Armoured vehicles- Both complete design to assembly and assembly of external kits.
Heavy weapons
Aircraft
Hand grenades
Most of the larger ammunition natures used by our heavy weapons (except 84mm cuz licence agreements with Sweden. But watch that get ignored when ‘National Survival’ becomes important…).
Small and mid-size warships, both of our own design (Hi Austal!) and larger.
And we can still generate the capacity to do the lot if needed.
I’m sending this to my state rep. He won’t get to read it, but one of his office flunkies might………………
Never Give Up.
All true Rex, but would we be able to generate enough in a hurry when the shit hits the fan?
Our current state of manufacturing and energy, I’d say no chance in hell. We have almost zero strategic heavy industry remaining.
Started reading the link until this showed up:
A block of land in Sydney – a new housing block – is now down to 350 square metres – less than 20 years ago it was an average quarter of an acre – 1000 square metres. The “quarter acre block” was the dream of all Australian homeowners from the ‘50s on.
That’s bullshit on stilts.
Apart from Adelaide in the 50s 12 perches [300 sq m] was average, 16 perches [400 sq m] was less common, 40 Perches [1,000 sq m, or a quarter acre] was something on the outskirts in horse countryto subdivide later.
Well they’re nice looking sheep, you can’t deny that.
All true Rex, but would we be able to generate enough in a hurry when the shit hits the fan?
Our current state of manufacturing and energy, I’d say no chance in hell. We have almost zero strategic heavy industry remaining.
Not without a fair amount of lead time and a big ‘lend’ of whatever can be had from US Depot ships out and about…
Good points Rex. I’d forgotten about our very successful Tassie ship builders.
The one on the right is sorta cute.
Son is land and sea qualified in multi skills including MasterV, onshore port and mine operations, up to supervisor grade, his work is in the West, but he is stuck here in the east at present because that idiot McGowan will not let him or his mates back to WA without quarantine, even though their home addresses are in Perth.
These boys came home East for Christmas with families, and are now stranded on a whim by McGowan from getting back to work in WA. Fortunately, mining employers are doing good for them until the border re-opens, but our lad has already had more than 40 job offers from mining and logistics employers in WA in the past 2 weeks, desperate for workforce.
Ours is sticking with his employer, Major in Pilbara, because they have stuck with him during this insane WA McGowan brainsplat.
Ed Case, we live on a quarter-acre block a street back from Merewether Beach with two street frontages, and we have had to put “dangerous dogs” signs up to warn off agents and speculators (of course, we only have Miss Lilly the kitty).
We stretched ourselves to $33k in 1976 with help from War Service loans, this place is now a $3.5m that will go to our son and daughter, meanwhile we enjoy the gardens and the beach and keep good fences.
Land is everything. Defend it with your life.
Interesting history point : Australia tooled up within a year of WW outbreak in 1914, with steelworks and wnd shipyards and weapons manufactories by 1915. Could we do it today?