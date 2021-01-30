David Bidstrup guest post. Finding needles in haystacks.

It is almost a year since the dreaded Covid 19 made its appearance and fomented the greatest example of governmental incompetence and overreach that I have seen. The result is just mass confusion and we are being played by those who seem to want us to love them for “saving” us.

One constant throughout the year has been the faith placed in “experts” and the mantra of “following the science” that is chanted by all “leaders”. Another worrying thing is the proliferation of opinions by well-credentialed people that contradict the popular narrative and the fact that they are ignored and ridiculed. I have spent a lot of time reading and learning about the “dissident” side of the Covid 19 fiasco, (a function of retirement providing the time needed), and one thing above all stands out, the “tests” used to find “cases” so that we might be frightened and so that dickhead politicians might practise some real totalitarianism.

I understand that the “virus” has never been isolated, nor was its predecessor the SARS virus but somehow there is a test that can determine if someone is “positive”. It’s called the PCR test and it works by amplifying the DNA, (actually RNA that is converted to DNA), to a point where it can be detected. It does not seem to matter that the inventor of the test, (who was awarded the Nobel prize for his work), specifically said that it was a research tool, not a diagnostic one and it does not seem to matter that a positive PCR test is sufficient to proclaim a case without any clinical investigations being made. It also does not matter that the test is not specific for “the virus” and will amplify any viral fragment found when they stick a big cotton bud up your hooter. Also irrelevant is the warning on the test kit itself that states that it is not to be used for diagnostic purposes. Otherwise it is perfectly suitable for the task.

What the test does is amplify the sample until there is sufficient material to trigger a detector. It does this, (simply put), by doubling the sample in each cycle until a marker substance fluoresces. When it does the patient is pronounced positive. It is interesting to see the incredible increase in “sample size” as the number of cycle’s increases. For example if you start with a sample of 1 the first cycle yields 2. The next cycle yields 4, then 8,16,32,64 and so on. The chart below shows the story.

As you can see the quantity heads off into the stratosphere fairly quickly. BTW the long “flat bit” is not flat, it is just due to scaling. 10 cycles yield 1,024, 20 cycles yield 1,048,576 and 30 cycles yield 1,073,741,824 but 34 gives 17,179,869,184 so that is why it looks flat and takes off sharply.

This highlights why the number of cycles matters and why some people have made a noise about there not being a standard number of cycles specified above which the test is deemed negative because the initial quantity was minuscule. This test has been, and still is, the basis behind all the draconian stuff that the citizenry endures to this day: the lockdowns, the face masks, the job losses, the destruction of businesses, the increase on the national credit card, the totalitarian behaviour of the police and pollies, the border closures and the plight of thousands of stranded citizens overseas.

If you get the chance see if you can find and view a video made by Dr Sam Baily where she talks to Dr Claus Kohnlein. His view is that we have a test pandemic, not a virus pandemic, and it is not the first time this has happened. God help us when they find the next “killer virus”.

Just to end this diatribe, the following table shows Influenza “notified cases” in Australia for the last 10 years, (Govt website source). Look at 2020 and wonder.

YEAR FLU CASES COVID 19 CASES 2011 27,214 0 2012 44,542 0 2013 28,303 0 2014 67,688 0 2015 100,584 0 2016 90,884 0 2017 251,263 0 2018 58,873 0 2019 313,458 0 2020 21,355 28,766 Average 100,416

In the late John Le Carre’s novel “The Russia House” the dissident Russian scientist code named Goethe sums up experts thus:

“I do not like experts….They are our gaolers…I despise experts more than anyone on earth….Experts are addicts, they solve nothing….They are servants of whatever system hires them…They perpetuate it. When we are tortured we shall be tortured by experts…When we are hanged experts will hang us….When the world is destroyed it will be destroyed not by its madmen but by the sanity of its experts and the superior ignorance of its bureaucrats.”

How true.