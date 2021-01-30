David Bidstrup guest post. Finding needles in haystacks.

It is almost a year since the dreaded Covid 19 made its appearance and fomented the greatest example of governmental incompetence and overreach that I have seen. The result is just mass confusion and we are being played by those who seem to want us to love them for “saving” us.
One constant throughout the year has been the faith placed in “experts” and the mantra of “following the science” that is chanted by all “leaders”. Another worrying thing is the proliferation of opinions by well-credentialed people that contradict the popular narrative and the fact that they are ignored and ridiculed. I have spent a lot of time reading and learning about the “dissident” side of the Covid 19 fiasco, (a function of retirement providing the time needed), and one thing above all stands out, the “tests” used to find “cases” so that we might be frightened and so that dickhead politicians might practise some real totalitarianism.
I understand that the “virus” has never been isolated, nor was its predecessor the SARS virus but somehow there is a test that can determine if someone is “positive”. It’s called the PCR test and it works by amplifying the DNA, (actually RNA that is converted to DNA), to a point where it can be detected. It does not seem to matter that the inventor of the test, (who was awarded the Nobel prize for his work), specifically said that it was a research tool, not a diagnostic one and it does not seem to matter that a positive PCR test is sufficient to proclaim a case without any clinical investigations being made. It also does not matter that the test is not specific for “the virus” and will amplify any viral fragment found when they stick a big cotton bud up your hooter. Also irrelevant is the warning on the test kit itself that states that it is not to be used for diagnostic purposes. Otherwise it is perfectly suitable for the task.
What the test does is amplify the sample until there is sufficient material to trigger a detector. It does this, (simply put), by doubling the sample in each cycle until a marker substance fluoresces. When it does the patient is pronounced positive. It is interesting to see the incredible increase in “sample size” as the number of cycle’s increases. For example if you start with a sample of 1 the first cycle yields 2. The next cycle yields 4, then 8,16,32,64 and so on. The chart below shows the story.
As you can see the quantity heads off into the stratosphere fairly quickly. BTW the long “flat bit” is not flat, it is just due to scaling. 10 cycles yield 1,024, 20 cycles yield 1,048,576 and 30 cycles yield 1,073,741,824 but 34 gives 17,179,869,184 so that is why it looks flat and takes off sharply.
This highlights why the number of cycles matters and why some people have made a noise about there not being a standard number of cycles specified above which the test is deemed negative because the initial quantity was minuscule. This test has been, and still is, the basis behind all the draconian stuff that the citizenry endures to this day: the lockdowns, the face masks, the job losses, the destruction of businesses, the increase on the national credit card, the totalitarian behaviour of the police and pollies, the border closures and the plight of thousands of stranded citizens overseas.
If you get the chance see if you can find and view a video made by Dr Sam Baily where she talks to Dr Claus Kohnlein. His view is that we have a test pandemic, not a virus pandemic, and it is not the first time this has happened. God help us when they find the next “killer virus”.
Just to end this diatribe, the following table shows Influenza “notified cases” in Australia for the last 10 years, (Govt website source). Look at 2020 and wonder.
|YEAR
|FLU CASES
|COVID 19 CASES
|2011
|27,214
|0
|2012
|44,542
|0
|2013
|28,303
|0
|2014
|67,688
|0
|2015
|100,584
|0
|2016
|90,884
|0
|2017
|251,263
|0
|2018
|58,873
|0
|2019
|313,458
|0
|2020
|21,355
|28,766
|Average
|100,416
In the late John Le Carre’s novel “The Russia House” the dissident Russian scientist code named Goethe sums up experts thus:
“I do not like experts….They are our gaolers…I despise experts more than anyone on earth….Experts are addicts, they solve nothing….They are servants of whatever system hires them…They perpetuate it. When we are tortured we shall be tortured by experts…When we are hanged experts will hang us….When the world is destroyed it will be destroyed not by its madmen but by the sanity of its experts and the superior ignorance of its bureaucrats.”
How true.
Hard to find the number of cycles used for PCR test in Australia. Maybe between 38 and 45?? Have read anything over 25 is too sensitive and shows harmless viral fragments. Wish this information on cycles was available for all countries in the interest of transparency. Makes me suspicious.
NSW Health are sending positives for serology to map the viral strain and to check for genomic links. At that point they would catch false positives. Not sure they have found many this time. I think 1 case was removed.
Excellent post. And the tyranny in the whole process seems to hinge on that Ct (cycle threshold) count, especially when it gets in the high thirties and above.
This is worth looking at: Underscoring immediate need for global public-private cooperation to mitigate severe world-wide economic and societal impacts of pandemics, especially in combination with this: Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. See, in particular, the Lockstep scenario. pp18-25. Sound familiar?
not long ago I read a docco from NSW Health dated April 6 2020
They type-tested the machines with ‘cartridges’ designed for the purpose of validating
cartridges for covid-19 in April 2020 … april? really?
One test against a known {?} covid sample took a Ct of 42
fit for purpose they declared
Excellent Rafe! You are a champion indeed. Finally, we have on the front page: the truth at last.
NSW has ruled out a few after serological testing, they release that info on the sly in their daily data dump but never trumpet it
what happens when less and less people go for testing?
will testing eventually be mandated?
to improve the numbers and inflate the authority (and virtue) of the government.
yes, yes it will as we will soon need to show our vacination papers or whatever the badge is, to leave our homes
force the community to undergo testing on such a scale that more and more positives are detected with little else to show except to justify the testing and yet more rules of living
I don’t know what to think of all the reported deaths since I don’t know how the metrics wotk .. are people dying with or of covid19? (ChineseFlu)
I hear the number of cases deteced,but then the number of deaths doesn’t seem to relate
somethings not right