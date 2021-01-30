David Bidstrup guest post. The sun is an “existential threat”.

Now that the loonies have retaken the White House the climate change hysteria is mounting and it looks like Australia will fall in again and ratchet up the idiocy here at home. Labor has swapped some deck chairs and the coalition seem unable to land on a common-sense solution. The term “existential threat” is being given a good work out so that the proles get suitably frightened, fall into line and obey. Here in Australia we seem further than ever from sanity as people try to outdo each other with fanciful plans to “exit coal” and hang the future hat on renewable energy. The fact that it will not work does not matter.

While everyone panics about a possible one-degree rise in temperature by the end of the 2000s, no one seems to recognise that the bright thing in the sky, 150,000,000 kilometres away, is the driver of our climate and a severe risk to our current lifestyle if it decides to get nasty and bombard the earth with a decent Coronal Mass Ejection, (CME).

The study of what is known as “Space weather” is relatively new and I do not claim any expertise other than quite a bit of reading and research without needing to have any ideology confirmed.

The simple view is that the sun emits light and this is the source of warming for the earth, (without the ridiculous warming from “emissions”). The reality is that it emits radiation over all wavelengths from X-rays to radio waves and constantly fires a “solar wind” that is comprised of protons, electrons and ions from its surface to all points in the solar system. Fortunately for us the Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the bulk of these particles however when there is a CME or a decent solar flare it can struggle to keep the nasties away from us.

In 1859 the “Carrington event” melted the telegraph wires and electrocuted telegraph operators as the Earth was struck by a decent-sized CME. Back in those days the level of technology was low but in 1989 the power grid in Quebec was blacked out by a geomagnetic storm that resulted from a CME. Today a decent-sized CME aimed at the earth would wreak havoc with power grids, put satellites, particularly GPS and communication satellites, out of action and severely impact our lives. The prospect of no electricity, no communications or radio/tv, no fuel or food available and most probably no one who knows how to fix the grid is a sobering thought. It makes some supposed increase in a mythical “global average temperature” a non-starter in the “existential threat” stakes.

Another concern is the weakening of Earth’s magnetic field and the movement of the magnetic poles. The magnetic field is essential to our survival and it is getting weaker at a rapid rate. When it is deformed by a solar flare or CME Earth receives more of the nasties like protons, ions and galactic cosmic rays and these directly affect human health as well as causing Aurora’s. Commercial flights over Polar Regions are cancelled on days of extreme danger. Without a magnetic field dispersing the bulk of the solar wind and giving some protection from high energy particles and other nasties the Earth would not have an atmosphere so any problems with “emissions” would evaporate along with the oceans.

These CME’s and solar flares are a common occurrence but fortunately there has not been a big one aimed directly at the Earth – yet.

Everyone gets their tits in a tangle worrying about a mythical “global average temperature”, (which is based on bullshit and adjusted to fir the story), but no one “in authority” seems to be in the slightest bit interested in the solar elephant in the room. We insist on weakening our power grid by getting rid of the reliable coal generators in some insane quest to change “the climate”, whatever that is, when it is clear to anyone with a grip on reality that it is not possible. All the while we live with the prospect of losing our way of life if the sun decides to blast us but choose to ignore it.

I suspect that there is no way to make a quick buck out of “tackling space weather” so it is ignored while rent-seekers rob us blind and idiot politicians sit on their bums and play with themselves.

More technical detail

