David Bidstrup guest post. The sun is an “existential threat”.

Now that the loonies have retaken the White House the climate change hysteria is mounting and it looks like Australia will fall in again and ratchet up the idiocy here at home. Labor has swapped some deck chairs and the coalition seem unable to land on a common-sense solution. The term “existential threat” is being given a good work out so that the proles get suitably frightened, fall into line and obey. Here in Australia we seem further than ever from sanity as people try to outdo each other with fanciful plans to “exit coal” and hang the future hat on renewable energy. The fact that it will not work does not matter.
While everyone panics about a possible one-degree rise in temperature by the end of the 2000s, no one seems to recognise that the bright thing in the sky, 150,000,000 kilometres away, is the driver of our climate and a severe risk to our current lifestyle if it decides to get nasty and bombard the earth with a decent Coronal Mass Ejection, (CME).
The study of what is known as “Space weather” is relatively new and I do not claim any expertise other than quite a bit of reading and research without needing to have any ideology confirmed.
The simple view is that the sun emits light and this is the source of warming for the earth, (without the ridiculous warming from “emissions”). The reality is that it emits radiation over all wavelengths from X-rays to radio waves and constantly fires a “solar wind” that is comprised of protons, electrons and ions from its surface to all points in the solar system. Fortunately for us the Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the bulk of these particles however when there is a CME or a decent solar flare it can struggle to keep the nasties away from us.
In 1859 the “Carrington event” melted the telegraph wires and electrocuted telegraph operators as the Earth was struck by a decent-sized CME. Back in those days the level of technology was low but in 1989 the power grid in Quebec was blacked out by a geomagnetic storm that resulted from a CME. Today a decent-sized CME aimed at the earth would wreak havoc with power grids, put satellites, particularly GPS and communication satellites, out of action and severely impact our lives. The prospect of no electricity, no communications or radio/tv, no fuel or food available and most probably no one who knows how to fix the grid is a sobering thought. It makes some supposed increase in a mythical “global average temperature” a non-starter in the “existential threat” stakes.
Another concern is the weakening of Earth’s magnetic field and the movement of the magnetic poles. The magnetic field is essential to our survival and it is getting weaker at a rapid rate. When it is deformed by a solar flare or CME Earth receives more of the nasties like protons, ions and galactic cosmic rays and these directly affect human health as well as causing Aurora’s. Commercial flights over Polar Regions are cancelled on days of extreme danger. Without a magnetic field dispersing the bulk of the solar wind and giving some protection from high energy particles and other nasties the Earth would not have an atmosphere so any problems with “emissions” would evaporate along with the oceans.
These CME’s and solar flares are a common occurrence but fortunately there has not been a big one aimed directly at the Earth – yet.
Everyone gets their tits in a tangle worrying about a mythical “global average temperature”, (which is based on bullshit and adjusted to fir the story), but no one “in authority” seems to be in the slightest bit interested in the solar elephant in the room. We insist on weakening our power grid by getting rid of the reliable coal generators in some insane quest to change “the climate”, whatever that is, when it is clear to anyone with a grip on reality that it is not possible. All the while we live with the prospect of losing our way of life if the sun decides to blast us but choose to ignore it.
I suspect that there is no way to make a quick buck out of “tackling space weather” so it is ignored while rent-seekers rob us blind and idiot politicians sit on their bums and play with themselves.
More technical detail
Along with their tendency to embrace climate scams, the NZ government seems to be representing China when they advise Australia to be more diplomatic towards Beijing.
This should see NZ isolated from the AUSCANZUKUS club of intelligence sharing at the highest level.
Having said that, the rest of the club members are a bit dodgy these days anyway.
If it was strong enough to melt telegraph wires, you’d shudder to think what it would do to ten zillion rooftop solar panels.
Apparently the 1859 biggie was a double-whammy; a smaller initial event which cleared the way for the second one’s rays to hit Earth in less than 18 hours. Auroras in the Southern Hemisphere were visible in Queensland.
Excellent post David that IMHO should receive wide and very public circulation.
WHEN, not if, he poles next reverse, it will get really messy. If you don’t believe the pole “move”, I sugget you check out the “Magnetic Deviation” table on a REAL map. This documents the constant “wandering” of the magnetic poles, which , in keeping with everything else, do NOT physically align with the “rotational” poles. Wandering Continental plates add to the fun.
WHY the poles reverse is one for the rock-doctors. The evidence for this phenomenon is literally set in stone. All over the planet are vast swathes of solidified lava, primarily Basalt, When in their molten state, these rocks have NO magnetic properties. This is like most metals. Heat up a serious fixed magnet with your gas-axe and watch it “lose its grip”. When the “lava” sheets cool, the magnetic particles within them align with the planetary magnetic field du jour. Simple, really!
Just to make it interesting, all of this magnetic tap-dancing may also be related to increased Vulcanism.
During the weeks (or months) it takes for the Earth’s core to reverse polarity, the “shields are down” as they say in Star Trek.
Most marine life may be “relatively” safe; ditto submerged Boomer crews.
Everything and everyone else? Not so much. A planetary-scale micro-wave oven. (With bonus extra pretty lights).
As per Hamlet: “There are more things in heaven and Earth, Horatio, / Than are dreamt of in your philosophy”.
This is why we need to remove all CO2 from space. Or open all the bars to full capacity and enjoy the moment.
Bruce
…sugget you check out the “Magnetic Deviation” table on a REAL map.
Memories of navexs from the Army days.
GMS Grid to magnetic subtract (remembered by a saying a wee bit rude to say here).
MGA magnetic to grid you add.
Also depends on what side of the continent you are on.
The poor sun. Doesn’t get the credit it deserves.
Everyone gets their tits in a tangle worrying about a mythical “global average temperature”, (which is based on bullshit and adjusted to fir the story), but no one “in authority” seems to be in the slightest bit interested in the solar elephant in the room.
They just haven’t found a way to pin blame for the solar elephant on Donald Trump yet. Give ‘em time.
This is all very well, but what my missus wants to know is what’ll happen if the polarity of the rechargeables suddenly reverse in her…oh, never mind…
What? Grand Ma Sings?
Yeah, yeah, I remember the other version too.
Without a doubt the most factual information seen in a very long time.
I especially like “global average temperature”, (which is based on bullshit and adjusted to fit the story) since such a parameter is not only a mathematical and thermodynamic impossibility, but no more meaningful that an aaverage of all the telephone numbers in teh book.
And “change “the climate”, whatever that is,” since almost everyone these days does not appear to understand what the parameter “climate” actually is.
Only a matter of time before some fool claims this is also caused by globull warmining. Was only a few years ago that some clown attributed volcanic eruptions to this climate farce.
One thing to be sure, Nighthawk, is that if stupidity shields us against solar radiation, then the output from Canberra will keep even the Eskimos safe.
https://www.newsmax.com/henryfcooper/electromagnetic-johnson-grid-ndrc/2021/01/25/id/1007148/
“The probability of a GMD happening is estimated to be about 12% per decade.
By that accounting we are overdue and have not prepared for this scenario.
The congressional EMP Commission years ago authoritatively reported that most Americans would die within months after either a major EMP attack or a Carrington event — due to starvation, disease, and societal collapse.”
Michael Crichton:
I can tell you that the evidence for global warming is far weaker than its proponents would ever admit. I can tell you the percentage the US land area that is taken by urbanization, including cities and roads, is 5%. I can tell you that the Sahara desert is shrinking, and the total ice of Antarctica is increasing. I can tell you that a blue-ribbon panel in Science magazine concluded that there is no known technology that will enable us to halt the rise of carbon dioxide in the 21st century. Not wind, not solar, not even nuclear. The panel concluded a totally new technology-like nuclear fusion-was necessary, otherwise nothing could be done and in the meantime all efforts would be a waste of time. They said that when the UN IPCC reports stated alternative technologies existed that could control greenhouse gases, the UN was wrong.
I can, with a lot of time, give you the factual basis for these views, and I can cite the appropriate journal articles not in whacko magazines, but in the most prestigeous science journals, such as Science and Nature. But such references probably won’t impact more than a handful of you, because the beliefs of a religion are not dependant on facts, but rather are matters of faith. Unshakeable belief.
Not forgetting the imminent Grand Solar Minimum…
Interesting thread, makes apocalyptic reading. Can’t get too worked up about it or normal life and mental health becomes impossible. Human life has always been risky. A great shame though that the human religious tendency to worry about apocalypse has veered into the insanity of such things as a ‘global average temperature’ and ‘models of CO2 and climate’ that are particularly fanciful and ruinous of a decent lifestyle right now, just as some of the ‘models’ of Covid have been.
Everyone should own a generator and at least have a way to siphon from your vehicles.
Solar Minimums and the next ice age are the real threats to modern humanity, not the average temp increasing 1C giving us even more growing land and growing seasons and more rain water….