Katrina Grace Kelly’s catologue of common fallacies about warming

Heat is on the PM to be part of the climate solution

The prospect of a heatwave brings on feelings of dread and anxiety over power bills, and a rush to airconditioned shopping centres. Heatwaves mean a serious risk to health for the vulnerable, too. They are classed as our deadliest natural event, killing more Australians than any other. According to PerilAUS, a database of natural hazard records, between 2000 and 2009 heatwaves killed 532 of us.

Last January, Sydney experienced a hot spell that broke records. Western Sydney residents suffered 37 days of temperatures over 35C. Penrith hit 48.9C, making headlines that day as one of the hottest places in the world.

Subsequent media reports claimed that major parts of Sydney would become unliveable within a decade and even that whole suburbs would be abandoned. The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage said the number of days above 35C would increase across NSW by an average of 26 days a year.

Sydney’s most populous local government area, Blacktown, declared a climate emergency. The council is now trying to work with organisations to create “heat refuges” — places with good airconditioning and facilities — where people can go and shelter if they can’t relax comfortably at home.