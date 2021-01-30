Katrina Grace Kelly’s catologue of common fallacies about warming

Posted on 12:03 pm, January 30, 2021 by Rafe Champion

A very ordinary column in an increasingly ordinary newspaper.

Heat is on the PM to be part of the climate solution

The prospect of a heatwave brings on feelings of dread and anxiety over power bills, and a rush to airconditioned shopping centres. Heatwaves mean a serious risk to health for the vulnerable, too. They are classed as our deadliest natural event, killing more Australians than any other. According to PerilAUS, a database of natural hazard records, between 2000 and 2009 heatwaves killed 532 of us.

Last January, Sydney experienced a hot spell that broke records. Western Sydney residents suffered 37 days of temperatures over 35C. Penrith hit 48.9C, making headlines that day as one of the hottest places in the world.

Subsequent media reports claimed that major parts of Sydney would become unliveable within a decade and even that whole suburbs would be abandoned. The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage said the number of days above 35C would increase across NSW by an average of 26 days a year.

Sydney’s most populous local government area, Blacktown, declared a climate emergency. The council is now trying to work with organisations to create “heat refuges” — places with good airconditioning and facilities — where people can go and shelter if they can’t relax comfortably at home.

Read it all and see how much fake news you can find.

 

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Katrina Grace Kelly’s catologue of common fallacies about warming

  1. notafan
    #3742040, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Western Sydney councils should stop approving high density dwellings, its a problem of their own creation.

  2. Lee
    #3742042, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    As I just commented on another thread, generally speaking, Melbourne has had the coolest summer I can recall so far in my fifty-plus years.
    Kelly is a moron.

  3. wal1957
    #3742044, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    You can’t be serious in expecting me to read that garbage shirley?…eerr surely?

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3742045, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    Climate emergency? the solution is cricket and worm gruel washed down with soy chicory lattes

  5. stackja
    #3742049, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Monaco Grace was a actress.

  6. incoherent rambler
    #3742054, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Melbourne has had the coolest summer I can recall so far in my fifty-plus years.

    I have experienced similar cool summers (one or two) and knowing that what ever faces the southern ocean can change quickly, I will wait until summer is over before calling it “cool”.

  7. Peter Smith
    #3742058, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Simple answer. Do not read KGK. Covid has robbed her of whatever little sense she had.

  8. Hal
    #3742060, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Yet another reason why I cancelled my long time Oz subscription in December.
    Their US election coverage and contributors like Gracey finally pushed me out the door.

  9. Perfidious Albino
    #3742064, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    The MSM were definitely pushing another imminent ‘heat wave’ ahead of last weekend – shame about all the rain…

  10. Lee
    #3742065, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    I will wait until summer is over before calling it “cool”.

    That’s why I qualified myself by writing “so far.”

  11. Mak Siccar
    #3742067, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    KGK has evolved into a disappointment I’m afraid.

  12. cuckoo
    #3742068, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    As I just commented on another thread, generally speaking, Melbourne has had the coolest summer I can recall so far in my fifty-plus years.

    Yes, Melbourne’s mediocre summer is the story that is nowhere to be seen on the news, unless they are trotting out a narrative that a pesky ‘La Nina’ is masking the ‘normal’ warming signal we should all be seeing. I can remember a run of equally cool Melbourne summers from (I think) the 1990s.

  13. Viva
    #3742073, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    The woman has turned into a hysteric.

    She used to write sensible articles on union shenanigans but the pandemic freaked her out and she hasn’t been the same since.

  14. Roger
    #3742074, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    Sydney’s most populous local government area, Blacktown, declared a climate emergency.

    Oh?

    That settles it then.

    Run up tyhe white flag, Scotty. Blacktown Council has spoken.

  15. dopey
    #3742076, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Any comment from Joe Burns ?

  16. incoherent rambler
    #3742079, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Any comment from Joe Burns ?

    Yes. His score matched the overnight minimum.

  17. BrettW
    #3742081, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Grace’s articles used to be a good read, particularly on Union matters. However since Covid something changed and I no longer bother reading her columns.

  18. Bronson
    #3742086, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Dear Grace what is the ideal temperature, how many summer days above 35c is acceptable, what is the ideal rainfall and how much wind should the ideal be? If you can’t answer any of these then what are you trying to achieve besides simply scaring people? Oh and your supposed record was last January, what about this January? You don’t know what your target is you don’t know if what is proposed will achieve what you don’t know, sounds like a lot of don’t knows to be spending billions and trillions of dollars on.

  19. Xword
    #3742087, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Don’t wish old Rupert any harm but it will be some relief when he goes and his “baby” (The Oz) deservedly bites the dust.

  20. Tom
    #3742089, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    Yet another self-promoting celebrity author at the Paywallian who has forgotten why she got the gig in the first place (holding unions to account) and is now jumping on whatever fashionable leftwing bandwagon presents itself from week to week.

    Maybe she’s angling for a job as the deputy chief climate alarmist for the Biden-CCP communist shakedown junta behind this week’s loudest sky-is-falling lunatic (is that John Kerry or avgas-guzzling hypocrite-in-chief Al Gore?)

    Unreadable and yet another reason my Paywallian subscription is now virtually usused and unuseable.

  21. Mark M
    #3742092, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    How many sunbeam & seabreeze collectors must be built before there is no more heat waves in western Sydney,Grace?
    And shouldn’t it be hotter, more fire in this 20/21 summer?

    We’re gonna need a bigger carbon (sic) tax.

  22. Miltonf
    #3742103, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    I started getting tired of the Australian during the Krudd era when they used to run an odious nacissistic gossip column called capital Hill.

  23. tombell
    #3742110, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    voters do notice heat waves she tells us. they also notice the cost of power – and nothing Grace sponsors will either lower the temperature or the cost of power.

  24. min
    #3742115, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    So said Kerry about the USA tombell ,. Perhaps China has an answer as if they care.

  25. Viva
    #3742121, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    However since Covid something changed and I no longer bother reading her columns.

    She used to write under the name Grace Collier

    A new name, a new persona?

  26. Ian of Brisbane
    #3742122, posted on January 30, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    The Aus needs to bring Grace Collier back. She was awesome.

  27. egg_
    #3742136, posted on January 30, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Penrith hit 48.9C, making headlines that day as one of the hottest places in the world.

    Where’s the (new) AWS – Penrith “Lakes” – the old blue metal pit beside the Nepean?

    Richmond (Airbase) was always warmer in summer/colder in winter than Penrith.

  28. egg_
    #3742138, posted on January 30, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Western Sydney residents suffered 37 days of temperatures over 35C.

    Heat island effect?
    Many of these urban centres have grown exponentially over the years, with apartment buildings going up in the surrounds.

  29. egg_
    #3742147, posted on January 30, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    Richmond, New South Wales
    January 2020 Daily Weather Observations
    Most observations from the RAAF base*, but evaporation from the Hawkesbury campus of the University of Western Sydney.

    23 Th 17.1 42.4 0 8.3 NW 72 11:54 32.0 37 N 19 1003.0 42.0 16 8 NNW 37 998.2

  30. John A
    #3742149, posted on January 30, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    According to PerilAUS, a database of natural hazard records, between 2000 and 2009 heatwaves killed 532 of us

    Does “between” mean from 2001 to 2008 inclusive, or does it actually refer to the period of 1 Jan 2000 to 31 Dec 2009?
    A very convenient time span, what? I wonder where the 2009 Black Saturday Disaster figures in their calculations?

  31. strayan drongo
    #3742150, posted on January 30, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    The Australian has become complete trash. Only a few columnists I still read. Grace Kelly is great on corruption and IR, but climate and pandemics show a complete lack of sense and fairness. You would think an industrial relations expert would be our promoting workers and trying to keep jobs, instead like so many she is terrified of the WhoFlu. Worlds gone bananas, it all just seems too perfect to have been caused by accident.

  33. Snotball
    #3742175, posted on January 30, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Dont you all get it? The left has won. Everything from now is driven by their ideology. We are allowed to exist simply because we foot the bill. Voting is a waste of time and any and all of our complaints fall on deaf ears. We have appeased ourselves into oblivion! It won’t be long until forums such as this are banned because they are seditious. Think it can’t happen? It already is in the USA in particular and with MSM generally throughout the world.

  34. H B Bear
    #3742178, posted on January 30, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    How long before the AAT gives us our first climate refugee? I know if I lived an I s l a m i c sh1thole I would have my hand up to be the first.

  35. H B Bear
    #3742181, posted on January 30, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    A very ordinary column in an increasingly ordinary newspaper.

    You’re not wrong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.