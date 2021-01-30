Open Forum: January 30, 2021

Posted on 12:01 am, January 30, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
  2. MatrixTransform
    #3741657, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:04 am

    fells good heh?

    … can I sell you some bacon?

  3. Lodger from Oz
    #3741658, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:04 am

    I’d just like to say thank you to no bastard. It was all my own work.

  5. Dave in Marybrook
    #3741670, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:12 am

    I’m here
    seventh, guessing

  6. MatrixTransform
    #3741671, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:15 am

    got these watches straight of the back of the truck
    bet your missus would like a nice ladies watch?
    very elegant
    solid gold
    When’s ‘er birfday?

    bacon fer breakfast
    lovely gift
    be rumpy pumpy all afternoon

  7. H B Bear
    #3741675, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:19 am

    I declare this The Joe Burns Memeorial Open Thread. Pom poms are available for purchase in the foyer. The use of personal pom poms is prohibited,

  8. Lodger from Oz
    #3741680, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:24 am

    Say, does anyone know what Joe Burns’ average was? I heard it was like 106.

  9. entropy
    #3741684, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:27 am

    Tell him he’s dreamin’

  10. Top Ender
    #3741686, posted on January 30, 2021 at 12:34 am

    Nice ‘fred you’ve got ‘ere.

    Shame if anything was to happen to it.

    You know the drill.

    $5000 in readies to the Labor Party of Qld, right now.

    Or we come round and use sarcasm. And litotes.

