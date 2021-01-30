Parallel universes – the RE crusaders meet science, engineering and wind droughts

Renew Economy is the place to go to get the good news on the green energy transition – the unstoppable rush to cleaner and cheaper electricity to save the planet.

It is all about the increase in installed capacity of windmills and solar panels, the plummeting cost of humongous big batteries and the way pumped hydro will be a game changer. Just don’t worry about windless nights, the real capacity of batteries and a few issues with pumped hydro. Like where do you go after Snowy2.0, even if it works?

Much the same with the New York Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. You really and truly could not make it up! The prima facie goal is net-zero by 2050 but the real agenda is wokeness on methamphetamine. No politically correct stone is unturned.

State agencies, authorities and entities, in consultation with the environmental justice working group and the climate action council, shall, to the extent practicable, invest or direct available and relevant programmatic resources in a manner designed to achieve a goal for disadvantaged communities to receive forty percent of overall benefits of spending on clean energy and energy efficiency programs, projects or investments in the areas of housing, workforce development, pollution reduction, low income energy assistance, energy, transportation and economic development”.

The social justice concerns are more important than affordable and reliable power. The Power Generation Advisory Panel has 14 members (apart from state employees). Two are from RE companies, one member is a consultant for energy and sustainability issues; one is from a ratepayer advocacy organization and seven members are from advocacy organizations representing renewable technologies, environmental advocacy, or trade unions.

Engineering realities are waved away. In response to questions about reliability: “we can manage reliability and retire fossil fuel generation. This should be our North Star” and “We have a lot of good technology now that just needs policies to help them scale. There is no reason to be pessimistic and we have a history to make us optimistic.”

Actually the recent history of blackouts in sunny California does not inspire confidence and it is clear that the Green New Deal will spread the Californian experience from coast to coast, bar a few states that are loaded with coal and nuclear power.

On the topic of history, Northern Europe has been in the grip of serious cold weather and a wind drought. Recent posts told the story about Britain and Germany where RE was down to practically zero and every kind of fossil fuel source was fired up tothe max. The Day Europe’s Power Grid Came Close to a Massive Blackout

A sudden split of the European continental grid caused concern

Less coal and more wind makes it harder to balance network As biting cold caused power demand to surge across western Europe on January 8, the continent’s electricity network came close to a massive blackout. Europe’s grid, which is usually connected from Lisbon to Istanbul, split into two as the northwest and southeast regions struggled to keep the same frequency. The problem originated in Croatia and led to the equivalent of 200,000 households losing power across Europe. Supply to industrial sites was cut in France and Italy.

The German Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance issued a report suggesting That in case of a prolonged power shortage, citizens should wear warm clothes and light a fire with a supply of coal or wood to make up for the lack of heating.

It also advises to keep a stock of candles and flashlights, to prepare meals on a camping stove, and to have a sufficient reserve of cash in the house in case ATMs stop working due to the power failure.

Meanwhile, building coal power plants in other parts of the world

What a good thing that the Chinese will be carbon neutral by 2060!