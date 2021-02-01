Arrogant militants take over, garrison the capital with soldiers, take action against ousted President and order a strict curfew

Posted on 2:59 pm, February 1, 2021 by currencylad

But enough About America. Myanmar army seizes power in coup and declares state of emergency for one year.

