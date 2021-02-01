Never-Trump kingpin and former McCain adviser stalked boys

Posted on 11:42 am, February 1, 2021 by currencylad

Lincoln Project co-founder backed Biden to “return decency to the White House”

I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down.”

John Weaver has a wife, two children and every confidence in the Kevin Spacey Defence

 
While railing against Donald Trump in the name of all that was decent, Weaver was attempting to rape multiple school-boys. I’m guessing the New York Times knew about it before the election. Now that the Democrats have ‘won’, he’s just another expendable Republican.

29 Responses to Never-Trump kingpin and former McCain adviser stalked boys

  1. Chris M
    #3743691, posted on February 1, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Well as long as he didn’t try something truly awful like blocking access to abortion.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3743706, posted on February 1, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Not the first time Weaver has come to the attention of the authorities.

    Lincoln Project founders have ties to Russia and tax troubles, docs reveal (21 July)

    The one with the Russian ties is Weaver, the one with the tax woes is Wilson, and of course Conway has had severe issues with both insane Trump hatred and his marriage with Kelly-Anne.

    Add in how much they appear to’ve spent on themselves and it seems to be quite a juicy little group.

  3. Turtle
    #3743710, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Wherever you see an act of leftist virtue signalling, look deeper. It is probably an act of contrition for something sinister.

  4. candy
    #3743711, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    I bet Trump had an inkling about it.

  5. dover_beach
    #3743715, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    I’m guessing the New York Times knew about it before the election.

    Keep your eye on Poso:

    Jack Posobiec Flag of United States
    @JackPosobiec
    ·
    6h
    We are now learning many high-level journalists covered up the child grooming of Lincoln Project’s founder in order to delay the story until after the election

    Not only is this a complete breach of ethics, it may be illegal conduct

    Hope they have good lawyers

  6. dover_beach
    #3743717, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    The one with the Russian ties is Weaver, the one with the tax woes is Wilson, and of course Conway has had severe issues with both insane Trump hatred and his marriage with Kelly-Anne.

    The Lincoln Project is a den of iniquity.

  7. candy
    #3743720, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Kellyanne Conway’s husband is or was associated with the Lincoln Project.
    I remember he called Trump a psychopath and there was obvious bad feeling between the two of them, despite Kellyanne.

  8. Fair Shake
    #3743721, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:18 pm

    Is that like The Lincoln Lawyer? Cos that was a good flick.

  9. Lee
    #3743729, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Biden wouldn’t know the meaning of “decency” if he tripped over it.

  10. IainC
    #3743734, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    “……co-founder backed Biden to “return decency to the White House”
    Birds of a feather, eh?

  11. cuckoo
    #3743737, posted on February 1, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    “In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain…”

    There just isn’t a violin tiny enough to deal with this. Or a trombone sad enough.

  12. Buccaneer
    #3743753, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    I wonder if more purveyors of decency will find things a little tough now there is no Jeffrey Epstein?

  13. min
    #3743754, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    When training in deviant behaviour I was taught to always look for second deviancy . One I came across was a father who had sexually abused his daughter and was also a cross dresser . The wife was extremely upset because his wardrobe was more expensive than hers. The daughter was my client and she went ahead and prosecuted her father who got a jail sentence.

  14. H B Bear
    #3743759, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Or something like that.

  15. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3743760, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others

    surely he means his pleasure….

  16. mh
    #3743761, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Never-Trump kingpin and former McCain adviser stalked boys

    I wonder if The Meg has commented yet.

  17. feelthebern
    #3743762, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    The Lincoln Project
    ⁦‪@ProjectLincoln‬⁩

    Lincoln doesn’t know much about K-Pop stans or TikTok Teens.
    But I welcome them to this great cause, and want to understand more.
    If you stan K-Pop or are a teen on TikTok and want to help — or if you can explain this phenemon to me — please contact ⁦‪@ProjectLincoln‬⁩ ASAP.

    22/6/20, 12:49 am

  18. feelthebern
    #3743763, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:37 pm

    Jeebers…the Lincoln Project has George Conway.
    The fuckwad who couldn’t keep his fat face shut while his wife was in such a critical position.
    Burn it.
    Burn it all.

  19. m0nty
    #3743765, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    Another black mark against the Republican Party. He can rot in hell with Denny Hastert.

  20. mh
    #3743767, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    The silence from Numbers is deafening.

  21. mh
    #3743770, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Shut up monty.
    These were your guys before the election.
    They were heroes to Big Media. YOUR team.

  22. feelthebern
    #3743771, posted on February 1, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Silence is violence.

  23. Snoopy
    #3743786, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Is a non-citizen eligible for life membership of the ALP? Weaver seems a good fit.

  24. candy
    #3743791, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    I don’t think anyone associated the Lincoln Project with being pro Trump, in fact it was set up specifically to abuse Trump and help their fellow pervert Biden win.

    Perverts flock together. It is just a question of how many working on the Lincoln Project were of a similar depravity.

  25. Mother Lode
    #3743793, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Biden wouldn’t know the meaning of “decency” if he tripped over it.

    Decency is a set of shackles that bind Biden’s head and limbs when he is in public.

    As grotesque as his clammy hands trembling with excitement until latch onto girls, and his head burying itself in their hair, his nose snuffling and lips mouthing words belonging to no language spoken with sickening urgency – as bad as all this is, imagine what he would do without the cameras, the parent’s, and the Secret Service.

    Imagine the people who look at him and see decency. How depraved must they be?

  26. Mother Lode
    #3743795, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    The daughter was my client and she went ahead and prosecuted her father who got a jail sentence.

    One would hope general population.

  27. Mother Lode
    #3743798, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others

    surely he means his pleasure….

    Ah, so he is a victim too.

    I wonder who kept him closeted. When he started grooming schoolboys to whom did he raise his fist and cry “Damn you!” What fate was he so terrified of that he decided it better to sacrifice a few young men than admit to his problem and seek help?

    F*wit.

  28. Mother Lode
    #3743799, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Hey! Three in a row!

  29. mh
    #3743808, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    I don’t think anyone associated the Lincoln Project with being pro Trump, in fact it was set up specifically to abuse Trump and help their fellow pervert Biden win.

    Yes, it was a campaign to help deliver the WH to Joe Biden.
    They certainly had similar interests.

