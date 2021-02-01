Never-Trump kingpin and former McCain adviser stalked boys

Lincoln Project co-founder backed Biden to “return decency to the White House”

I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down." – John Weaver has a wife, two children and every confidence in the Kevin Spacey Defence



While railing against Donald Trump in the name of all that was decent, Weaver was attempting to rape multiple school-boys. I’m guessing the New York Times knew about it before the election. Now that the Democrats have ‘won’, he’s just another expendable Republican.