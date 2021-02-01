Never-Trump kingpin and former McCain adviser stalked boys

Lincoln Project co-founder backed Biden to “return decency to the White House”
They’re men now: 21 Men Accuse Lincoln Project Co-Founder of Online Harassment.
I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down.”
– John Weaver has a wife, two children and every confidence in the Kevin Spacey Defence
While railing against Donald Trump in the name of all that was decent, Weaver was attempting to rape multiple school-boys. I’m guessing the New York Times knew about it before the election. Now that the Democrats have ‘won’, he’s just another expendable Republican.
Well as long as he didn’t try something truly awful like blocking access to abortion.
Not the first time Weaver has come to the attention of the authorities.
Lincoln Project founders have ties to Russia and tax troubles, docs reveal (21 July)
The one with the Russian ties is Weaver, the one with the tax woes is Wilson, and of course Conway has had severe issues with both insane Trump hatred and his marriage with Kelly-Anne.
Add in how much they appear to’ve spent on themselves and it seems to be quite a juicy little group.
Wherever you see an act of leftist virtue signalling, look deeper. It is probably an act of contrition for something sinister.
I bet Trump had an inkling about it.
Keep your eye on Poso:
The Lincoln Project is a den of iniquity.
Kellyanne Conway’s husband is or was associated with the Lincoln Project.
I remember he called Trump a psychopath and there was obvious bad feeling between the two of them, despite Kellyanne.
Is that like The Lincoln Lawyer? Cos that was a good flick.
Biden wouldn’t know the meaning of “decency” if he tripped over it.
“……co-founder backed Biden to “return decency to the White House”
Birds of a feather, eh?
There just isn’t a violin tiny enough to deal with this. Or a trombone sad enough.
I wonder if more purveyors of decency will find things a little tough now there is no Jeffrey Epstein?
When training in deviant behaviour I was taught to always look for second deviancy . One I came across was a father who had sexually abused his daughter and was also a cross dresser . The wife was extremely upset because his wardrobe was more expensive than hers. The daughter was my client and she went ahead and prosecuted her father who got a jail sentence.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Or something like that.
surely he means his pleasure….
I wonder if The Meg has commented yet.
The Lincoln Project
@ProjectLincoln
Lincoln doesn’t know much about K-Pop stans or TikTok Teens.
But I welcome them to this great cause, and want to understand more.
If you stan K-Pop or are a teen on TikTok and want to help — or if you can explain this phenemon to me — please contact @ProjectLincoln ASAP.
22/6/20, 12:49 am
Jeebers…the Lincoln Project has George Conway.
The fuckwad who couldn’t keep his fat face shut while his wife was in such a critical position.
Burn it.
Burn it all.
Another black mark against the Republican Party. He can rot in hell with Denny Hastert.
The silence from Numbers is deafening.
Shut up monty.
These were your guys before the election.
They were heroes to Big Media. YOUR team.
Silence is violence.
Is a non-citizen eligible for life membership of the ALP? Weaver seems a good fit.
I don’t think anyone associated the Lincoln Project with being pro Trump, in fact it was set up specifically to abuse Trump and help their fellow pervert Biden win.
Perverts flock together. It is just a question of how many working on the Lincoln Project were of a similar depravity.
Decency is a set of shackles that bind Biden’s head and limbs when he is in public.
As grotesque as his clammy hands trembling with excitement until latch onto girls, and his head burying itself in their hair, his nose snuffling and lips mouthing words belonging to no language spoken with sickening urgency – as bad as all this is, imagine what he would do without the cameras, the parent’s, and the Secret Service.
Imagine the people who look at him and see decency. How depraved must they be?
One would hope general population.
Ah, so he is a victim too.
I wonder who kept him closeted. When he started grooming schoolboys to whom did he raise his fist and cry “Damn you!” What fate was he so terrified of that he decided it better to sacrifice a few young men than admit to his problem and seek help?
F*wit.
Hey! Three in a row!
Yes, it was a campaign to help deliver the WH to Joe Biden.
They certainly had similar interests.