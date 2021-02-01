Unembarrassed, Russia Hoax conspiracy theorist returns



THE unwillingess of the Democrat Party and journalists like Ferguson to accept the result of the 2016 election led directly to an attempted mass assassination of Republicans in Washington and a leftist terrorist campaign last summer that left dozens dead; hundreds dead if you count the blow-out in the homicide rate that occurred because of the forced retreat or sidetracking of police in multiple cities embroiled in violence. Courthouses were attacked, Republicans were shot in the street. Rand Paul and his wife were lucky to survive being assaulted by a mob. Chuck Schumer called on another mob to get Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. Having wilfully promoted hateful propaganda in her three-part debacle, Trump/Russia: Follow the Money – ‘journalism’ aptly described by Stuart Lindsay as “insolence” – Ferguson will tonight ‘report’ on the “civil war” now being waged by Trump supporters. One of her chattiest sources will be James Clapper, a criminal perjurer who tried to get away with a Gestapo-like plan to spy on millions of Americans.

UPDATE: ABC Director Joe Gersh: “It is worth asking whether recent events in the US would have attained the momentum they did if they had a strong independent national broadcaster such as the BBC or the ABC.” LOL. Creating momentum for rioters is one of the ABC’s specialities: