Unembarrassed, Russia Hoax conspiracy theorist returns

Posted on 2:06 pm, February 1, 2021 by currencylad

 
THE unwillingess of the Democrat Party and journalists like Ferguson to accept the result of the 2016 election led directly to an attempted mass assassination of Republicans in Washington and a leftist terrorist campaign last summer that left dozens dead; hundreds dead if you count the blow-out in the homicide rate that occurred because of the forced retreat or sidetracking of police in multiple cities embroiled in violence. Courthouses were attacked, Republicans were shot in the street. Rand Paul and his wife were lucky to survive being assaulted by a mob. Chuck Schumer called on another mob to get Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. Having wilfully promoted hateful propaganda in her three-part debacle, Trump/Russia: Follow the Money – ‘journalism’ aptly described by Stuart Lindsay as “insolence” – Ferguson will tonight ‘report’ on the “civil war” now being waged by Trump supporters. One of her chattiest sources will be James Clapper, a criminal perjurer who tried to get away with a Gestapo-like plan to spy on millions of Americans.

UPDATE: ABC Director Joe Gersh: “It is worth asking whether recent events in the US would have attained the momentum they did if they had a strong independent national broadcaster such as the BBC or the ABC.” LOL. Creating momentum for rioters is one of the ABC’s specialities:

7 Responses to Unembarrassed, Russia Hoax conspiracy theorist returns

  1. stackja
    #3743789, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Only the gullible believe the ABC.

  2. PB
    #3743796, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    Blm shows what a bunch of entitled Black people can do. I’m sure she would agree, being such a supporter equality.

  3. jupes
    #3743802, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Only the gullible believe the ABC.

    Watching the ABC actually makes you dumber.

    Russia, climate change, Pell, Trump, ‘refugees’, I*lam, gender … wall to wall utter bullshit.

  4. Bronson
    #3743803, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Being a journalist means never having to say sorry. Being an ABC journalist means never having to face reality.

  5. Mother Lode
    #3743806, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    It is worth asking whether recent events in the US would have attained the momentum they did if they had a strong independent national broadcaster such as the BBC or the ABC.”

    Answer, of course, is yes. A partisan press which prosecutes campaigns against its enemies and covers for its friends will act the same if a single entity like the ABC or a cartel like MSNBC/CNN.

    Now, imagine a press field where there were diverse views and everything invited scrutiny.

  6. Mother Lode
    #3743814, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    The ABC has greedily swallowed the narrative of the riots without noticing how little there is to back it up.

    Over three weeks now and the amount of information stands in diametric opposition to the volume at which the narrative is declared.

    So, I would say that without the cooperation of MSNBC, CNN, Twatter, Fakebook etc in the US (and the ABC here) this thing would not have happened.

  7. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3743826, posted on February 1, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    The final paragraph of her report gets to what it is all about;
    They’re scared to death Trump may return:

    Trump looks likely to avoid a reckoning for his role in stoking American divisions and appears set to claim an acquittal in the upcoming Senate trial as the final victory in his presidency.

