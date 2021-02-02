David Bidstrup guest post. My “science” is right, your “science” is wrong.

Thanks to everyone who bothered to read my post “Finding needles in haystacks” and commenting on it, (106 received so far). I expected that there would be some disparaging comments and was not disappointed. See a couple below before I get on with it:

Kim

#3742664, posted on January 31, 2021 at 9:27 am

Surely it’s tine to start listening to experts and trusting science? Seriously, this mindless insistence that medical science is untrustworthy is childish. Not to mention irresponsible.

Personally, I start to question anything said by people who can’t spell.

Richard

#3742987, posted on January 31, 2021 at 2:58 pm

I’m afraid your comments on PCR ar some of the most uninformed, ridiculous, childish piece of conspiracy-spouting nonsense that I’ve heard in a while. I’ve heard this stuff deep in the conspiracy mongers fantasies and its beyond claptrap……..

Third, your comments on cycle numbers are just……well, I need to stop this because you’re literally just parrotting the conspiracy stuff you have found on the internet. I’ve actually seen the same 45 minute video clip you’ve obviously been watching (or someone has told you about second hand). You’re NOT helping. I agree with you that various contrarians have been ignored or sidelined and that’s disappointing, but THIS is my field and I KNOW this stuff, and I can simply say that the contrarians when it comes to this stuff and wrong. WRONG. So if these contrarians are wrong, I have a great suspicion that most contrarians are wrong…..

But rant on, you’re always good for a giggle. (Someone called 1735099). Peter S

#3743274, posted on January 31, 2021 at 8:25 pm

I read this article and was tempted to reply in detail to the many factual errors it contains. But I decided this would be futile. The author has no understanding of the science involved in the testing procedure. Most of his criticisms are drawn from web based blogs of little integrity…………Yes it will give false positives and also false negatives. But so does drug testing of car drivers. The COVID-19 test is what we in the metrology community refer to as tertiary testing system. It is not quantitative. It is merely an indicator test, but at the moment it is the best we have. And most of the time, if it is testing symptomatic cases it is right. Its efficacy in testing asymptomatic cases is much less which is why testing people for the sake of testing is rather silly……..I appreciate this blog is populated and frequented by those with an economist bent. Simply put economists should not pretend to be scientists.

I have resisted the temptation to go further into the criticisms, but can assure those above that it is water off a duck’s back. I am too old to bother defending myself against the views of folk who insist that they are right and everyone else is wrong or justifying my actions in doing some research and finding a number of smelly turds.

It should be enough to make people take notice when the chairman of the DPRWA decides to lock up the citizens because of one case, the first for many months, triggering panic buying of toilet paper, (again), and for the other members of the “National Cabinet” to close some borders,(again). Here in the state of darkness our public health supremo, (soon to be beatified), wants to keep the government Q code sign in system going so we “can be ready for the next emergency” – so much for the “temporary” inconvenience and the promise to keep the data for 28 days max.

There have been 909 deaths from “the virus” in a year. The annual deaths in Australia are around 160,000 so say 450 per day. The road toll is about 4.5 per day so for one year say 1,650, so “Covid deaths” are about 60% of the road toll. We have tested 13 million people and 0.2% of them were positive, giving around 26,000 “cases”, (not illnesses, just “cases”) and there has not been a “Covid death” since the middle of October 2020.

Rather than taking a deep breath and recognising that this “pandemic” is a bit of a damp squib, and the reaction to it has been somewhat irrational, (to say the least), it is kept on the boil with UK and South African variants and dramas about vaccines. The average punter is fed a diet of pure bullshit by incompetents who change their minds more often that they change their undies.

The internet has turned out to be a mixed blessing but it does give folk the opportunity to do some digging to find the side of the story that the pollies do not want you to know. That said, it is necessary to exercise some caution when deciding what to believe.

This is from the instructions for use for a PCR test: “Positive results are indicative of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA; clinical correlation with patient history and other diagnostic information is necessary to determine patient infection status. Positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease”.