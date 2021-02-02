David Bidstrup guest post. My “science” is right, your “science” is wrong.

Thanks to everyone who bothered to read my post “Finding needles in haystacks” and commenting on it, (106 received so far). I expected that there would be some disparaging comments and was not disappointed. See a couple below before I get on with it:
Surely it’s tine to start listening to experts and trusting science? Seriously, this mindless insistence that medical science is untrustworthy is childish. Not to mention irresponsible.
Personally, I start to question anything said by people who can’t spell.
I’m afraid your comments on PCR ar some of the most uninformed, ridiculous, childish piece of conspiracy-spouting nonsense that I’ve heard in a while. I’ve heard this stuff deep in the conspiracy mongers fantasies and its beyond claptrap……..
Third, your comments on cycle numbers are just……well, I need to stop this because you’re literally just parrotting the conspiracy stuff you have found on the internet. I’ve actually seen the same 45 minute video clip you’ve obviously been watching (or someone has told you about second hand). You’re NOT helping. I agree with you that various contrarians have been ignored or sidelined and that’s disappointing, but THIS is my field and I KNOW this stuff, and I can simply say that the contrarians when it comes to this stuff and wrong. WRONG. So if these contrarians are wrong, I have a great suspicion that most contrarians are wrong…..
- But rant on, you’re always good for a giggle. (Someone called 1735099).
I read this article and was tempted to reply in detail to the many factual errors it contains. But I decided this would be futile. The author has no understanding of the science involved in the testing procedure. Most of his criticisms are drawn from web based blogs of little integrity…………Yes it will give false positives and also false negatives. But so does drug testing of car drivers. The COVID-19 test is what we in the metrology community refer to as tertiary testing system. It is not quantitative. It is merely an indicator test, but at the moment it is the best we have. And most of the time, if it is testing symptomatic cases it is right. Its efficacy in testing asymptomatic cases is much less which is why testing people for the sake of testing is rather silly……..I appreciate this blog is populated and frequented by those with an economist bent. Simply put economists should not pretend to be scientists.
I have resisted the temptation to go further into the criticisms, but can assure those above that it is water off a duck’s back. I am too old to bother defending myself against the views of folk who insist that they are right and everyone else is wrong or justifying my actions in doing some research and finding a number of smelly turds.
It should be enough to make people take notice when the chairman of the DPRWA decides to lock up the citizens because of one case, the first for many months, triggering panic buying of toilet paper, (again), and for the other members of the “National Cabinet” to close some borders,(again). Here in the state of darkness our public health supremo, (soon to be beatified), wants to keep the government Q code sign in system going so we “can be ready for the next emergency” – so much for the “temporary” inconvenience and the promise to keep the data for 28 days max.
There have been 909 deaths from “the virus” in a year. The annual deaths in Australia are around 160,000 so say 450 per day. The road toll is about 4.5 per day so for one year say 1,650, so “Covid deaths” are about 60% of the road toll. We have tested 13 million people and 0.2% of them were positive, giving around 26,000 “cases”, (not illnesses, just “cases”) and there has not been a “Covid death” since the middle of October 2020.
Rather than taking a deep breath and recognising that this “pandemic” is a bit of a damp squib, and the reaction to it has been somewhat irrational, (to say the least), it is kept on the boil with UK and South African variants and dramas about vaccines. The average punter is fed a diet of pure bullshit by incompetents who change their minds more often that they change their undies.
The internet has turned out to be a mixed blessing but it does give folk the opportunity to do some digging to find the side of the story that the pollies do not want you to know. That said, it is necessary to exercise some caution when deciding what to believe.
This is from the instructions for use for a PCR test: “Positive results are indicative of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA; clinical correlation with patient history and other diagnostic information is necessary to determine patient infection status. Positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease”.
i am pro-choice. if people want to take an experimental gene-editing ‘vaccine’ for a disease that is not particularly dangerous that’s up to them. if they decide to give it to their kids, whose risk of death from covid is practically zero….well that’s child abuse.
Science has changed? Newton laws? Inertia?
Climate change? Yes, ice ages. Solar activity was low and the Thames froze over.
Polio? People forget?
an internet comments section is 21st century equivalent of the Iron Lung
“It is merely an indicator test, but at the moment it is the best we have..”
Yeah great. Who needs a global economic system anyway?
Pseudo-intellectual imbeciles* that are wrong about everything (again) demanding their right to continue to be wrong about everything at everybody else’s expense (again).
Way past time they were shut down, once and for all.
*”Public health experts”.
The WHO has now said the same thing – the test is not, and should not be used as, a diagnostic.
Woolworths will henceforth supply data from their Everyday Rewards program with public health officials on request. I expect Coles won’t be far behind as they already distribute Fly Buys data to companies here and overseas.
USA has Faucet [sic].
Everything you wrote on the PCR test is 100% correct.
Perform enough cycles and one could diagnose moon-dust in one’s nasal swab.
PCR was never originally designed to overcome arbitrary sensitivity parameters.
And don’t worry about the critics, there’s been a pandemic of Dunning-Kruger syndrome since 2016, at least.
The more ignorant one is, the louder their deranged rant.
There are lots of people who say they “trust the science” who think that zero emissions by 2050 is possible without defying the laws of physics.
This reference to “the science” that is so in fashion with the woke crowd is hilarious.
Disdainfully ignorant about what “science” actually is, the woke mind seems to equate it with some deity of their woke religion.
This “pandemic” is a perfect example of the madness of crowds.
Edward Bernays illustrated how massive propaganda controls the world, and that idea permeates the fake “pandemic”.
Well done, David.
The WHO just released (literally on inauguration day – think what you will) new guidelines stating that a PCR test is not accurate enough and must be accompanied by a clinical diagnoses based on symptoms being present as well.
If like literally this were ‘Richard’s’ field he would know this.
Notwithstanding the intentional incursion on our rights, the makers and sellers of this “pandemic” are intent on humiliation.
The face diaper is apparently not humiliating enough. In the home of the Wuflu they are now sticking Q-tips up your ass.
This whole idiocy requires a full scale revolution or we are sunk.
Science is not always right Thalidomide, gastric ulcers and nature /nurture when nurture was the major factor (Burt) three without googling so I am sure there are any more huge booboos that were accepted for years . But then again this was all before internet and we only had micro fish , not even that researching painstakingly in the library.
Also our very own federal government’s website warns labs that PCR tests only work reliably where there is a high prevalance of the virus in the population. In populations where it is nonexistent false positives will be high:
And even give this handy example:
For Great Scares of Our Time, see Christopher Booker.
From salmonella in eggs to BSE, from the Millennium Bug to bird ‘flu, from DDT to passive smoking, from asbestos to global warming, ‘scares’ have become one of the most conspicuous and damaging features of our modern world. This book for the first time tells the inside story of each of the major scares of the past two decades, showing how they have followed a remarkably consistent pattern. It analyses the crucial role played in each case by scientists who have misread or manipulated the evidence; by the media and lobbyists who eagerly promote the scare without regard to the facts; and finally by the politicians and officials who come up with an absurdly disproportionate response, leaving us all to pay a colossal price, which may run into billions or even hundreds of billions of pounds. The book culminates in a chillingly detailed account of the story behind what it shows has become the greatest scare of them all: the belief that the world faces disaster through man-made global warming. In an epilogue the authors compare our credulity in falling for scares to mass-hysterias of previous ages such as the post-mediaeval ‘witch craze’, describing our time as a ‘new age of superstition’.
Don’t forget that a former potentially great prime minister assured us that the laws of Australia outweigh the laws of mathematics. He probably also believes that they outweigh the laws of physics!
Time to ask how long the population will tolerate random lockdowns whenever someone sneezes.
Regarding “trust the Science!(tm)”, this time last century Eugenics, and previous to that Phrenology were mainstream, accepted and being pushed by similiar (in some cases exactly the same) public health and Science!(tm) bodies as the response to ‘covid’ using exactly the same appeals to authority and Trust The Science!.
Naturally 30 years later we had well and truly figured out the people staffing these institutions and the class that produced them were maniacal lunatics.
“ This reference to “the science” that is so in fashion with the woke crowd is hilarious.”
Indeed. Anyone using prefixing “science” with “the” should be treated with the same suspicion as those who list their pronouns, until proven sensible.
The philosophy of science says science is a method of enquiry, not of establishing authority. Science advances by constantly questioning. Those who claim the “authority” of science are just trying to bluff and bully.
The post from “Kim” had time spelt incorrectly as tine. I found it amusing that he/she did not trust those who could not spell correctly but could not herself. Perhaps Rafe noticed the error and corrected it when posting. BTW if anyone wants to read a book that gives a litany of cock-ups by experts try “Future Babble” by Dan Gardner.
Take the DEM out of panDEMic and we are left with “panic”.
When I last looked, 93.6% were of people aged 70 and older:-
https://www.health.gov.au/resources/covid-19-deaths-by-age-group-and-sex
Evidently, not a disease to cause the young to fret except those few with co-morbidities.
If we subtract the 800 or so deaths resulting from actions of ham-fisted amnesiacs in Victoria we are left with scarcely a footnote to the statistics of 160,000 or so deaths in Australia in 2020.
And for this our feckless politicians and their health henchwomen and men locked down State and regional economies, closed State borders, destroyed businesses and jobs, mandated masks that are largely futile, and created a mountain of debt.
The writer of this article is not a member of the committee to consider and if thought fit ratify the beatification of the one who rejoices in the soubriquet Spurious:-
https://spectator.com.au/2021/02/surprise-surprise-chief-health-officer-calls-to-keep-qr-codes-after-covid-crisis-fades/
Just look at the ads for various diets !
Sorry, I have changed it back to the original,and I assume it was not bold when Kim first posted it.
Wittgenstein used to say “Philosophy is what happens when language takes a holiday”.
Well, these people are more sophists than philosophers – the difference being that they do it on purpose.
Here they conflate science and scientists.
They insist we grant scientists the same confidence we would put in science.
But what is a scientists? A practitioner of science? Perhaps. They are also humans, and the range of human characters is something else.
We believe in science. We have faith in it. We believe that anything not yet known will become intelligible through science. The laws of science are already everywhere. They ordain the place and moment of subatomic particles that hover on the very threshold of existence, and govern the pell mell, titanic clashes of galaxies. There is no where you could travel that they were not already there, immutable and unyielding.
Human on the other hand can make mistakes. They can be venal, corrupt, can be led astray by ego or mere prejudice. The very decision to put pen to paper to ‘do’ science is to be propelled by some human motivation that is alien to science.
Science advances as previous scientists’ ideas are superseded by later scientists’ ideas.
When scientists immerse themselves in politics I would argue they have surrendered all credibility. Whatever they say you will need to check since you don’t know which hat they are wearing at any given moment.
Another feature of the #BelieveScientists brigade – perhaps the primary one – is the insistence that ordinary people are not qualified to doubt a scientist. But if a scientist’s theory predicts an outcome which does not come to pass, you don’t need a PhD to recognise the theory has been falsified.
AGW is the perfect example.
Just imagine if we’d done this for the SARS-1 pandemic . Lockdowns for 20 odd years?
Or the Swine flu pandemic of 2009/10. 10 years of lockdowns!
It’s clearly not sustainable – why do our leaders keep on insisting it is? And if the razed earth policy of the last year hasn’t worked, and the vaccines don’t work against mutations, isn’t it time to try something different?
Time to try what we’ve ALWAYS done against cold / flu viruses?
Just an idea.
The philosophy of science says science is a method of enquiry, not of establishing authority.
Precisely.
Instead we have GPs, dentists, vets, psychologists and now even podiatrists calling themselves “Doctor” in an effort to invest their opinions and their persons with the aura of “Science”.
Yes, but in common parlance we use it to denote the current corpus of knowledge arrived at by scientific method.
The problem is people thinking that that knowledge is beyond discussion and is instead holy writ. That is a misunderstanding. It is the best info we have, that is all. There is no principle so fundamental that serves as a premise for a theory, that it cannot be also treated as a conclusion subject to testing.
We all know the Einstein quote about how no amount of experimentation could not prove him right, but a single one could prove him wrong.
I have been quoting philosophers all day so I won’t name drop any more. But I will say that one of my favourite quotes is “Man’s truths are merely his irrefutable errors.”
A lot of todays “proven science “is based on speculative computer modelling ,not ge uind scientific research .modelling is only as good as the information fed to it this can lead to pushing biased information for political and financial gain . Who in fact are the carpetbaggers who make billions of peoples monet from false science ? I suspaect they are the owners of the political parties and politicians
Soros bloomberg ,koch bros , goldman sachs etc ,the hedge fund criminals , they are the prime suspects .
I laughed when the geeks set them up in the gamestop thing then knocked them flat , proving they are not as smart as they think they are , it also proved two can play that game .
Love to see the taxpayer subsidies pulled from the renewable scam , you would }hear the screams on the moon from the corrupt “left”.
Week by week the covid insanity is becoming increasingly sinister. Here in Victoria the despotic dictator seeks another extension of emergency powers until December. Just hope the LC blocks this.
Meanwhile masks are not required outdoors or in smaller businesses but the brainwashed mob still wear them. Sewage testing is wheeled out when pcr testing numbers drop to ramp up the fear again, along with the new mutant strains mantra to keep the hordes petrified.
The situation just keeps on worsening and I see no end in sight. Wish I could see light at the end of the tunnel.
Contrary to the bullshit offered, Australia is well placed to develop seriously good opportunity from its management of covid. The idiot Trump has left the US is an appalling state and there are huge handicaps fir people trying to do anything in much of Europe and very many other parts. In fact Australia’s greatest hurdle to taking that advantage is the persistent crabwalking of naysayers and xenophobes who didn’t their life undermining anyone with serious expertise.
I understand that the Oz is not all that popular with the commenters on this site – but there is an excellent article in this morning’s issue from Adam Creighton, in which he describes the lockdown imposed on WA because one (!!) person tested positive for COVID as “the greatest overreaction in public health history”. I agree with him. Under the lockdown, stores such as Harvey Norman and The Good Guys are prohibited from opening until next Saturday, and then only if the commissars of the Health Department allow them to do so. You are prohibited from having any visitors to your home, even relatives. If you venture outside, you must wear a mask, and you are not permitted to go walking for more than an hour. We have been told that there is a 50/50 chance that the lockdown will be extended for at least another week. The lockdown applies even to small rural towns which have never had anyone who tested positive for the Wu Flu.
Whatever faith I had in those who rule us has vanished completely. I am also dismayed at the attitude of the general population, according to a poll in this morning’s West Australian, about 70% of respondents support the lockdown.
Links again:-
COVID-19 Deaths in Australia
Spurrier
Contrary to the bullshit offered …
Says an expert.
This is more than a misunderstanding, it is converting the application of scientific methodology as one means of determining truth into a new religion of “scientism.”
The analysis of phenomena such as climate change and pandemic panic as religious movements is quite valid. These are heretical belief systems which have arisen because humanity is naturally and necessarily religious. These movements carry all the markers of cults, with holy writ, gurus/priests, initiation rites, behaviour patterns of the faithful, modes of salvation, ex-communication, etc.
These derive from the leftist/socialist/communist view of man as a class-driven robot. With such a faulty anthropology, it isn’t long before we get to the parlous state we see at present.
naysayers and xenophobes who didn’t their life undermining anyone with serious expertise.
Did your expert writing cause a word to drop out, or are you always incomprehensible?