Out of control fake news flagship, Four Corners, does it again

Posted on 10:01 am, February 2, 2021 by currencylad

  1. Damon
    #3744459, posted on February 2, 2021 at 10:08 am

    How about deducting the payment from the taxpayer contributions to the ABC?

  2. thefrollickingmole
    #3744461, posted on February 2, 2021 at 10:10 am

    I refuse to believe this is a real person.

    His daughter, Winky Chow

  3. the sting
    #3744466, posted on February 2, 2021 at 10:13 am

    I agree Damon . All amounts awarded to this businessman and others who have taken the ABC to court and won should come off their budget .

  4. Fred
    #3744479, posted on February 2, 2021 at 10:29 am

    His daughter sounds a bit suspicious. Wink wink.

  6. Walter Plinge
    #3744485, posted on February 2, 2021 at 10:40 am

    I refreshed my memory about Chau Chak Wing by reading the chapter devoted to him in Clive Hamilton’s Silent Invasion. Perhaps the ABC based the program on this chapter, the last part of which deal with the action against the ABC, then in progress.

    The chapter is here —

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PgR6g3hh-Lnmr_KkNd-Xfdaz7sC7vUt1/view?usp=sharing

    (Screen captures off the e-book on my phone).

  7. Baa Humbug
    #3744493, posted on February 2, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Chau Chak Wing says “Fuk Yu Aun Tee”

  8. Des Deskperson
    #3744502, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:03 am

    ‘All amounts awarded to this businessman and others who have taken the ABC to court and won should come off their budget’.

    In my experience, this is what would happen in any budget funded Commonwealth agency, of which the ABC is one. The money has to be found from its current appropriations.

    $590,000 would probably cover the annual costs of employing – salary, super, car, carpark, technical and administrative support, travel – one of its lesser ‘stars’, someone who maybe does a few hours a week on radio.

  9. Tom
    #3744503, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Who are the insurance conpanies insuring leftwing media outlets against defamation? I’m not an actuary, but unless the premiums factor in a 90% probability of a payout, I wouldn’t be touching the ABC, Nein/Fairfax or the Guardian with a barge pole.

    That’s because their ideologically-driven “journalists” are reporting as facts fantasies they WISH were true. Therefore, their defamation payouts to ideological opponents of the left are soaring.

    And the editors required to stop such defamations being published are letting them through to satisfy an infantile vendetta against their ideological enemies.

    Public interest journalism can’t function where facts are not paramount and distrust of governments and political power is not universal.

  10. Andre Lewis
    #3744510, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Pity Cardinal Pell decided not to go for the ABC, Milligan and other media outlets over their pile on. The church could make better use of few hundred thousand in defamation compensation than the overpaid flogs who twist stories and don’t let facts get in the way of their biases.

  11. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3744521, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:16 am

    I’d rather that Ozzies launched a class action against Frank Gehry and UTS over that brown paper bag monstrosity in Ultimo that bears the aforementioned litigant’s name.

  12. Rex Mango
    #3744550, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Thanks Walter P, the Clive Hamilton read was an eye opener.

  13. H B Bear
    #3744552, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:36 am

    I wouldn’t take this court case as being evidence of anything China and the CCP are up to. Good luck to Mr Wing’s use of an independent judiciary. Wouldn’t try it at home though.

  14. Lysander
    #3744584, posted on February 2, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    So… when is Pell gonna sue? He could make gazillions!

  15. Parofessor Fred Lenin
    #3744619, posted on February 2, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    This will result in the deprivation of the inherent right to attack slander and lie about people who will not conform to the new reset on freed speech . We are all aware Hate speech is anything that disagrees with the poofters ,racist racists ,marxist purists and paedos like the fraudulent US president . Moves are afoot to intriduce legistlation and presidential decrees to jail Hate speechers and climate scam Deniers .
    The New World Order is beyond reproach and criticism critics and racist nazis .
    A Nazis was a member of Hitlers murderous German Workers National SOCIALIST Party .
    Paedo joe is a Socialist is he a Nazi too?

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3744637, posted on February 2, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    ScoMo should put forward a bill to increase penalties x1000 as a deterrent.
    To ensure and encourage accuracy of news outlets.
    $590k is a wrist slap, but $590m would be a decent whack even for the ABC.
    Or the rest of the MSM, who would be almost as deserving.

  17. Snoopy
    #3744680, posted on February 2, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3744550, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:35 am
    Thanks Walter P, the Clive Hamilton read was an eye opener.

    Yes, the rot runs wide and deep. More on Roger Uren.

    A former Australian intelligence official has avoided time behind bars for breaching national secrecy rules, after he claims he “forgot” he had classified documents lying around his home.

    Roger Uren, 73, a former diplomat, was an assistant director at the Australian intelligence analysis agency, the Office of National Assessments (ONA).

    Uren pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court last month to three charges of unauthorised dealings with records.

    The charges were laid late last year after police had uncovered piles of unsecured classified documents during a raid on Uren’s Canberra home five years ago.

    Uren had taken the documents from the offices of his former employer before he left the agency in August 2001, and none was dated later than that year.

    He maintained the documents were never shared, and were there simply because he had once been working on them.

    The practice of the high-ranking official working from home was commonplace at the time, his solicitor argued in court.

    Magistrate Glenn Theakston disagreed, convicting Uren on all three charges and fining him $7,000.

    “The offending involved a breach of trust,” Magistrate Theakston said.

    “People who find themselves with access to national security information do so in a carefully controlled way. The obligation to protect that material and is ongoing well beyond when someone finishes that work.”

    Uren is married to Chinese-Australian lobbyist Sheri Yan, who was jailed in the United States for paying monthly bribes of $20,000 to then-president of the General Assembly of the United Nations, John Ashe.

    The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation raided the home Yan and Uren shared in 2015 and again in 2016 as part of an investigation into Chinese Communist Party links to the Australian political system.

    It’s all a bit of a challenge for those who don’t believe in coincidence.

  18. Pyrmonter
    #3744714, posted on February 2, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    @ Spurgeon +100. Most over-promoted example of the old cultural cringe this side of, well, pretty much all the exaltation of the works of Harry Seidler.

  19. RJH
    #3744730, posted on February 2, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    The best way to fix this for future adverse Defamation findings is to name, shame & fire the individuals whose responsibility it was from the ABC Producers, Lawyers & Reporters who have proven themselves incapable of fulfilling their employment contracts. These self-serving hypocrites prove their biased & professional inadequacies on a daily basis. The sooner their ABC is privatised the better it will be for the average taxpayer where its present funding can be more efficiently used to better the life of average Australians rather than a small clique of Ultimo time servers who have little or no connection with the rest of the Country

  20. Bruce
    #3744732, posted on February 2, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    “Uren’?

    Now there’s a name from the “interesting” past.

  21. Rayvic
    #3744781, posted on February 2, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    Another opportunity for Ita to show off her leadership skills.

    At the very least, she should carpet all those connected with production of the offending Four Corners program, and get them to write the line: “I promise to maintain the ABC’s accuracy reputation by presenting just the facts, nothing but the facts!” 1000 times.

  22. Snoopy
    #3744790, posted on February 2, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Bruce
    #3744732, posted on February 2, 2021 at 2:50 pm
    “Uren’?

    Now there’s a name from the “interesting” past.

    No descendant AFAIK.

