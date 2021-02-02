This shameful distortion of medical science was emblematic of
how politics not only crept into the treatment of the CCP virus, it
bludgeoned that treatment and resulted in untold thousands,
perhaps millions, of deaths, while simultaneously making life
unbearable for an even greater number across the globe—in fact,
for practically everyone.
How the Hydroxychloroquine Scandal Wrecked America and the World Along With It
Someone might have at their fingertips the performance of the various Australian states on this issue.
the silver lining is that this is another development that is bringing more and more people around to trump. but yes, prosecutions are in order over this one – people died because of deliberate malfeasance.
those of us who see through the lies have a duty to spread the truth, online, in your locale….subvert the dominant narrative, detourne…the internet is a crucial battlefield (gab) but the real world is there for the taking. it is simple and safe to spread truth the old fashioned way – with a marker, a spray can, a sticker, poster, or stencil…..psycho-geography: the right words, symbols, memes will lodge in the consciousness – seeds….that will then grow of themselves
Cue Albo declaring that the PM ‘has a problem’ with Craig Kelly ‘undermining the science’ by continuing to raise questions as to why HCQ use as a therapeutic is banned here…
This is all about Big Pharma and the influence they hold over governments and scientists
No country can authorise the emergency use of a vaccination if there are other drugs available to treat the disease, therefore HCQ and Ivermectin had to be demonised and shown to be ineffective
How any of these politicians and so called scientists that advise the government can live with themselves is beyond me, hundreds of thousands lives would have been saved
There is the potential to make scads of money from developing, selling and distributing vaccines rather than using tried and tested generic pharmaceuticals like hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, at a minuscule fraction of the price per unit. This is particularly interesting as there has been considerable resistance to using HCQ, in combination with other supplements, even though those jurisdictions that have used this treatment have shown a remarkable reduction in hospitalisations and recovery time.
Global HCQ/CQ studies provides a summary of 220 HCQ studies (157 peer reviewed) with early treatment showing high efficacy.
From the study:
• HCQ is effective for COVID-19. The probability that an ineffective treatment generated results as positive as the 186 studies to date is estimated to be 1 in 3 quadrillion (p = 0.0000000000000003).
• Early treatment is most successful, with 100% of studies reporting a positive effect and an estimated reduction of 66% in the effect measured (death, hospitalization, etc.) using a random effects meta-analysis, RR 0.34 [0.26-0.44].
• 91% of Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs) for early, PrEP, or PEP treatment report positive effects, the probability of this happening for an ineffective treatment is 0.0059.
• There is evidence of bias towards publishing negative results. 88% of prospective studies report positive effects, and only 77% of retrospective studies do.
• Studies from North America are 4.2 times more likely to report negative results than studies from the rest of the world combined, p = 0.00000009.
Faucet [sic] was a critic.
The left politicises everything of value and therefore trashes it like they trashed American cities in the runup to November’s Big Steal.
It started 20 years when they invented the junk science of climate change — the fantasy that the human race controls the weather.
“This is all about Big Pharma and the influence they hold over governments and scientists”
Yep.
How any of these politicians and so called scientists that advise the government can live with themselves is beyond me, hundreds of thousands lives would have been saved
What has disgusted me the most was recently hearing the Commonwealth Chief Health Officer publicly stating there was no evidence that HCQ was effective against Covid 19. And hats off to Craig Kelly. No wonder they want him out of the way. It appears to me that the powers that be (chiefly state health officers) have allowed people to die by suppressing the use of and honest information about the role that HCQ (and other treatments) have to play. Queensland even went so far as not allowing people to take hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure for COVID-19. (Detailed public health directions here.)
These are, to my mind, criminal acts of negligence, or worse.
“The Hydroxychloroquine Scandal”
There was only one reason why Hydroxychloroquine was demonised and that was because President Trump advocated for it.
Apart from the vested big pharma interests…the mere fact that Trump spruiked it meant that the MSM, social media sewers and progressive scum (across the west) demonised it. If “President Biden” had been advocating for it we would be seeing its use in treating Covid in all American and Australian hospitals.
Perfidious Albino
#3744515, posted on February 2, 2021 at 11:10 am
Cue Albo declaring that the PM ‘has a problem’ with Craig Kelly ‘undermining the science’ by continuing to raise questions as to why HCQ use as a therapeutic is banned here…
I’m coming to the conclusion that Craig Kelly is the only Liberal member in Parliament who deserves to be re-elected. All the others, through their silence on this matter, are complicit in the deaths of hundreds of Australians.
“I’m coming to the conclusion that Craig Kelly is the only Liberal member in Parliament who deserves to be re-elected. “
Agree….which is why the progressive left and the wets in the Liberal party want Kelly gone.
Craig Kelly (member for Hughes in NSW) and George Christensen (member for Dawson in Nth Qld) distributed an open letter to the Qld CMO, which appeared in my letterbox in Brisbane, urging her not to renew the ban on HCQ, just before the first ban expired.
I sent him my congratulations. The abominable CMO took no notice, of course.
Cassie,
Absolutely. Prima facie, such a statement is absurd; but that is the reality of the so-called third world. We live in a world where power is in the hands of surrealists whose only contact with reality is determining the easiest way to make the most money and to exert the greatest influence, which, in their perches of power, amounts to the same thing.
I have made phone calls to the offices of Greg Hunt, Scott Morrison and Gladys Berejiklian, they all say they are unaware of the hundreds of studies showing the effectiveness of HCQ and Ivermectin, still quoting the fraudulent studies from the Lancet
https://youtu.be/rHPkR6QRcCc
Dr Tess Laurie on ivermectin, she has pleaded with the UK government to use this drug but it has fallen on deaf ears
The abominable CMO took no notice, of course.
Why should she? She’s an expert.
She’s has specialist qualifications in medical administration.
No, really. The extact term is used in her official bio.
And her highest tertiary qualification is…an MBA.
*She has
Instapundit:
MEDIA DISHONESTY KILLED THOUSANDS, MAYBE MORE: Roger Simon: How the Hydroxychloroquine Scandal Wrecked America and the World Along With It. (31 Jan)
Add the thousands of deaths from leftist HCQ denial to the thousands who died in nursing homes in NY and MI due to the governors putting infected elderly into the homes.
The left are mass murderers, change my mind.
One way of looking at this is that the Left in its blind hatred of Trump saw no limits to what it would do to get him out. Fake death rate forecasts, msm wuflu hysteria, discrediting valid treatments, locking down communities, states, countries, riots, cities burned, SCOTUS tampering, Impeachment I and Impeachment II… it goes on and on. They threw conventions, institutions, communities and lives under the bus in order to get Trump out. A truely appalling echo chamber of regressive. God help America.
Penny – The Lancet’s editor is a supporter of Extinction Rebellion. Bookmark the link and use it where necessary.
The Lancet is another victim of the Gramscian takeover. Nature and Science have gone the same way – they’re unreadable.
There was only one reason why Hydroxychloroquine was demonised and that was because President Trump advocated for it.
Lets not forget lancets role in muddying the waters.
No one charged for deliberately misleading and falsifying a medical study.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
RETRACTED: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis
Prof Mandeep R Mehra, MD
Sapan S Desai, MD
Prof Frank Ruschitzka, MD
Amit N Patel, MD
Published:May 22, 2020
it is important to note studies since then still state no benefit from the drug.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(20)30390-8/fulltext
“I’m coming to the conclusion that Craig Kelly is the only Liberal member in Parliament who deserves to be re-elected. “
Agree….which is why the progressive left and the wets in the Liberal party want Kelly gone.
Fortunately – at least for the moment – we still have democracy, and only voters get to decide who is in parliament, despite the the swill and haters wanting Kelly out.
Parliamentarians (even the PM) don’t get to pick and choose who can stay in parliament.
Even if its not effective, there appears to be no legit reason to ban it.
People who actually were on it and using it (not even for COVID), were banned from getting it in most states.
How absurd is that?
Parliamentarians (even the PM) don’t get to pick and choose who can stay in parliament.
But preselection committees do.
Lee,
Parliamentarians may not, but party organisations, especially in NSW, do. That’s why thre is a real risk to Kelly.
Note that Kevin Andrews lost his preselection in Victoria. I’d love to know the story behind that. The new candidate (soon to be member) is a former “SAS commando.” Grunt? Don’t bet on it. NCO? Now the odds are stratospheric. Officer then? Why wouldn’t you want a member of the SAS officer class in Parliament. Just like Andrew Hastie. Maybe we’ll get to see a few more NCOs strung up by their private parts, in order to pretect the honour of the regiment. I can’t wait.
Parliamentarians (even the PM) don’t get to pick and choose who can stay in parliament.
But preselection committees do.
Exactly and that is why Craig will have to run as an independent at the next federal election.
Now the Trump Presidency is dead and buried the truth is seeping out.
The approach to COVID-19 was dictated by what would do the most political damage to Trump.
The whole narrative around COVID-19 is turning back to one which is rooted in medicine rather than politics.
Our whole media are a pack of complete scum whom if teleported to 1930’s Germany would go into lock step with each other boosting the seriousness of the Juden “problem”.
The media are the actual Nazi’s.
The whole narrative around COVID-19 is turning back to one which is rooted in medicine rather than politics.
You are kidding, surely.
This virus has an incubation period of at least 14 days. Post the US election, both the Qld and WA governments have locked their states down for 3 and 5 days respectively following the detection of just one case. There is nothing medical or scientific about those decisions. There is another agenda at work here.
The New Daily seems to be the main bunch of clowns other than the ABC after Craig Kelly. Can’t we get our own Saint Judith to slay them as not part of the “Sole Purpose” requirement of super funds that are given our money by law?
“The New Daily seems to be the main bunch of clowns other than the ABC after Craig Kelly. “
And GetUp. Watch GetUp..in cohoots (of course) with Labor put up an independent to run against Kelly. And watch them spend buckets of money trying to remove him. They targeted him in 2019 too. I doubt it will work for them like it did in Warringah. Why? Hughes is a much more middle class electorate unlike the rich hypocritical grifters in electorates like Warringah and Wentworth.
Interesting that Hydroxychloroquine, which is, essentially, synthetic Quinine, got the heavy handed treatment.
Dangerous stuff? No medical properties?
That’s probably why it has been used in the fight against Malaria for decades.
Yes, I am well aware that Malaria is a Plasmodium infection ( P. falciparum being the nastiest and most common of the four known “flavours”), whereas the COVID-19 bug is a virus. The catch is that COVID-19 does NOT kill or maim DIRECTLY, but stimulates the body to kill itself, usually by drowning in body fluids flooded into the lungs, not mechanically unlike Pneumonia. That it also seems to have some direct effect on the heart is the double whammy. Bear in mind, though, that drastically reducing lung function is NOT good for the heart, (or brain), either; bug or no bug.
What are you all on about?
It’s just the sniffles.
Good news! Good news!
What a pity that didn’t happen before the election.
With the Government about to spend $24 million on an information program to sweet talk the public on the safety and benefits of anti WuFlu vaccines they / we need to keep in mind the definition of Informed Consent:
“in law, voluntary agreement with an action proposed by another. Consent is an act of reason; the person giving consent must be of sufficient mental capacity and be in possession of all essential information in order to give valid consent. A person who is an infant, is mentally incompetent, or is under the influence of drugs is incapable of giving consent. Consent must also be free of coercion or fraud”.
The important bits are:
“in possession of all essential information” and “Consent must also be free of coercion or fraud”, and
“Consent is an act of reason”
Whatever action you decide on taking the vaccine or not, get a thorough, factual education on the range of vaccines, especially those ‘chosen’ for Australians and alternative prophylaxis / treatment via Chloroquine or Ivermectin regimen incorporating Zinc, Vitamin D3 & certain antibiotics. You may, alternately decide to take neither course of action and adopt the watchful, waiting approach.
Whatever you do, blindly and naively accepting the status quo and following the ‘herd’ in this situation is not informed consent. It is dumb and dangerous.
Surprised that S&G aren’t all over this.
On http://www.pandemic.warroom.org last Saturday 30/1//21, Dr Stephen Quay explains his research methodology and concludes that 99% certainty that Covid 19 virus came from the laboratory and that in December 2019 at the Peoples Liberation Army Hospital, not far from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, patients with the corona virus were being tested with a potential vaccine. This strain of the virus can be traced back to the strain that infected President Trump.
More than 90% of deaths associated with COVID, flu and pneumonia are a consequence of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ARDS, which can be triggered by those diseases.
Therapeutics, such as HQC, are aimed at disabling that trigger and should not be expected to much improve the disease outcome once ARDS is established.
Much of the medical “establishment” appears to support the suppression of such therapies.
Why? Does the establishment need a high incidence of unnecessary deaths to support a hidden agenda?
HCQ