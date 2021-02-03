Angry Whites

He has never apologised for his beliefs… The NRL needs to take a stand on this stuff and they need to take it now… He is not changing his behaviour. He’s not changing his views… he still preaches at church… he still holds these beliefs.
– Morals campaigner Karl Stefanovic and blonde passenger seat adornment Ally Langdon use a national television channel as a personal platform to encourage hatred of a black man who has committed no crime
Meanwhile on Twitter, Peter FitzSimons has been engaged in a manic Tweet storm of loathing for 24 hours.
Imagin ebeing so bereft of a moral compass that you have to borrow your opinions from Karl Stefanovic.
Time to look at the systemic racism embedded in morning television?
I can’t believe white supremacist Karl Stefanovic is still on national television.
I don’t like this country anymore.
Maybe Karl should apologise for dumping his first wife and young family in favor of a younger woman. People in glass houses and all that……..
Well, you inconsiderate nincompoops, of course, he still holds those beliefs.
If you really are into diversity, why would you want him to change them?
No, you don’t have to answer, because it’s a rhetorical question – something you are probably unfamiliar with.
What a pair of bigots.
And they want to preach their own bigotry at us?
That worked real well for the NFL and Rugby Australia.
Good luck getting viewers Nein executives.
Get woke go broke.
burn him!
“Bronson
#3745383, posted on February 3, 2021 at 11:18 am
Maybe Karl should apologise for dumping his first wife and young family in favor of a younger woman. People in glass houses and all that……..”
It’s called chutzpah.
Apart from the preaching, he’s like most Christians*.
There’s going to be a lot of burnings.
* slimslam gets a pass because “special”.
“There’s going to be a lot of burnings.”
They’re preparing the pyres now.
He’s not changing his views… he still preaches at church… he still holds these beliefs.
Universal Declaaration of Human Rights:
Article 18.
Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.
Article 19.
Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
Karl would like to deny these universal human rights to Christians.
Karl…, mate – you’re one of the baddies.
It would be kind of funny if Karl Stefanovic got sued for racism. He would then have to think about changing his behaviour, changing his views, what beliefs he holds about non-whites.
Didn’t Izzy’s tweet include adulterers ?
That may be why Karl is so touchy
“I was looking up disgraces in the NRL. We’ve got drunkenness. We’ve got seduction of women.
Whoooo there. Has the word ‘seduction’ changed meaning while I wasn’t looking? There goes a lot of poems, books and films into the fire.
Once apron a time living in a democratic nation with free speech meant one could agree to disagree with those who held an opposing view. Your job was to present an argument that invalidated the argument of the perks you disagree with. Now diversity means everyone must agree with Karl and Allies view of the world or lose your job.
I’ve never seen Karl, Ally, Anthony Mundine, Waleed Aly etc. etc. etc apologise for their beliefs. Why should Israel?
“Once apron a time living in a democratic nation with free speech meant one could agree to disagree with those who held an opposing view.”
That country doesn’t exist anymore.
Let me say this…the reason why progressive scum are so empowered is because weak quislings on the centre-right and in the Liberal party have refused to speak up over the last decade….the notable exceptions being Craig Kelly, Pauline Hanson and Mark Latham and one or two others.
What kind of morality requires you to apologise for your beliefs.
Karl has no trouble spouting his. Is it because he thinks it is fine because it agrees with other people?
What a champion!
When the Pirate of PantsAnts and Snarl Crapanovic are “leading the way”, you know it’s to the sewer.
I will not support advertisers on their show!
They are over-rated slobs.
Great reason not to watch tv. Pisses me right off how it get rammed down your throat in meal rooms and public areas.
Are these goons running interference to mask the O’Keefe DV charge & related White Ribbon connection by any chance?
@ Cassie:
“I don’t like this country anymore.”
Oz was put to the sword in 1972. We are still bleeding out.
Can’t help but think that this hatred of an indigenous Blxck man solely for his religious beliefs (and there’s absolutely no suggestion that he’s committed any other disqualifying acts in an otherwise exemplary career) by powerful white men sounds a little racist.
There’s been no shortage of specific examples where Friends of Mo have had rather more strident views overlooked.
This is not a black versus white thing. That is a retarded obfuscation of the problem- it is a wicked versus good thing.
For the record we should demonize homosexuality, and other immoralities current society holds as virtues.
That is what the good does – it tells the truth.
Burn the books, burn the books. Like a true Nazi.
1 Corinthians 6:9-11. There, I’ve said what Folau said. Suck it up Stefanovic and company.
The harpies want everyone to look different but to think the same way. Whiteness and maleness are now original sin.
Karl hate any one who does not believe what he believe.
Ally had Pauline Hanson deleted from the guest list because shutup.
The facist is strong in that one.
the left has no issue with intolerence, they practice it constantly
it seems to go hand in hand with unprincipled flexibility in beliefs
‘This is not a black versus white thing.’
Well, yes, but there has always been condescending tone in the debate when people of colour are brought into it.
Check out the tone of Fitz’s’ ‘open letter’ to Taniela Tupou from 2019:
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/taniela-tupou-can-i-ask-you-what-would-jesus-do-20190501-p51j5y.html
Don’t bother with the content, it’s crap, but check out the patronising white-splaining tone. ‘Where to begin’ he sighs and ends up having to explain to the black guy that ‘it’s that simple’. It’s the whitey plantation owner setting the uppity Kanaka straight.
And Fitz is so lacking in self-knowledge and sensibility that he actually begins the letter with a variation on the classic ‘some of my best friends…’ racist defence.
What did that woman have for breakfast this morning????
First it was a diatribe launched against Collingwood for racism, then a broadside at Rugby League for inviting Folau back into RL, and then a full on assault of Craig Kelly for his temerity in suggesting that prominent immunologists and global medicos had supported the early use of Ivermectin and Chlorocoquine for CV-19!
I have written an full-on email to Ch Nine suggesting that this sort of personal advocacy has no role in a supposed non-political interviewer. I said they were forcing me back to the Social Warrior domain of the ABC (!!!) – because at least their interviewers conduct (almost) informed interviews.
Say, Karl, that’s a nice glass house.
It can be both.
White leftists speak a certain way – and with a certain parental tone of disapproval and authority – when chastising disobedient blacks.
This is a good example.
Change the word homosexuals for sodomites, that should swing it
So those fascists at channel Nein think its wrong to be a Christian, bigots.
But everyone loves Karl and Ally so they are allowed to force their opinion on everyone.
It’s not hypocrisy. It’s their side. Nothing more nothing less. Reward those on your side and punish those who aren’t. That is why calling them out for hypocrisy doesn’t work. Instead refer to them as bigots and haters and yes, if you can paint them as racist scum. Because that is what they are.
What about that horrid Goward woman calling Folau a bigot. Why would people vote fake Liberals when they can vote for tyrants in Labor?
As an aside – I appreciate the little bit of art that’s coming with all your correspondence.
Its very well done.
(that was aimed at CL)
“duncanm
#3745388, posted on February 3, 2021 at 11:21 am
He’s not changing his views… he still preaches at church… he still holds these beliefs.
BURN HIM!”
Appalling behaviour and hatred towards a christian. Your beliefs also have consequences.
The Pope..has never apologised for his beliefs… The Vatican needs to take a stand on this stuff and they need to take it now… The Pope is not changing his behaviour. He’s not changing his views… he still preaches at church… he still holds these views.
Does Australia lead the world in repulsive media personele .
He is not changing his behaviour. He’s not changing his views… he still preaches at church… he still holds these beliefs.
There is a some feeling of paternalism and condescension in that. That Folau is thick and needs a white smarter chap like Stefanovic to guide his beliefs and actions. That he doesn’t think the same as Stefanovic so therefore he has inappropriate and wrong thinking.
If Folau converted to Islam he would get a free pass. Because…religion of peace and tolerance!
Would Karl and Ally decry those that follow Islam and their barbaric, (in my opinion) beliefs?
The current leftist fad claiming gender is fluid and children should be encouraged to take puberty blockers and prepare for mutilation is far more outrageous than a hot gospelling Christian suggesting abstinence.
Yes I wonder if little Karl would have made that rant if Folua had expressed those views as a muslim. Ah but Karl knows christians turn the other cheek.
Tomorrow, Karl Stefanovic will demand Hazem El Masri is expunged from the history of the Canterbury Bulldogs for his beliefs.
Surely.
black lives matter said anything yet?
Karl has just insulted all of Islaaaaam who of course, sit back and laugh at the Christians just bending over for tyrannical heathens, while they themselves, punish homos in this world, not the next, by sending them to the next quicker than they had planned.
Karl, call out the Mooooooossies or STFU, dick head.
Good to see Matt Canavan pushing back both on the Collingwood racism non-story and the anti-Folau bigotry. Make the man PM already.
the great man of morality Karl Stefanovic. Give….me…..a….break!!!!
Pirate Pete must have forgotten Nein rissoled his uppity Missus. Bet he’ll hear about it though.
I am sure there are many people out there who would find Stefanovic’s views offensive. Is he going to apologise for his views? Of course not! By the same argument, why would Folau apologise to anyone for his?
Dear Abby,
Pirate Pete makes me feel bad. When his scribblings are periodically bought to my attention I have the overpowering urge to type ‘Fitzsimmons, Australia v France, Rugby, Brawl’ into a search engine. I know I shouldn’t enjoy the result quite so much, and would expect my amusement to cease through repeated viewings, but it only seems to increase… am I a bad man?
A thing as ignorant and stupid as FitSimons actually thinks that twitter matters. Actually thinks that the filth and subhuman scum that comment there are in some way significant.