Black man told

Israel Folau has indicated to St George Illawarra officials he would agree to conditions limiting his ability to publicly express his religious beliefs if the NRL was to register a two-year, $1 million deal to join the Dragons.

As revealed by the Herald on Tuesday afternoon, St George Illawarra have been in dialogue with NRL powerbrokers about the prospect of signing the 31-year-old to play left centre at the Dragons as early as round one against the Sharks on March 14.

As part of any potential agreement, the Dragons have informed Folau that he would need to cooperate with the club and the code when it comes to his social media activity in light of the controversy surrounding his exit from rugby union two years ago. Folau has told the Dragons he has learned a lesson and has agreed to keep his views and beliefs to himself.

The arrangement would be similar to the one Catalans Dragons had in place with Folau last year, which the player followed. ARLC chairman Peter V’landys previously indicated the door was all but shut on Folau to return to the sport after the controversy surrounding his expression of his religious beliefs during his time in rugby union.