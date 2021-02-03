Black man told

Israel Folau has indicated to St George Illawarra officials he would agree to conditions limiting his ability to publicly express his religious beliefs if the NRL was to register a two-year, $1 million deal to join the Dragons.
As revealed by the Herald on Tuesday afternoon, St George Illawarra have been in dialogue with NRL powerbrokers about the prospect of signing the 31-year-old to play left centre at the Dragons as early as round one against the Sharks on March 14.
As part of any potential agreement, the Dragons have informed Folau that he would need to cooperate with the club and the code when it comes to his social media activity in light of the controversy surrounding his exit from rugby union two years ago. Folau has told the Dragons he has learned a lesson and has agreed to keep his views and beliefs to himself.
The arrangement would be similar to the one Catalans Dragons had in place with Folau last year, which the player followed. ARLC chairman Peter V’landys previously indicated the door was all but shut on Folau to return to the sport after the controversy surrounding his expression of his religious beliefs during his time in rugby union.
I am livid with Collingwood CL.
Outside of extreme hubris, why on earth did Collingwood subject themselves to such a harmful self inflicted hit job. It’s insanity on a scale never seen before. I stated on a WhatsApp chat group I’m in that this is the biggest cock-up by a football club in the history of the game and will eclipse the supposed Essendon drug scandal.
By my membership I am outed as a racist. Told by my club that I am one by association. I’ve been a Social Club Member for 20 years and I’m hurt. I want to throw it away like Richmond members used to do so easily.
I’ve been a critic of Eddie since he couldn’t sell to the no-time premiership winning Collingwood coach Mick Malthouse a three year multi million dollar contract to to whatever the hell he wanted in 2009. He couldn’t do that nor control Mick’s poisoning of the well thereafter. He had to go. Instead he’s still with us and has been the cause of the vast majority of the clubs’ damage control in the last decade. We would never be in this position if the idiot didn’t continually put his mouth in it. But like all true Lefty’s, when he fucks up it’s not his fault, it’s society’s and as always the membership pays the price.
Seco, as an outsider to Victoria and AFL, I’m not expert on the Collingwood scene.
But it seems to me Maguire was set up on this occasion. It wouldn’t have mattered what he said – there had to be another melodrama ‘proving’ racism.
I get the criticism of Maguire but I don’t like seeing people bashed around like he was today for no reason. As for Héritier Lumumba (Harry O’Brien), I have nothing but contempt for that spoiled, manipulative brat.
Princeton University did it last year. Collingwood effectively accused themselves of racism. That was the only possible outcome from an activist report.
AFL fans are fools. They should boycott the AFL until it stops playing politics.