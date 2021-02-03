How the world fell into Xi Jinping’s trap

The evidence for Jinping’s attack on the West in 2020 is hiding in plain sight and yet neither our politicians nor intelligence agencies have been able to connect the dots.

I had alluded to the China role in my 30 December 2020 article in The Australian and the subsequent letter to editor on 1 January 2021. On 6 January 2021, I wrote a three part article: Xi Jinping’s use of hysteria as warfare, on my Times of India blog. On 10 January 2021 I co-signed an Open Letter on this issue on 10 January 2021 with nine other researchers. On 14 January 2021 I forwarded the Open Letter formally to Mike Burgess of ASIO (no response yet).

I thereafter drafted this piece a couple of weeks ago for the MSM that summarises the arguments, but after four failed attempts, it is time to move on. Catallaxy Files is a better home for this than my personal blog, so here’s the piece, below. For those interested in more detail do read the Open Letter and also tweets with the hashtag #GreatCrime2020.

On 30 December 2020 I commented on Australia’s over-reaction to this relatively mild pandemic and about “our embrace of the cowardly, totalitarian, zombie ways of the communist Chinese government”.

In the past, all scientists had firmly opposed lockdowns, quarantines and border closures as a potential “remedy” for flu-like pandemics. As a result, no official pandemic plan anywhere in the world had anything even remotely resembling lockdowns. These “innovations” are purely the concoction of Xi Jinping who took full ownership of the 23 January 2020 Wuhan lockdowns in a 3 February 2020 speech.

After the Wuhan lockdowns began, Jinping was ticked off sharply by Gauden Galea, the WHO’s representative in China: “trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science. The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made”.

So why has the world abandoned science and bought into Jinping’s snake oil? I have devoted a chapter in my October 2020 book, The Great Hysteria and the Broken State, to this question, but things are clearer now. All roads lead to Beijing. On 10 January 2021, I joined Michael Senger and eight others to release a 17,000-word Open Letter – “Request for Expedited Federal Investigation Into Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies” – asking security agencies across the world to investigate China’s role.

To get the West to panic and to impose lockdowns took years of preparation. Two million CCP members had to be embedded in big companies (as reported on 14 December 2020 in The Australian) and thousands of people who hold key positions in Western politics, media and research organisations, groomed.

Jinping’s signature Belt and Road funding in Africa, which has given him control over 50 votes at the United Nations, has been a key part of this preparation. It is no longer considered ironical that China, with its terrible human rights record, is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Likewise, Jinping’s support in 2017 for the candidacy of communist politician Tedros Ghebreyesus for the chief’s role at the WHO was pivotal in getting him across the line.

China has long waged a covert war against the West. Qiao Liang, one of the co-authors of the 1999 book, Unrestricted Warfare, published by the People’s Liberation Army, said that the “first rule of unrestricted warfare is that there are no rules, with nothing forbidden”. The book tells us that “social spaces such as politics, economics, culture, and the psyche are also battlefields. Warfare can be non-military. It can be nonviolent. It can be a confrontation between forces consisting primarily of ordinary people or experts”.

Jinping’s pressing war objective in 2020 was to oust Donald Trump who posed an existential threat to the CCP. What better means than to create panic and confusion in the USA? Fear is a time-honoured tool of dictators to control their people. It would not have taken a stroke of genius to think of exporting fear to the enemy. With Wuhan lockdowns in place, it was merely a matter of getting the West to panic.

Gauden Galea’s opposition to lockdowns was an unwelcome distraction but great dictators never allow the truth to come in their way. Tedros Ghebreyesus came over to meet Jinping on 28 January 2020 and dutifully exclaimed: “China is setting a new standard for outbreak response”. It wasn’t even week then after the Wuhan lockdowns had started. No one had published any peer-reviewed paper to refute all previously known science. But for Tedros his master’s word was obviously enough. He then also managed to get the WHO in a 24 February 2020 report to recommend that nations follow Jinping’s strategy. All of us fell into this trap except the great epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

Next, scary videos were unleashed. Only material that serves the CCP’s strategic objectives ever leaves the shores of heavily censored China. From mid-January 2020, tens of scary videos flooded social media, sending a surge of adrenalin coursing through the veins of Western audiences. We know now that they were all fake since no one outside Wuhan has “fallen and died” on the road from covid during 2020. Equally suddenly, in a sharp reversal in mid-March 2020, videos now claimed that Wuhan was back to normal, implying that lockdowns can fix extreme pandemics within a month. At the same time, China’s official news agencies went into overdrive on Twitter to bully Western politicians to accept lockdowns. They claimed, without any trace of irony, that lockdowns protect human rights.

Finally, Jinping activated his biggest hidden weapon: the strategic control he exercises over many Western politicians through the Belt and Road initiative. First Italy fell. As Neil Ferguson from Imperial College (which Jinping personally visited in 2015 as part of his many deep relationships) said recently, “We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought… and then Italy did it. And we realised we could”. Not to be outdone, Daniel Andrews came out to serve his master. As reported in The Age in May 2020, “In March, the Premier met with China’s Melbourne consul general, Long Zhou. The consulate reported that Andrews praised China’s tremendous efforts to prevent and control the epidemic and its important contribution to global public health and security”.

On around 20 March 2020, having been attacked from deep within, the West collapsed.

Jinping wakes up with a smile on his face every day.