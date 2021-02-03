How the world fell into Xi Jinping’s trap

The evidence for Jinping’s attack on the West in 2020 is hiding in plain sight and yet neither our politicians nor intelligence agencies have been able to connect the dots.
I had alluded to the China role in my 30 December 2020 article in The Australian and the subsequent letter to editor on 1 January 2021. On 6 January 2021, I wrote a three part article: Xi Jinping’s use of hysteria as warfare, on my Times of India blog. On 10 January 2021 I co-signed an Open Letter on this issue on 10 January 2021 with nine other researchers. On 14 January 2021 I forwarded the Open Letter formally to Mike Burgess of ASIO (no response yet).
I thereafter drafted this piece a couple of weeks ago for the MSM that summarises the arguments, but after four failed attempts, it is time to move on. Catallaxy Files is a better home for this than my personal blog, so here’s the piece, below. For those interested in more detail do read the Open Letter and also tweets with the hashtag #GreatCrime2020.
===THE PIECE===
On 30 December 2020 I commented on Australia’s over-reaction to this relatively mild pandemic and about “our embrace of the cowardly, totalitarian, zombie ways of the communist Chinese government”.
In the past, all scientists had firmly opposed lockdowns, quarantines and border closures as a potential “remedy” for flu-like pandemics. As a result, no official pandemic plan anywhere in the world had anything even remotely resembling lockdowns. These “innovations” are purely the concoction of Xi Jinping who took full ownership of the 23 January 2020 Wuhan lockdowns in a 3 February 2020 speech.
After the Wuhan lockdowns began, Jinping was ticked off sharply by Gauden Galea, the WHO’s representative in China: “trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science. The lockdown of 11 million people is unprecedented in public health history, so it is certainly not a recommendation the WHO has made”.
So why has the world abandoned science and bought into Jinping’s snake oil? I have devoted a chapter in my October 2020 book, The Great Hysteria and the Broken State, to this question, but things are clearer now. All roads lead to Beijing. On 10 January 2021, I joined Michael Senger and eight others to release a 17,000-word Open Letter – “Request for Expedited Federal Investigation Into Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies” – asking security agencies across the world to investigate China’s role.
To get the West to panic and to impose lockdowns took years of preparation. Two million CCP members had to be embedded in big companies (as reported on 14 December 2020 in The Australian) and thousands of people who hold key positions in Western politics, media and research organisations, groomed.
Jinping’s signature Belt and Road funding in Africa, which has given him control over 50 votes at the United Nations, has been a key part of this preparation. It is no longer considered ironical that China, with its terrible human rights record, is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Likewise, Jinping’s support in 2017 for the candidacy of communist politician Tedros Ghebreyesus for the chief’s role at the WHO was pivotal in getting him across the line.
China has long waged a covert war against the West. Qiao Liang, one of the co-authors of the 1999 book, Unrestricted Warfare, published by the People’s Liberation Army, said that the “first rule of unrestricted warfare is that there are no rules, with nothing forbidden”. The book tells us that “social spaces such as politics, economics, culture, and the psyche are also battlefields. Warfare can be non-military. It can be nonviolent. It can be a confrontation between forces consisting primarily of ordinary people or experts”.
Jinping’s pressing war objective in 2020 was to oust Donald Trump who posed an existential threat to the CCP. What better means than to create panic and confusion in the USA? Fear is a time-honoured tool of dictators to control their people. It would not have taken a stroke of genius to think of exporting fear to the enemy. With Wuhan lockdowns in place, it was merely a matter of getting the West to panic.
Gauden Galea’s opposition to lockdowns was an unwelcome distraction but great dictators never allow the truth to come in their way. Tedros Ghebreyesus came over to meet Jinping on 28 January 2020 and dutifully exclaimed: “China is setting a new standard for outbreak response”. It wasn’t even week then after the Wuhan lockdowns had started. No one had published any peer-reviewed paper to refute all previously known science. But for Tedros his master’s word was obviously enough. He then also managed to get the WHO in a 24 February 2020 report to recommend that nations follow Jinping’s strategy. All of us fell into this trap except the great epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.
Next, scary videos were unleashed. Only material that serves the CCP’s strategic objectives ever leaves the shores of heavily censored China. From mid-January 2020, tens of scary videos flooded social media, sending a surge of adrenalin coursing through the veins of Western audiences. We know now that they were all fake since no one outside Wuhan has “fallen and died” on the road from covid during 2020. Equally suddenly, in a sharp reversal in mid-March 2020, videos now claimed that Wuhan was back to normal, implying that lockdowns can fix extreme pandemics within a month. At the same time, China’s official news agencies went into overdrive on Twitter to bully Western politicians to accept lockdowns. They claimed, without any trace of irony, that lockdowns protect human rights.
Finally, Jinping activated his biggest hidden weapon: the strategic control he exercises over many Western politicians through the Belt and Road initiative. First Italy fell. As Neil Ferguson from Imperial College (which Jinping personally visited in 2015 as part of his many deep relationships) said recently, “We couldn’t get away with it in Europe, we thought… and then Italy did it. And we realised we could”. Not to be outdone, Daniel Andrews came out to serve his master. As reported in The Age in May 2020, “In March, the Premier met with China’s Melbourne consul general, Long Zhou. The consulate reported that Andrews praised China’s tremendous efforts to prevent and control the epidemic and its important contribution to global public health and security”.
On around 20 March 2020, having been attacked from deep within, the West collapsed.
Jinping wakes up with a smile on his face every day.
An excellent point.
Very good piece. Strangely the virus appeared just after Xi staged that massive parade to mark the CCP’s 70th anniversary of their takeover of China & also almost 100 years to the day after the Spanish Flu. Very odd also that it targets old people.
Xi leftists using “fifth columns”.
Very perceptive, Sanjeev.
Excellent investigative journalism that wqas formerly done by the Fifth Estate, which has now been invaded by the Deep State (and the CCP).
This analysis ties in very well with that of Joon Rappoport at nofakenews.com.
They were a key part of “ÖMG serious” in preparing for panicking our failed political classes.
Its also instructive that much of what they implemented went against our own government pandemic plan which apparently was based on best global “science’.
Interestingly, the ccp virus also targets obese people
The lockdown plan also ties in nicely with Big Climate agenda.
Get Trump, mostly – added to an insanely hysterical panic over hospital beds and ventilators (LOL – remember that?).
On the broader question of Chinese espionage, does anyone else think it’s strange for an Australian government to be tabling FBI reports (re Chau Chak Wing) in Parliament? Do we not have a half a dozen ‘intelligence agencies’? Why was this outsourced to the FBI? It’s almost as though ASIO didn’t want to be seen to piss off Beijing.
More fuel for the fire: Coronavirus whistleblower speaks out about possible COVID origin on ‘Tucker’
I’m sure that’s a part, but more likely it is power and being seen to be doing something.
It could all be done and dusted by now if they held to just the “slow it down a bit” plan instead of flipping to the “stop it completely from existing” plan.
Of course, that would require common sense and fortitude – two traits that are very rare in today’s politics.
If lockdowns & curfews, as applied in Victoria let’s say, were based on PCR testing that may have been false positives because of the high level Ct (cycle thresholds) used, would that be criminal negligence?
What about if the single case that led WA to a hard 5 day lockdown was a false positive? We need to know the maximum Ct levels used in PCR testing in each of the state’s jurisdictions to discover if each state’s chief health officers orders regarding lockdowns, etc were justified.
One aspect of the deliberate release theory is why would you do it in Wuhan? Wouldn’t the CCP release it in a city well away from their Virus Lab. Accidental release seems more likely, but everything after that follows a CCP script.
Been saying for a while that covid is a CCP psyop. Needless to say, all my acquaintances think I have gone full Pete Evans.
I don’t find this convincing at all. It is a western myth that the Chinese leadership are masters of grand strategy. I would recommend you watch this interview with Edward Littvak, on of the greatest living minds in the field of grand strategy. As he argues, China will destroy themselves if we just let them do it (with maybe a prod here and there).
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mnu1G6k9GM4
I do agree that removing Trump is a dream come true for the politburo, however. A massive own goal and an issue for Australia. Not that Trump was a great leader but at least he was tough on China.
I agree with that. The “inscrutable Celestial” is one of the more persistent tropes in the Western world. They’re basically cashed-up bogans selling tons of rubber dog shit and pridefully buying up a lot of McMansions (real and metaphorical). Eventually, their ant culture and their half-arsed influence empire will become too expensive, nebulous and inflexible to survive. They may go on as a big, fairly rich society but the idea that China will dominate the cultures of the world is laughable.
Do you want total war? Europe asked itself somewhere in the 1940’s and gave it a try … then figured it has drawbacks.
Humans invented chivalry because the other choice is ultimately self destruction … make economics into a battlefield and forget market principles, then destroy the economy, make science into a battlefield and abandon the scientific method, make culture into a battlefield and destroy any sense of beauty and value, make health and medicine into a battlefield and the healthiest people end up being the ones who wouldn’t take the medicine.
Do you want to spend your life doing productive things, or fighting over every crumb? Eventually you figure out that to be successful you need to get all the groundwork done, which means having working culture, science, economy, health, etc. … not possible to do anything (even war) without those things.
A lot of Americans just refused to vote for Hillary and the Democrats/MSM machine, Trump was the alternative. I would have voted for Gary Johnson.
Trump did cut taxes and slash regulations. In hindsight he wasn’t as protectionist as I had assumed, he wanted to challenge blatant Chinese Communist Party cheating.
Over here I was forced to vote and preference the usual cabal of socialists and global warmers, one milquetoast Liberal and an heroic LDP candidate.
Tel amplifies what I mean in a more sophisticated way.
Excepting theft of intellectual property – which is infuriating and serious – I find myself not caring as much as I used to when Beijing is said to be behind this corporation, financing this institution, enabling that local dope to run for office in Victoria etc.
They’re like drunks shoving 50s down a stripper’s knickers.
I regard the US Democrats + media + Big Tech as more dangerous to Western culture and values than the Chinese Communist Party. And it’s not even close.
the United States has approximately 800 formal military bases in 80 countries,
US Military Bases are located in over 135 countries.
U.S. Armed Forces troops were stationed in 150 countries;
the United States operates more than 500 military bases on foreign sites across every continent…
A very good and spot on piece.
You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to work this out.
Those that hadn’t been made hysterical at the start of last year, would have always seen this in plain sight, as some of us have since it started.
Now people are waking up they should be furious at having been taken for a ride like this and had their liberties and lives ruined.
So what, you buffoon?
The point of this article is explaining the attack from within.
The commander in chief of all those forces is a communist moron as well, tied in with the Chinese.
Oddest thing in twelve months of virus watching now is that China, world’s most populous nation & hence any virus’ biggest target, was able to get it under control so successfully.
Anyone can make that which was never there, vanish.
Not sure about that.
Australian, British, American and European politicians don’t need Chinese money to convince them of hysteria’s political utility.
China will destroy themselves if we just let them do it (with maybe a prod here and there).
Who says they aren’t destroying themselves already? You can thank Trump for that (and the anons). 🙂
The best weapon against china would be to stop buying chinese made goods nothing at all from china or chinese wp\owned companies . This woukd make them short of foreign currency ,who is going to tal]ke payment form them in their currency? No one with half a brain would this would leavd them with mass unemployment ,and a shortage of natural resouces ,coal Ores etc . Also food The perty woukd have to contend with internal disatisfaction from the middle class they havd crested with crony capitalism and working class unemployment . That woukd keep them busy for a while and finding money to pay the huge military they have built up .
The old professor fred saying applies here ” to destroy socialism takr away the other peoples money .”
So how expensive did it end up being doing business with criminal China?
It took more than 2 million CCP in our corporations. It took the greed and avarice of our globullists and politicians to enable it. Crony capitalism, followed by big govt market intervention. They sold the west’s wealth creating industries, our jobs, to the CCP to make Communist China Great. While they build 160 coal fired plants for cheap energy over the next 50 years, we must carry the burden of expensive energy to suffocate our economies.
What climate emergency?
Xi Jinping’s trap
Xi’s ultimate goal is World domination where the Chinese race are the new Aryan race.
Bloody wars are so messy, plandemics are so much more cleaner and efficient.
Scientists and politicians already tell us about plans for the next plandemic, and the next one.
Its easier to control the world when there is only 1B people instead of 7,5B
Thats the plan.
No messy ovens or nukes the fascists of Xi have a plan ably supported by the wests useful idiots.
…and yet all trump had to do to put an end to this nonsense was fire fauci, birx et al. right at the start.
pass an EO expressly preventing states from banning hcq and enshrining prescription power to a decision of a doctor and patient.
the fat buffoon needs to watch in shame as biden shows how awesome exec power actually is.
career public servants sacked in week 1.
let the court cases wind their way through the morass of the judiciary. irrespective of the eventual outcome, by the time the court cases are resolved, the policy and personnel decisions are embedded.
qed.
Prior to trump few knew any of this.
The CCP, according to chyna Joe are fine folk
Now that we all know better chyna Joe has the army protecting his most popular government.
There are 80 M pissed off Trump voters, no wonder Joe has the army out.
The CCP and demorats cannot hide their take over if the govt any longer.
@60Minutes confirms China wants to use COVID labs to harvest your DNA
What a better way to racially profile the next plandemic. Target specific racial profiles, like whites, or engineer an immunity for Chinese?
publius
#3745653, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:38 pm
…and yet all trump had to do to put an end to this nonsense was fire fauci, birx et al.
Fire them yes.
But the traitorous rinos also planned to never work with Trump, few were prepared to fill all those vacancies. Trump would never be able to fill all the position’s
The rinos were on the CCP payroll too.
the fat buffoon needs to watch in shame as biden shows how awesome exec power actually is.
Achieved more in four years than you are ever likely to.
paul- potus can appoint interim/acting under exec authority.
no limit to how long or how many appointments.
sadly trump had zero idea how to play hardball and president javanka had no desire.
trump was worse than useless for our cause.
Marines guarding embassies.
Lets not get hysterical.
miltonf –
are you senile?
elected officials are held to account by voters. i/we cast judgement on politicians.
unless you’re visiting from chyna and this is all new to you.
Yeah/nah. Don’t buy it.
A set of circumstances arose out of COVID that suited the intolerant, illiberal and anti-democratic elements of AUS and the US. It was in part used by our (domestic) enemies for their own perceived benefit. Events like the rolling thuggery of BLM/Antifa and the electoral thuggery of the DNC were long planned and happened to find momentum at a time that suited. Circumstance though.
The Chinese have done a lot of background work with BRI, but again, the circumstances suited. For individuals like Andrews – this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to exercise power. Our media and various bureaucracies piled on because it was their moment of ecstatic evil – like beating up the poor kid at primary school. And no sense of regret either. Evil is evil.
Don’t give it supernatural powers it doesn’t have.
*should read, ‘electoral thievery of the DNC’
It’s not that complicated. Most of us are part of a big Wuflu herd, always running to the centre for safety. The outliers are always likely to get taken down.
A year later, most of the population is still afraid of something that barely exists.
With Wuflu, politicians did exactly the same.
Every morning they got out of bed, take a piss, check their polling and see what their international equivalents were doing.
Then they went with their own herd. And look how their outliers got and continue to get taken down.
“On around 20 March 2020, having been attacked from deep within, the West collapsed”
Around 20th March was when Hydroxychloroquine was politicised, and effectively banned, Trump was attacked, and the West started to collapse.
This was the cornerstone event. Any number of lives was worth it, if it would get Trump. and around the world it went.
Of course one can weave China’s role into the narrative, but it is far more reactive than proactive, and who wouldn’t take advantage.
Fauxci, his heros and acolytes should be at their Nuremberg now.
From the Kneel tard, who denies “… Scientific Fraud in Public Health Policies”, the Open Letter premise of this post.
Grigs being an expert of Farr’s Law of Epidemiology?
*A shiny @rse trying to emulate tradesman-like speech?
Sad.
Scummo cucked to the WHO.
WHO then backtracked on lockdowns, once aware of the Economic fallout (doh!).
Scummo is now busy pulling the subsidisation rug out from under a fvcked Economy, caused by his bulldust “once in a hundred years event”.
Is Zero Emissions by 2050 a distraction squirrel?
Nice try, let’s see how you go at the ballot box with that policy and a busted @rse Economy, to boot!
The ventilators weren’t exactly a LOL. Covid ‘experts’ killed tens, maybe hundreds, of thousands with those bloody things while they were fashionable. I believe 80% of ventilated patients died. But HCQ is very dangerous.