Just like that ‘Defund the Police’ was off the agenda

Posted on 2:10 pm, February 3, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in American politics, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

46 Responses to Just like that ‘Defund the Police’ was off the agenda

  1. mh
    #3745543, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    She is foul.
    Pelosi never gave a shit for fallen officers throughout 2020, but wants to use this as a prelude to the Trump impeachment.
    Hell is too good for this phoney [edited. Sinc].

  2. Chris M
    #3745548, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Who is this guy, is that the one the blindly shot the unarmed woman?

  3. calli
    #3745552, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Do they know who killed him yet? If not, why not?

    It’s not as if there were no cameras, official and unofficial, on events of Jan 6.

  4. duncanm
    #3745556, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Chris M
    #3745548, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:24 pm
    Who is this guy, is that the one the blindly shot the unarmed woman?

    I presume this is the guy that got a head injury and subsequently died.

  5. Lee
    #3745562, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    She is foul.
    Pelosi never gave a shit for fallen officers throughout 2020 …

    Nor law and order during the 621 riots last year, the vast majority by BLM/Antifa.
    What a sickening hypocrite the old witch is.

  6. duncanm
    #3745563, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Very suss.

    Early claims that he dies as a result of blunt force trauma (“beaten to death with a fire extinguisher” was the language used, IIRC) have been reversed, and they haven’t released the autopsy.

    He may have a dies as a reaction to pepper spray.

  7. mh
    #3745564, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    While the Left were causing misery and death in 2020, Nancy Pelosi responded by saying “People will do what they do”.

    A more disgusting turd has never set foot in the Capitol.

  8. duncanm
    #3745565, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    dies => died. Twice, FFS.

  9. duncanm
    #3745566, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    At least 25 people died during the BLM protests while Pelosi took a knee for the cameras.

    What a vile woman.

  10. C.L.
    #3745573, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    I see that no charges will be brought against the cowardly Paul Blart who killed Ashli Babbitt.

    Miranda Devine on that:

    https://twitter.com/mirandadevine/status/1356425152016359425

  11. notafan
    #3745577, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Murky cause of death, no significant injury as he returned to his desk, then collapsed.

  12. C.L.
    #3745578, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    At least 25 people died during the BLM protests while Pelosi took a knee for the cameras.

    A lot more than 25 died as a result of BLM and its Democrat enablers.
    The national homicide rate soared by 37 percent last summer.

    Hundreds are dead because of this wave of terrorism.

  13. jo
    #3745586, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    A more disgusting turd has never set foot in the Capitol.

    Don’t forget Nadler, literally.

  14. C.L.
    #3745587, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    Two armed men stand guard over – what? – his ashes?

    And they’re wearing masks despite being in a vast rotunda by themselves.

    Bravery right there.

  15. candy
    #3745590, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    It’s nothing to do with the chap who died. It’s painting a picture of MAGA as Na…zi terrorists who should be tossed in jail as soon as they get Trump in jail.

    Biden’s “healing”.

  16. Scott Osmond
    #3745595, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Defund the police was always just a tool during election year. Now they’ve stolen it they can use them as the enforcement arm of the regime.

  17. Pyrmonter
    #3745596, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    An opportunity for an adroit political opponent to fracture Pelosi’s political coalition. Instead, McConnell is being denounced as a RINO by people whose love of authority directed at others is matched only by their hypocrisy when authority questions them.

  18. stackja
    #3745597, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    Different rules for different people.

  19. feelthebern
    #3745601, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Pelosi in an orc.
    Zuckerberg is a balrog.

  20. Speedbox
    #3745605, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    C.L.
    #3745587, posted on February 3, 2021 at 2:47 pm
    Two armed men stand guard over – what? – his ashes?

    Biden has signed a decree that masks must be worn in all government buildings. Those ‘guards’ don’t have a choice.

  21. Rex Anger
    #3745606, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    n opportunity for an adroit political opponent to fracture Pelosi’s political coalition. Instead, McConnell is being denounced as a RINO by people whose love of authority directed at others is matched only by their hypocrisy when authority questions them.

    Why are you assuming Mitch McConnell is ‘adroit?’

  22. a happy little debunker
    #3745612, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    And they’re wearing masks despite being in a vast rotunda by themselves.

    Biden’s EO mandating the use of masks by all on federal property, means they have no choice in wearing a mask.

    The only exceptions I have seen were Joe Biden, Joe Biden’s family, Jen Psaki & the ABC’s own Sarah Ferguson – but almost nobody makes mention of their actions in defiance of that EO…

  23. duncanm
    #3745615, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Pelosi’s ending police brutality,grieving for those killed by police, and Ending the qualified immunity doctrine that is a barrier to holding police officers accountable for wrongful conduct doesn’t extend to shooting unarmed women climbing through broken doors.

  24. jupes
    #3745622, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    So to sum up the two deaths attributed to the break in of the Capitol that day:

    Sicknick left the Capitol with no obvious wounds, returned to his desk and collapsed. The press reported that unnamed witnesses stated he may have been hit with a fire extinguisher. Turns out that he wasn’t. So until they release the autopsy, it is probable that he died of natural causes.

    Ashli Babbitt, unarmed, was shot by a policeman in the neck and died at the scene. The officer hasn’t been charged and the Womens Lives Matter protests are yet to start.

    Donald Trump, who told protesters to be peaceful, remains responsible.

  25. Peter
    #3745633, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    Sirknicks, death is obviously sad, but he died of natural causes, now the democrats who have been demonising the police for months, with Pelosi who was actually responsible for security on the day, and who ignored the warnings and requests for more security, is putting on this cynical political pantomime.

  26. miltonf
    #3745639, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Foul old woman. Where did she get all her money? Lives in a gated estate in SFO I understand.

  27. Damon
    #3745642, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    The partial video of the shooting shows the officer was under no conceivable threat. It was murder, and it will be covered up.

  28. duncanm
    #3745650, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Ok, I hadn’t heard this before.

    .. two officers who died by suicide in the wake of the riot ..

    That is extremely odd. What the hell is going on?

    Confirmation with details here.

  29. Speedbox
    #3745654, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    jupes
    #3745622, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    Yeah, that’s a fair summary.

  30. feelthebern
    #3745662, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    Where did she get all her money?

    She sucked it out of JFK.

  31. Pyrmonter
    #3745664, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    @ Rex

    I’m not assuming McConnell or any of the other GOP members is adroit – after all, most of them (a few honourable exceptions – Sasse, Romney etc) signed up to the personality cult that is consuming their party.

    As you rail against Biden and co, remember this: Trump and his followers lost to these numbskulls, and their agenda for bigger government, higher taxes, inflation, spoils, and the fruits of racial-, ethnic- and class-based identity politics, such as they shall be.

  32. Mother Lode
    #3745665, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    They have to keep working on the narrative about unprecedented violence and danger of Trump supporters.

    My suspicion is that the ‘riots’ were led by Antifa agents provocateurs who whipped up group of Trump supporters who likely would have not done this otherwise. (Doesn’t really get them off the hook – it was a stupid thing to fall for and as soon as you start smashing stuff you should realise you are doing something wrong.)

    Certainly there is the footage of the Antifa guy (after changing his shirt) running out to the crowd and telling everyone he can ‘They killed her!’ Nothing else. And then running off to other people. Looked like he was looking for a reaction.

    And knowing the DC Police I can only assume the people for whom the barricades were opened and for whom the police did their amateurish performance escorting them toward areas while saying uninterestedly “stop. go back. you cannot come in here. NO, you cannot come in here. here where I am pointing.” that these were not part of a farce to smear Trump supporters.

    And certainly that is how the Dimocrats and the MSM have been playing it.

    Lots of outrage. Minimal information.

  33. calli
    #3745669, posted on February 3, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    My suspicion is that the ‘riots’ were led by Antifa agents provocateurs who whipped up group of Trump supporters who likely would have not done this otherwise. (Doesn’t really get them off the hook – it was a stupid thing to fall for and as soon as you start smashing stuff you should realise you are doing something wrong.)

    Ashli was hyped up on the Q crap too. Like that Angeli weirdo, who has since claimed Trump incited him. There is a suggestion that this organisation is a bunch of Dem affiliated larpers and disinformationists. Given the nature of their so-called “communications” this fits like a glove.

    The purpose of the demmo was to support congresscritters in sending the electors back to their states. A lost cause from the beginning. The thinking was that they needed to see the support for Stop the Steal.

    And that confected idiocy paved the way for exactly what they wanted – armed forces in DC and a forcefully unattended inauguration.

  34. Lee
    #3745679, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    But “we came close to half of the House [of Congress] nearly dying” – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
    What a bullshit artist and provocateur.

  35. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3745681, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Isnt itterrible ,an officer with 12 years in DC police was so upset by Trump supporters he topped hinself .
    A death down to Trump along with the other officer who died of natural causes . Delicate flowers these democrim coppers ,slightest thing upsets them , they think they should be like their political comrades ,get paid for doing nothing .

  36. Strayan Drongo
    #3745691, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Big turn around from trying to kill AOC…

  37. miltonf
    #3745695, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    few honourable exceptions – Sasse, Romney

    ha ha- you live on another planet

  38. Jock
    #3745698, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    I read in the US press (newsmax I think) that this guy was a Trump supporter. Evidently he had rung his family to say he was well and fine. But died the next day.

  39. thefrollickingmole
    #3745706, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    Pyro is pining hes not into the second term of an ‘Illary government.

  40. feelthebern
    #3745713, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Pyrmonter went crazy in 2020.
    Same a Bill Burr.

  41. miltonf
    #3745716, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    Lives in a textbook world of Walrasian competitive equilibria and where production should only occur when MC=MR.

  42. Rex Anger
    #3745717, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    As you rail against Biden and co, remember this: Trump and his followers lost to these numbskulls, and their agenda for bigger government, higher taxes, inflation, spoils, and the fruits of racial-, ethnic- and class-based identity politics, such as they shall be.

    Humpty Dumpty was pushed, Pyrmonter.

    And there is a very, very large plurality of people outside of Washington DC, the coastal strips and the media who know it.

    And the more bowtiemen like you, the bugmen in power and their tame leftwit shills scream at them (and we Cats) for daring to acknowledge this fact, the more strongly entrenched that conviction becomes.

    Are you sure that you and all your ‘reasonable,’ ‘conservative’ mates aren’t the actual cultists? After all, the screechier and more buzzwordy the propaganda gets, the more animated and aggressive you lot become…

  43. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3745718, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    The democrims lie machine rolls on and on and on . Sometimes the criminal billionaires who own them must shake their heads in despair at their pitifull efforts “To think Im paying them millions fo this absolute crap “. What do they expect from fifth rate tossers ?

  44. Damon
    #3745724, posted on February 3, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    Jock, I read that too, and it leads one to wonder why he is being given a quasi-state funeral.

  45. Biota
    #3745753, posted on February 3, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    It all becomes clear…

    The logic of the left today is overwhelmingly rooted in a single essay published in 1965 by the neo-Marxist philosopher Herbert Marcuse. That essay is “Repressive Tolerance.” The thesis statement of this essay can be boiled down to “movements from the left must be extended tolerance, even when they are violent, while movements from the right must not be tolerated, including suppressing them by violence.” This asymmetric ethic has been the heart and soul of left politics in the West since the 1960s, and we’re living in the fruit of that catastrophe now.

    HT SDA
    http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/02/02/peace-through-violence/

  46. Chris M
    #3745775, posted on February 3, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Murky cause of death, no significant injury as he returned to his desk, then collapsed.

    So, Covid then.

    Trump’s Covid specifically.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.