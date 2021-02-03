Keep Calm & Panic

That’s what the mug says, right?
This is one case; there’s no need for people to panic.”
– The Victorian Premier tonight reintroduced mandatory masks, reduced the number of people ‘allowed’ in homes and cancelled an increase in the number ‘allowed’ in offices
Is it the super scary UK strain?
Because that strain is double the wickedness.
Dictator Dan knows what he can do with himself.
Miserable bastard.
Bloody hell, even those of us that read what the globalists tell us they are going to do (known as conspiracy theorists) expected a summer reprieve of sorts (still held hostage but not locked in homes) until the end Feb, or at least later on in the month……slow boiling frogs and all that, but they’re fairly cocky and confident now, Australians love all this, after all.
Only a UBI can cure this craziness.
So scary contagious and wicked, that all 16,000+ Sandgropers tested so far, including old mate’s roomies, have tested negative…
You all know they have gone too far and can never pull back from lock downs ever again- what do you think the term ‘new normal” meant?
Prepare accordingly
Da fuq? NEVER vote Labor. Liberals aren’t much better but at least Gladys hasn’t committed mass home detention for 1 sniffle
Just wait until winter.
Imagine voluntarily moving to that state, yet some do!
I really think TV is the problem here. The sensationalism on the news is really something else. I don’t watch the news and I seldom bother to read any MSN websites either. I have been healthy and calm for most of this pandemic. The only alarm is seeing how quickly people follow government orders for what is clearly nothing but a nasty cold.
This is the reason things will never get better.
How will the Premiers ever get out of the situation they have created? (If they ever want to now they know how docile NPC’s are)
ScoMo is useless as tits on a bull ( he could fix the lock-down bullshit in a day if he wanted to)
Leunig gets it
https://www.leunig.com.au/images/recent-cartoons/psychoanalyst-F.jpg
Going to print these out and post them around local shops tomorrow
https://ibb.co/JmNRjLW
One of the most amazing developments you could ever want to see is how “politics” has been so corrupted.
The elite don’t need no ‘steenkin’ political party.
In every Western Country the ‘people’ have been and are subjugated.
Their ‘political parties’ have been corrupted.
And ordinary folk created Political Parties.
One guy gets the sniffles in WA and it’s a lockdown.
One individual tests positive in Melbourne and it’s face-nappies for all and further restrictions.
We’ve had 5000+ cases per day in the Netherlands for months now. You guys are so fucked.
Can’t have Sneakers getting all the media. Time to get out the North Face.
slackster
#3746071, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:53 am
Going to print these out and post them around local shops tomorrow
Unfortunately the counter to that is the “I’m wearing a mask to protect other people” mantra.
It’s a hit with those who have a burning desire to virtue signal.
Is there going to come a time when people just stop wearing the mask?
Everybody needs to carry around a blue ventolin puffer.