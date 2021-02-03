Keep Calm & Panic

Posted on 11:25 pm, February 3, 2021 by currencylad

That’s what the mug says, right?

This is one case; there’s no need for people to panic.”

– The Victorian Premier tonight reintroduced mandatory masks, reduced the number of people ‘allowed’ in homes and cancelled an increase in the number ‘allowed’ in offices

17 Responses to Keep Calm & Panic

  1. mh
    #3746034, posted on February 3, 2021 at 11:35 pm

    Is it the super scary UK strain?

    Because that strain is double the wickedness.

  2. Lee
    #3746037, posted on February 3, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    Dictator Dan knows what he can do with himself.
    Miserable bastard.

  3. Struth
    #3746039, posted on February 3, 2021 at 11:40 pm

    Bloody hell, even those of us that read what the globalists tell us they are going to do (known as conspiracy theorists) expected a summer reprieve of sorts (still held hostage but not locked in homes) until the end Feb, or at least later on in the month……slow boiling frogs and all that, but they’re fairly cocky and confident now, Australians love all this, after all.

  4. Snoopy
    #3746041, posted on February 3, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    Only a UBI can cure this craziness.

  5. Rex Anger
    #3746052, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:01 am

    So scary contagious and wicked, that all 16,000+ Sandgropers tested so far, including old mate’s roomies, have tested negative…

  6. slackster
    #3746054, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:07 am

    You all know they have gone too far and can never pull back from lock downs ever again- what do you think the term ‘new normal” meant?
    Prepare accordingly

  7. a reader
    #3746058, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:18 am

    Da fuq? NEVER vote Labor. Liberals aren’t much better but at least Gladys hasn’t committed mass home detention for 1 sniffle

  8. Caveman
    #3746060, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:26 am

    Just wait until winter.

  9. Chris M
    #3746063, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:31 am

    Imagine voluntarily moving to that state, yet some do!

  10. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3746066, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:39 am

    I really think TV is the problem here. The sensationalism on the news is really something else. I don’t watch the news and I seldom bother to read any MSN websites either. I have been healthy and calm for most of this pandemic. The only alarm is seeing how quickly people follow government orders for what is clearly nothing but a nasty cold.

  11. slackster
    #3746068, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:47 am

    The only alarm is seeing how quickly people follow government orders for what is clearly nothing but a nasty cold.

    This is the reason things will never get better.
    How will the Premiers ever get out of the situation they have created? (If they ever want to now they know how docile NPC’s are)
    ScoMo is useless as tits on a bull ( he could fix the lock-down bullshit in a day if he wanted to)

  13. slackster
    #3746071, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:53 am

    Going to print these out and post them around local shops tomorrow

    https://ibb.co/JmNRjLW

  14. NoFixedAddress
    #3746074, posted on February 4, 2021 at 1:06 am

    One of the most amazing developments you could ever want to see is how “politics” has been so corrupted.

    The elite don’t need no ‘steenkin’ political party.

    In every Western Country the ‘people’ have been and are subjugated.

    Their ‘political parties’ have been corrupted.

    And ordinary folk created Political Parties.

  15. Adam
    #3746078, posted on February 4, 2021 at 3:09 am

    One guy gets the sniffles in WA and it’s a lockdown.

    One individual tests positive in Melbourne and it’s face-nappies for all and further restrictions.

    We’ve had 5000+ cases per day in the Netherlands for months now. You guys are so fucked.

  16. H B Bear
    #3746079, posted on February 4, 2021 at 3:27 am

    Can’t have Sneakers getting all the media. Time to get out the North Face.

  17. 132andBush
    #3746098, posted on February 4, 2021 at 5:01 am

    slackster
    #3746071, posted on February 4, 2021 at 12:53 am

    Going to print these out and post them around local shops tomorrow

    Unfortunately the counter to that is the “I’m wearing a mask to protect other people” mantra.
    It’s a hit with those who have a burning desire to virtue signal.

    Is there going to come a time when people just stop wearing the mask?
    Everybody needs to carry around a blue ventolin puffer.

