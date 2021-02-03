Let the cancelling begin

Posted on 8:03 pm, February 3, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in American politics, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Let the cancelling begin

  1. notafan
    #3745856, posted on February 3, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    If you’re white, you’re white supremacist.

  2. caveman
    #3745857, posted on February 3, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    I’ve put on a few kgs during the lockdown, I’m a wide supremacist.

  3. Old School Conservative
    #3745859, posted on February 3, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    Surely she is just signalling “I’ll circle around to that”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.