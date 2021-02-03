Let the cancelling begin

Is Press Secretary Jen Psaki a white supremacist?
In an alarming development, the Biden administration is displaying the racist “ok” hand gesture defined as a symbol of hate by the ADL
We cannot tolerate white supremacy in the White House pic.twitter.com/FoC3qh1MJJ
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 28, 2021
Didn’t realize Justin Bieber was a white supremacist. Crazy how hard 2020 was on him pic.twitter.com/HxLX9p16B8
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 30, 2021
If you’re white, you’re white supremacist.
I’ve put on a few kgs during the lockdown, I’m a wide supremacist.
Surely she is just signalling “I’ll circle around to that”.