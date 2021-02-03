Since around the New Year, the Oz has been building a story – “Oh Matilda” – with each new chapter delivered by someone else. I have not until today read a word of any of it, but happened to glance at this morning’s offering which was written by Stan Grant, who is described as “the ABC’s international affairs analyst” in which I came upon this (and I promise I am not giving anything away about the plot should that be a concern of yours):

“Had she read Bruce Pascoe? (To be honest, she had not read Dark Emu, why should she? It told her nothing she didn’t already know.) Did you know Aborigines were farmers, not wandering hunter-gatherers, but people who lived in houses and baked bread just like white people?” [My bolding]

OK, it’s a novel and some characters in some novels are idiots who might even think that Aborigines prior to European settlement “were farmers who lived in houses and baked bread just like white people”. But even so, Sinclair may be understating what an imbecilic waste of time the ABC is if its “international affairs analyst” sees fit to put such a sentence into his bit of prose. Is this really the man to trust when he is explaining the intricacies of world affairs?