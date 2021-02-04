Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out

In the Australian Commentary Section today, I form part of a unity ticket with ex ACTU chieftain and ALP MP Jennie George!

I have a piece that

seeks to explain why most of gthe ALP and the Liberal wets, fronted by Dave Sharma, Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman, sing the praises of renewable energy that is not and can never be competitive with coal gas or nuclear. Notes that when Trump arrived the US was steadily losing relative wealth, a process that was accelerated during the Obama presidency when regulatory measures against fossil fuel development and usage were intensified, and heightened support was given to intrinsically high-cost and low-reliability wind and solar. The Trump presidency rolled back many of these distortions. The Biden administration has reverse the Trump policies. It has rejoined the Paris Agreement, set new goals for carbon emissions, banned gas and oil exploration on federal land, and rescinded the permit for a controversial north-south pipeline. The administration also is talking along similar lines as the EU about imposing trade restraints on imports from countries deemed to be insufficiently proactive in reducing their internal emissions./ Australia has wasted far more per capita than any other country in funding the replacement of coal with renewables. The tax equivalent, at $7bn a year, far exceeds the Gillard carbon tax. Even so, internal and external voices are pressuring for more to be done and proclaiming the nation to be a climate recalcitrant. Scott Morrison says that if we get technological breakthroughs to produce hydrogen at $2 a kilogram we can get net-zero emissions. That would be a stretch — an impossible one with hydrogen from wind/solar; and even from gas, hydrogen at that cost would be three times the US gas price. the new global coalition against coal will make it even more difficult for Australia to avoid ruinous policies that most of the political elites favour; we are unlikely to get the sort of free pass that other countries will get by simply sayiong they will decarbonise 30 or so years hence.



The sally into this debate by Jennie George pours cold water on the fashionable notions of green steel and aluminium (while also seeking government support for these industries). She conludes “Labor’s talk of a jobs and emissions compact and the government’s technology roadmap will be critical to the community’s evaluation of future plans. False technology solutions are as inexcusable as the rhetoric of a “just transition”, without the real economic costs and employment impacts of moving to carbon neutrality.”

Apparently the “Otis Group” of concerned ALP MPs met this week and is growing numerically.