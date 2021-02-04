Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out

In the Australian Commentary Section today, I form part of a unity ticket with ex ACTU chieftain and ALP MP Jennie George!
- seeks to explain why most of gthe ALP and the Liberal wets, fronted by Dave Sharma, Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman, sing the praises of renewable energy that is not and can never be competitive with coal gas or nuclear.
- Notes that when Trump arrived the US was steadily losing relative wealth, a process that was accelerated during the Obama presidency when regulatory measures against fossil fuel development and usage were intensified, and heightened support was given to intrinsically high-cost and low-reliability wind and solar. The Trump presidency rolled back many of these distortions.
- The Biden administration has reverse the Trump policies. It has rejoined the Paris Agreement, set new goals for carbon emissions, banned gas and oil exploration on federal land, and rescinded the permit for a controversial north-south pipeline. The administration also is talking along similar lines as the EU about imposing trade restraints on imports from countries deemed to be insufficiently proactive in reducing their internal emissions./
- Australia has wasted far more per capita than any other country in funding the replacement of coal with renewables. The tax equivalent, at $7bn a year, far exceeds the Gillard carbon tax. Even so, internal and external voices are pressuring for more to be done and proclaiming the nation to be a climate recalcitrant. Scott Morrison says that if we get technological breakthroughs to produce hydrogen at $2 a kilogram we can get net-zero emissions. That would be a stretch — an impossible one with hydrogen from wind/solar; and even from gas, hydrogen at that cost would be three times the US gas price.
- the new global coalition against coal will make it even more difficult for Australia to avoid ruinous policies that most of the political elites favour; we are unlikely to get the sort of free pass that other countries will get by simply sayiong they will decarbonise 30 or so years hence.
The sally into this debate by Jennie George pours cold water on the fashionable notions of green steel and aluminium (while also seeking government support for these industries). She conludes “Labor’s talk of a jobs and emissions compact and the government’s technology roadmap will be critical to the community’s evaluation of future plans. False technology solutions are as inexcusable as the rhetoric of a “just transition”, without the real economic costs and employment impacts of moving to carbon neutrality.”
Apparently the “Otis Group” of concerned ALP MPs met this week and is growing numerically.
Thanks for your efforts regarding this critical issue Alan. Daily we seem to inch closer to economic suicide. Maybe as a step in the right direction we should finish Gorton’s atomic power station at Jervis Bay. The Commonwealth could do it on its own if they had a bit of sense.
Its the beginning of the end for the West because moronic seppos voted for dementia Joe and he’s socialist comrades. Forcing Australia to go full blackout renewables. Then i read this.
BREITBART
China Built Three Times as Much Coal Power in 2020 as the Rest of the World Combined.
A joint report released Wednesday by the U.S.-based Global Energy Monitor (GEM) and Helsinki-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) found China built over three times as much coal-fired electrical power capacity in 2020 as the rest of the world combined.
As Voice of America News (VOA) delicately observed, this tremendous surge of coal-burning power plants, which are ostensibly one of the worst sources of global warming emissions, would seem to “undermine” China’s loudly declared “short-term climate goals” and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping’s promises to make his country “carbon-neutral” by 2060.
So why can’t Australia build coal-fired power?
Marxist wreckers, rent seekers, useful idiots. Lack of understanding of high school physics by our idiocracy.
Well done Ms George! Helping to save us from blackouts and the loss of what industry we have left is a fine thing.
I just wish the rest of the Labor Party could understand the realities of engineering and economics. They used to, but sadly the loss of tradesmen with experience and their replacement in the ALP hierarchy by lawyers has left the party vulnerable to fads and fantasies.
Well done Ms George!
Agree.
I’ve thought for while that the smarter sections of the union movement that actually cared about workers would be useful allies.
Jenny George is old Labor. It’s interesting how since she left politics and is not hamstrung by party politics and caucus, she speaks up about stuff. I suspect she looks with dismay at modern Labor and how it has been taken over by inner city elites.
Wittingly or otherwise, Labor have turned into a mob of Judas sheep on this issue.
If interventions by Jennie George, and, hopefully, others of her stature, drag them back from the abyss (rather than just prompting them to refine their green technology propaganda to make it more plausible) it will be a good thing for the nation – they’re not going to be in opposition for ever (desirable as that outcome might currently seem).
“If interventions by Jennie George, and, hopefully, others of her stature, drag them back from the abyss”
It’s too late and I suspect George knows it…as does Fitzgibbon. Labor has sold its soul to the cult of climate change, transgenderism and other far-left progressive bullshit. There is a party for the worker now and that party is One Nation.
Santamaria- ALP a party of schoolteachers and left wing lawyers.
Beasley- from the cream of the working class to the dregs of the middle class.
There is a party for the worker now and that party is One Nation.
Yes. The brighter, patriotic pollies in the coalition and the ALP need to move across to PHON. Nevertheless, there’s still a need for Pauline to build bridges to the Asian communities.
Love to see the old labour group purge the party of wankers and middle class rentseekers and return the party to its roots ,like the old shearers of the Real,AWU .
At least they would be a genuine workers party.
Next Real Liberals overthrow the turnbullite lefties and give us a genuine Liberal party like Menzies had , it would be refreshing for the voters to have real choice instead of being compelled to vote for the lefty globalist uniparty .
Building on exsteelworker’s post:
Australia’s total coal generation capacity is 22.4 gigawatts (AER).
Not going to happen…the horse has bolted. There’s no future for workers in the contemporary ALP.
“Nevertheless, there’s still a need for Pauline to build bridges to the Asian communities.”
Agree.
I’m not so pessimistic.
The ALP may yet outflank the moribund Liberal Party on this issue.
The latter have caved on emissions in an attempt to appease Joe Biden (or, rather, his backers) which I find a completely reprehensible sacrifice of national interests.
Labor is actually having a debate – not surprising, as they lost the last election largely due to coal seats in Qld abandoning them. And there is fallout – viz. the demotion of Mark Butler.
And at the end of the day, it’s all about jobs, which is an election winner. Thankfully, it’s not so easy to rig elections i9n Australia.
“Labor is actually having a debate – not surprising, as they lost the last election largely due to coal seats in Qld abandoning them. And there is fallout – viz. the demotion of Mark Butler.”
I think it is a bit of a “clayton’s debate…..in order for there to be any substance to Labor’s debate on emissions and coal it would have to get rid of Albo and most of the front bench. And Plibbers wouldn’t be any better.
I suspect Plibers, being a lightweight, would step on any escalator that promised to deliver her to the top job, if that’s the way the wind was blowing.
To mix my metaphors.
🙂
Ditto Shorten, of course.
These are not conviction politicians of which we speak (Plibers might be granted her way with women’s affairs as well as PM a consolation).
“These are not conviction politicians of which we speak”
Indeed….and there aren’t many of them….Pauline Hanson, Mark Latham, Craig Kelly (which is why the left are out to get him)….too few. Joel Fitzgibbon, after nearly losing his seat, has suddenly found his “convictions”….but maybe that’s just pure political expediency or maybe he was found the light again….who knows.
Labor has sold its soul to the cult of climate change, transgenderism and other far-left progressive bullshit.
Very sadly, much of that is also true of most in the Liberal Party now.
Here in Victoria (where the opposition is virtually indistinguishable from Dictator Dan’s government), it seems that even the Libs’ Tim Smith has sold his soul to Labor over the deeply insidious and extremely intrusive Conversion Bill.
There is no longer any conservative or right wing party in this country, unless you count PHON.
“unless you count PHON.”
I voted for Mark Latham here in NSW two years ago and I have never regretted it. I live in the electorate of Wentworth. At the next election I will go to the polling booth and scrawl over my house of reps ballot paper however in the senate I will vote for One Nation.
And avoirdupoidaly?
Interesting article which echoes what we’ve been discussing:
Longest-Serving Woman In Congress Says She Feels Increasingly Alienated In Democratic Party (3 Feb)
It’s a pity that the Libs don’t do likewise and become the party of the Australian worker. Instead the working people are driven out into PHON, which the Libs demonise. Well your loss Lib Photios wets.
Joel Fitzgibbon, after nearly losing his seat, has suddenly found his “convictions”…
If that was what it took, so be it.
I’m inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt thus far, principally because he’s one of the few Commonwealth ALP parliamentarians with a genuine working class – small business background.
“I’m inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt thus far, principally because he’s one of the few Commonwealth ALP parliamentarians with a genuine working class – small business background.”
Agree Roger….although for too long he had his head in the sand…but he’s pulled it out know and good on him.
miltonf #3747079,
If you are talking about Kim Beazley … the guy has never touched a tool in his life.
I voted for Mark Latham here in NSW two years ago and I have never regretted it.
Same here- fully lived up to expectations. Voted informal in LA. Wasted in the NSWLC but still effective.
Tel, Beazley senior.
Don’t think Beazley snr touched a tool either now that you mention it.
This anecdote is about UK Labour but it applies to Oz Labor as well (and the Demrats in the US). Julie Burchill, who writes for the Speccie, wrote a very good piece a few years ago about the pathetic state of the Labour party in the UK and how it had been taken over by middle class and upper middle class, university educated, urban elites. Burchill, a long time old fashioned leftist, was the daughter and granddaughter of Labour stalwarts but as she wrote…she doesn’t recognise the contemporary British Labour party and her father and grandfather would look askance at the party now. The men and women in her family had worked in the mines and worked on the factory floor….they had worked real jobs and they had seen real deprivation and experience real struggle. Burchill wrote, accurately, that these new Labour elites don’t give a rats arse about the working class…in fact they’re embarrassed by them. They’re happy to see the white working class in Britain live in welfare squalor, with no jobs, broken families, massive drug and alcohol addiction and obesity writ large…they’re the new serfs…except at least the old serfs were put to work. The new serfs are just left to rot.
Grip, Monty, Numbers et al to turn up here and character assassinate Jenny George any time soon …..
The UK Labour Party has definitely left my dear UK Labour stalwart friend, just as the US Democrats have left my long term Dem US friend, and the Libs have left me here in Aust.