Ministry of Truth might become a reality

Several experts I spoke with recommended that the Biden administration put together a cross-agency task force to tackle disinformation and domestic extremism, which would be led by something like a “reality czar.”
It sounds a little dystopian, I’ll grant. But let’s hear them out.
Right now, these experts said, the federal government’s response to disinformation and domestic extremism is haphazard and spread across multiple agencies, and there’s a lot of unnecessary overlap.
Renée DiResta, a disinformation researcher at Stanford’s Internet Observatory, gave the example of two seemingly unrelated problems: misinformation about Covid-19 and misinformation about election fraud.
Often, she said, the same people and groups are responsible for spreading both types. So instead of two parallel processes — one at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aimed at tamping down Covid-related conspiracy theories, and another at the Federal Election Commission, trying to correct voting misinformation — a centralized task force could coordinate a single, strategic response.
“If each of them are doing it distinctly and independently, you run the risk of missing connections, both in terms of the content and in terms of the tactics that are used to execute on the campaigns,” Ms. DiResta said.
This task force could also meet regularly with tech platforms, and push for structural changes that could help those companies tackle their own extremism and misinformation problems. (For example, it could formulate “safe harbor” exemptions that would allow platforms to share data about QAnon and other conspiracy theory communities with researchers and government agencies without running afoul of privacy laws.) And it could become the tip of the spear for the federal government’s response to the reality crisis.
Just the tip of the spear. A reality Czar. It just might be a little dystopian. Just a little.
Let’s cut to some sensible commentary from the Wall Street Journal.
The academic establishment and progressive press want you to know two things: First, conservative claims of social-media bias are bogus. As Silicon Valley firms police content, their decisions are, miraculously, wholly uninfluenced by ideological preference.
Second, there is an urgent need for a much wider crackdown on political speech, perhaps led by the Biden Administration and requiring the creation of new government agencies. In other words, all that conservative suppression that’s, er, not happening? We need more of it.
Then the clincher:
Government as the “tip of the spear” against political speech? Imagine if Donald Trump had floated that one.
Intellectuals don’t merely want the Biden Administration to promote progressive policies. Flush with power, they’re now suggesting that government should police the flow of ideas and assume the authority to define reality itself. So bring on the truth commissions. And if any political minority group complains that the Ministry of Truth is biased, worry not—the reality czar can make quick work of such disinformation.
The left don’t just want to tell what to think, they want to tell us when to think, and where we can get our information from.
Good luck finding anyone with sufficient grip on it to become the reality tzar. I have a feeling that won’t be a prerequisite somehow.
First, conservative claims of social-media bias are bogus …
But the “experts” claim there is no “bias,” and want a government-backed crackdown on anyone for merely opining that there is.
What happened to the First Amendment?
Leftists would be frothing at the mouth if Trump suggested this.
When Trump was in power the refrain from the left/Democrats was “freedom of the press/media” and “First Amendment rights.”
Now that all counts for nothing.
Absolutely no way this could go wrong and take away the rights of plenty of people. No way, nuh-uh. Always be suspicious of government agencies wanting to police this kind of thing.
Just an extension of the lefty ‘fact check’ units that ran dead on every cherished left issue and indulged in every left smear campaign
Just wait for them to find an implied right to shut up conservatives.
A Truth Commission would be as unbiased as any public broadcaster, like say the ABC.
This term “conspiracy theory”, first advanced by the CIA to cover anything regarding the JFK assassination contrary to the official line, is just that; anything that does not agree with the official stance of the party line.
It is as nonsensical as the idiotic, and meaningless, term”climate change”.
An interesting interview from yesteryear is this one with Aldus Huxley.
If Biden’s recent appointments are anything to go by, having a sufficient grip on the subject matter will be very low on the list of characteristics required. It will be another diversity hire.
And the best part?
There is almost no need to fight this for too long. They’re going to beat us deplorables at effecting their own destruction first!
Our progressive betters have been playing the game so long, and have become so superiorly evolved, that their utopia can progress from dormant to dead within a fraction of the time of its predecessors!
It took about 75 years for Soviet Communism to collapse under the weight of its own contradictions.
It took less than 40 years for Chinese Communism to morph into more stable fascism, and about 40 years later, it is almost ready to collapse.
The Italian and German fascist experiments (albeit helped by the war they generated) barely made 15 years each.
I would think, based on all the mad rush to total power we’re seeing, that the Harris administration will likely barely finish its caretaker term (2022-24) before it is flung out. Massed electoral fraud or not.
Cos modern progressives have no patience (and the attention span of a meth-head goldfish) these days…
I’m so old – I remember when the MSM did that job (even then, they did it badly)
Printed history texts are about to become valuable through scarcity.
The Left always redefines English words to mean what they want them to mean. In this case they’ve redefined “reality” to mean “unreality”. They’re trying to save a world from a myth, they see non-existent white supremacists and Russians everywhere, they’ve appointed a man who thinks he’s a woman to cabinet, and they think Trump is racist despite him being given an award by NAACP.
There’s a huge political danger in a Reality Czar.
Once ‘reality’ becomes synonymous in the public mind with ‘what the MSM says’ – which would quickly become a visible fact – the media will have captured government. Almost there now in the US as the backlash against Trump coincides with the roll out of the Biden Administration.
“What happened to the First Amendment?”
As Steltzer (aka George Costanza, aka Mr Potato Head) on his CNN “Reliable Sources” show (the irony is stunning!) said, with respect to “de-platforming” Fox News from cables companies, “Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach” – IOW, you can say whatever you want, but we’ll decide who can hear it! That’s their excuse to “crack down” on “misinformation” – Fox News “lied”, so they should be banned, never mind that CNN and MSDNC spent four years pushing a fake Russia collusion story, that doesn’t count.
Waiting for someone to take Twitter/FB/et al to court on 1st Amendment – yes, they are a private company, however they ARE banning people on the “suggestion” from House and Senate members and getting s230 protections in return, so they are proxy Gov censorship-ing. There is certainly legal precedent for this, in that it is long settled that Gov cannot “reward” a private entity for doing something Gov itself is prevented from doing. If someone “wins” on that, s230 may be moot and/or unconstitutional.
Also, since the owners want to sell CNN, I really hope DJT buys it cheap and turns it into a Fox News clone. It’s be worth it just to watch the current staff’s heads explode when they realised not only that Trump now was the owner, but also that they could no longer be full lefties all the time and get away with it and instead actually needed to be somewhat centrist about things.
I desperately hope so. Nemesis has to follow hubris at some point.
