Rescuing The Washington Generals

JOE “Decent Joe” Biden promised that his first decision as ‘president’ would be to allow men into girls’ locker rooms and sports. He delivered. Leave aside for a moment the fact that Biden himself is not personally deciding anything. Like ratbag rellies shoving instruments of inheritance in front of a doddering ancient, his carers bring executive orders for him every morning before lid-time and he signs them for the cameras. He probably thinks they’re cafeteria menus destined for the White House gift shop.
Lately demented or not, Biden’s contempt for the privacy and physical sovereignty of females is – or certainly was – wilful. His apologists liked to explain away his groping of nervous little poppets and other men’s wives as old-world grandfatherly affection. In fact, the men of that generation kept their hands to themselves when it came to others’ womenfolk. Biden is not, then, a manipulated innocent on the transgender cult’s onslaught against the dignities of women. As a result, this is their future in sport. They’re like the Harlem Globetrotters’ famous foes – their role is to lose.
On this – as on many other subjects – Rand Paul seems to be one of the last sane and honourable men standing in the US Congress. Yesterday he questioned Biden’s nominee for Education Secretary on the doomed future of women’s athletics. Watch as Miguel Cardona transplains that boys are really girls – as easily and evilly as you please.
Besides Paul, who will speak for the fairer sex? Certainly not weaklings like Nancy Pelosi or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They and the Western left generally have become a peculiar inversion of a monastery. These nuns and monks practice an ever-escalating discipline to augment their holiness – not via the mortification of senses but the extermination of reason. The more zealous the espousal and defence of lies, the more sanctified they become in their own eyes. One mistake concerned normals must avoid is to rely on so-called trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFS) to counter these pious frauds and deprogramme their media acolytes. That’s because trans-mania is a feminist Frankenstein. The paradoxical advocacy of hear-me-roar supremacism on one day and even-Stevens androgyny on another has made a psychological mess of the neurotic and the vulnerable.
Mired in high anxiety, low self-esteem and – usually – families with no locus of masculine authority, some of them are cruelly encouraged to believe a ‘transition’ to exaggeratedly esteemed ‘femaleness’ will heal them; and besides, genital idiosyncrasy doesn’t define or delimit our worldly activities and avocations anyway. Isn’t that what feminists insisted? By morally festishising the feminine and decoupling it from its demonised analogue, feminists have loved women to death. As for transgender ‘males,’ the best evidence they’re not taken seriously as ‘men’ is that they’re treated with such affection by progressives.
Transgender lunacy cannot be gentrified as a norm by the usual ‘conservative’ sell-outs eager to defuse another ‘social’ distraction and move on to something they really care about. The problem with these half-smart quitters is they no longer care about anything. Rand Paul is showing them up and showing them how: be calm, be polite, be rational but – for the love of all that is genuinely holy – be in the fight.
Rand Paul is showing them up and showing them how: be calm, be polite, be rational but – for the love of all that is genuinely holy – be in the fight.
Hard to remain rational and calm when the President himself shamelessly parades a fake woman as his Deputy Health Secretary.
HERE is our Reality Czar…
Assuming Mr Paul doesn’t collapse in fits of helpless laughter every time a minion presents some PC inanity for his approval.
Man would probably run clean out of Red Pills before smoko…
Rand Paul 2024
You are a great writer CL.
Hear!hear! Always a great pleasure toread though painful in the truth of it
The generals will be made happy as the party of the workers starts ore wars , the arms industry needs wars to keep profits going . The swamp gets lots of campaign d”donations ” or bribes from the arms people .
The soros and the gangs thieving hedge funds must be protected from honest amateur investors ,they are also a source of campaign bribe money ,and sinecure jobs for services rendered after politics .
Corruption rules in the swamp .
Great piece. I hope it receives the widespread consideration it richly deserves.
The other victims in this madness is little boys with loony left mothers.
Cutting a boy’s genitals off to make him a girl is crime that should incur the death penalty.
If social attitudes have become an accurate arbiter of laws I wonder how long it might take for medical professionals who prescribe puberty blocker to children to feel it’s wrath? There are already plenty of young folk who have transitioned back and forward, regret is a powerful emotion.
Thank you currencylad for such fine writing.
“Cutting a boy’s genitals off to make him a girl is crime”
… but we ca look forward to a new generation of countertenors.
“Cutting a boy’s genitals off to make him a girl is crime”
… but we ca look forward to a new generation of countertenors.
You are too polite. Castrati is what they shall be.
Alfred Deller had balls.
The South Park “Strong Woman Competition” episode hasn’t yet been purged from the internet.
The Ts are out to erase the Ls, Gs, and Bs
… they don’t even see it coming – at least most of them don’t.
The Atlantic (20 December 2017 edition) said this about that “…Trofim Lysenko probably killed more human beings than any individual scientist in history.” Millions won’t die due to transgender idiocy, but the parallels are striking.
Officials eventually put Lysenko in charge of Soviet agriculture in the 1930s. The only problem was, he had batty scientific ideas. In particular, he loathed genetics. Although a young field, genetics advanced rapidly in the 1910s and 1920s; the first Nobel Prize for work in genetics was awarded in 1933. And especially in that era, genetics emphasized fixed traits: Plants and animals have stable characteristics, encoded as genes, which they pass down to their children. Although nominally a biologist, Lysenko considered such ideas reactionary and evil, since he saw them as reinforcing the status quo and denying all capacity for change. (He in fact denied that genes existed.)
Instead, as the journalist Jasper Becker has described in the book Hungry Ghosts, Lysenko promoted the Marxist idea that the environment alone shapes plants and animals. Put them in the proper setting and expose them to the right stimuli, he declared, and you can remake them to an almost infinite degree.
From a better time
I watched Rand questioning the Biden nominee (think it was for education, but whoever it was – some person with the requisite minimum ambition necessary for them to be willing to work in this zombie administration). He kept asking over and over if this guy was okay with guys/males/boys competing in girls sports. Not girls born into the wrong body or whatever coded bullshit the wokerati use to deny biological reality. It was just ‘so you’re okay with boys competing in girls sports’. And he kept saying it over and over and over (bless him).
He’ll probably cop more hate and abuse from this alone than anything else he’s ever done or said in public life. Go Rand Paul!
ACLU declares ‘transgender myths DEBUNKED,’ says trans girls don’t have any ‘unfair advantage’ in women’s sports
https://www.rt.com/sport/514554-aclu-transgender-athletes-myths/
Top bit of writing that. We must draw a line in the sand. This is a big test for hard object Truth vs. squishy subjective mush.