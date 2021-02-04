Rescuing The Washington Generals

JOE “Decent Joe” Biden promised that his first decision as ‘president’ would be to allow men into girls’ locker rooms and sports. He delivered. Leave aside for a moment the fact that Biden himself is not personally deciding anything. Like ratbag rellies shoving instruments of inheritance in front of a doddering ancient, his carers bring executive orders for him every morning before lid-time and he signs them for the cameras. He probably thinks they’re cafeteria menus destined for the White House gift shop.

Lately demented or not, Biden’s contempt for the privacy and physical sovereignty of females is – or certainly was – wilful. His apologists liked to explain away his groping of nervous little poppets and other men’s wives as old-world grandfatherly affection. In fact, the men of that generation kept their hands to themselves when it came to others’ womenfolk. Biden is not, then, a manipulated innocent on the transgender cult’s onslaught against the dignities of women. As a result, this is their future in sport. They’re like the Harlem Globetrotters’ famous foes – their role is to lose.

On this – as on many other subjects – Rand Paul seems to be one of the last sane and honourable men standing in the US Congress. Yesterday he questioned Biden’s nominee for Education Secretary on the doomed future of women’s athletics. Watch as Miguel Cardona transplains that boys are really girls – as easily and evilly as you please.

Besides Paul, who will speak for the fairer sex? Certainly not weaklings like Nancy Pelosi or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They and the Western left generally have become a peculiar inversion of a monastery. These nuns and monks practice an ever-escalating discipline to augment their holiness – not via the mortification of senses but the extermination of reason. The more zealous the espousal and defence of lies, the more sanctified they become in their own eyes. One mistake concerned normals must avoid is to rely on so-called trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFS) to counter these pious frauds and deprogramme their media acolytes. That’s because trans-mania is a feminist Frankenstein. The paradoxical advocacy of hear-me-roar supremacism on one day and even-Stevens androgyny on another has made a psychological mess of the neurotic and the vulnerable.

Mired in high anxiety, low self-esteem and – usually – families with no locus of masculine authority, some of them are cruelly encouraged to believe a ‘transition’ to exaggeratedly esteemed ‘femaleness’ will heal them; and besides, genital idiosyncrasy doesn’t define or delimit our worldly activities and avocations anyway. Isn’t that what feminists insisted? By morally festishising the feminine and decoupling it from its demonised analogue, feminists have loved women to death. As for transgender ‘males,’ the best evidence they’re not taken seriously as ‘men’ is that they’re treated with such affection by progressives.

Transgender lunacy cannot be gentrified as a norm by the usual ‘conservative’ sell-outs eager to defuse another ‘social’ distraction and move on to something they really care about. The problem with these half-smart quitters is they no longer care about anything. Rand Paul is showing them up and showing them how: be calm, be polite, be rational but – for the love of all that is genuinely holy – be in the fight.