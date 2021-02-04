Too much of a good thing

News Corp is continuing its outrageous rent-seeking. Today there is an op-ed by David Chavern in the Australian singing the praises of the Morrison-Sims tax on US tech firms.

The proposed bargaining code between news publishers and big tech platforms represents a critical turning point in worldwide efforts to create a sustainable, forward-looking model for professional journalism. While it is often hard to perceive the tides of history while we are in them, many of us believe that Australia is about to make a choice that could change the course of civic societies around the globe. That choice is not only about the future of news publishing but also whether we can build communities based on facts instead of misinformation and hate.

Blah, blah, blah. Whatever. But this did catch my attention …

There are historic precedents for this kind of moment. In the 19th century, music was primarily a print business (sheet music). It was “disrupted” by recording devices. Embracing that future, governments authorised music licensing regimes — backed by the force of law — to return value back to publishers and artists. Those systems have supported music for more than 100 years, such that Google and Facebook (among many others) now pay to license music content.

It turns out that Michele Boldrin and David Levine discuss this very point in their excellent book Against Intellectual Monopoly.

At the turn of nineteenth century, the music industry was different from the one we are familiar with today. No CDs, no mass concerts, and no radio or television. The core source of revenue was the sale of printed sheet music, which was carried out worldwide and on a very large scale. We learn, for example, that in Britain alone about 20 million copies were printed annually. The firms carrying out this business were not large multinationals as today, but family-owned companies, such as Casa Ricordi in Milan, which, nevertheless, managed to reach also foreign countries. Apparently these “majors” managed to collude quite efficiently among themselves. The records show that the average script sold in the United Kingdom for about a fourteen pence. Then “piracy” arrived, as a consequence of two changes: the development of photolithography and the spread of “piano mania,” which increased the demand for musical scripts by orders of magnitude. “Pirated” copies were sold at two pence each. Naturally the “authorized” publishers had a hard time defending their monopoly power against the “pirates,” enforcement costs were high, and the demand for cheap music books was large and hard to monitor. Music publishers reacted by organizing raids on “pirate” houses that were aimed to seize and destroy the “pirated” copies. This started a systematic and illegal “hit and destroy” private war, which led, in 1902, to the approval of a new copyright law. The latter made violation of copyright a matter for the penal code, putting the police in charge of enforcing what, until then, was protected only by the civil code.

The South Park portrayal herein of the “copyright police” storming the house to arrest children for sharing files exaggerates the current situation. In the early twentieth century, however, the hit squads of the authorized publishers did indeed burn down entire warehouses filled with “pirated” copies of sheet music – so perhaps South Park should remind us of what might be if Congress continues in its current direction. At least in the case of sheet music, the police campaign did not work. After a few months, police stations were filled with tons of paper on which various musical pieces were printed. Being unable to bring to court what was a de facto army of illegal music reproducers, the police stopped enforcing the copyright law. The eventual outcome? The fight continued for a while, with “regular” music producers keen on defending their monopoly and restricted sales strategy, and “pirates” printing and distributing cheap music at low prices and very large quantities. Eventually, in 1905, the king of the “pirates,” James Frederick Willett, was convicted of conspiracy. The leader of one of the music publishers’ associations, and the man who had invented the raids, launched the Francis, Day & Hunter’s new six penny music series. Expensive sheet music never returned.

Taken it its logical conclusion I should be paying The Australian, the publishers of Against Intellectual Monopoly, and the creators of South Park for using their IP.

The important point is this:

Movies and news, not to speak of software code, are relatively new products. Music and literature go back to the dawn of civilization. For at least three thousand years, musical and literary works have been created in pretty much every society, and in the complete absence – in fact, often under the explicit prohibition – of any kind of copyright protection.

The other point to understand is that too much IP protection results in an over production of lower quality product. So remember that Mozart managed to produce his music without copyright. Consumers in Mozart’s time did not have to suffer the indignity of ‘jazz’ or ‘rap’.

The government’s media code is incoherent policy – it protects incumbents. The government already subsidises media in Australia – this is the $1 billion going to the ABC. Furthermore the Australian quality media (the Australian – ironically – and the Australian Financial Review) can survive via subscription models. The Age and SMH – maybe not.