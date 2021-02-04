Too much of a good thing

News Corp is continuing its outrageous rent-seeking. Today there is an op-ed by David Chavern in the Australian singing the praises of the Morrison-Sims tax on US tech firms.
The proposed bargaining code between news publishers and big tech platforms represents a critical turning point in worldwide efforts to create a sustainable, forward-looking model for professional journalism. While it is often hard to perceive the tides of history while we are in them, many of us believe that Australia is about to make a choice that could change the course of civic societies around the globe. That choice is not only about the future of news publishing but also whether we can build communities based on facts instead of misinformation and hate.
Blah, blah, blah. Whatever. But this did catch my attention …
There are historic precedents for this kind of moment. In the 19th century, music was primarily a print business (sheet music). It was “disrupted” by recording devices. Embracing that future, governments authorised music licensing regimes — backed by the force of law — to return value back to publishers and artists. Those systems have supported music for more than 100 years, such that Google and Facebook (among many others) now pay to license music content.
It turns out that Michele Boldrin and David Levine discuss this very point in their excellent book Against Intellectual Monopoly.
At the turn of nineteenth century, the music industry was different from the one we are familiar with today. No CDs, no mass concerts, and no radio or television. The core source of revenue was the sale of printed sheet music, which was carried out worldwide and on a very large scale. We learn, for example, that in Britain alone about 20 million copies were printed annually. The firms carrying out this business were not large multinationals as today, but family-owned companies, such as Casa Ricordi in Milan, which, nevertheless, managed to reach also foreign countries. Apparently these “majors” managed to collude quite efficiently among themselves. The records show that the average script sold in the United Kingdom for about a fourteen pence. Then “piracy” arrived, as a consequence of two changes: the development of photolithography and the spread of “piano mania,” which increased the demand for musical scripts by orders of magnitude. “Pirated” copies were sold at two pence each.
Naturally the “authorized” publishers had a hard time defending their monopoly power against the “pirates,” enforcement costs were high, and the demand for cheap music books was large and hard to monitor. Music publishers reacted by organizing raids on “pirate” houses that were aimed to seize and destroy the “pirated” copies. This started a systematic and illegal “hit and destroy” private war, which led, in 1902, to the approval of a new copyright law. The latter made violation of copyright a matter for the penal code, putting the police in charge of enforcing what, until then, was protected only by the civil code.
The South Park portrayal herein of the “copyright police” storming the house to arrest children for sharing files exaggerates the current situation. In the early twentieth century, however, the hit squads of the authorized publishers did indeed burn down entire warehouses filled with “pirated” copies of sheet music – so perhaps South Park should remind us of what might be if Congress continues in its current direction.
At least in the case of sheet music, the police campaign did not work. After a few months, police stations were filled with tons of paper on which various musical pieces were printed. Being unable to bring to court what was a de facto army of illegal music reproducers, the police stopped enforcing the copyright law.
The eventual outcome? The fight continued for a while, with “regular” music producers keen on defending their monopoly and restricted sales strategy, and “pirates” printing and distributing cheap music at low prices and very large quantities. Eventually, in 1905, the king of the “pirates,” James Frederick Willett, was convicted of conspiracy. The leader of one of the music publishers’ associations, and the man who had invented the raids, launched the Francis, Day & Hunter’s new six penny music series. Expensive sheet music never returned.
Taken it its logical conclusion I should be paying The Australian, the publishers of Against Intellectual Monopoly, and the creators of South Park for using their IP.
The important point is this:
Movies and news, not to speak of software code, are relatively new products. Music and literature go back to the dawn of civilization. For at least three thousand years, musical and literary works have been created in pretty much every society, and in the complete absence – in fact, often under the explicit prohibition – of any kind of copyright protection.
The other point to understand is that too much IP protection results in an over production of lower quality product. So remember that Mozart managed to produce his music without copyright. Consumers in Mozart’s time did not have to suffer the indignity of ‘jazz’ or ‘rap’.
The government’s media code is incoherent policy – it protects incumbents. The government already subsidises media in Australia – this is the $1 billion going to the ABC. Furthermore the Australian quality media (the Australian – ironically – and the Australian Financial Review) can survive via subscription models. The Age and SMH – maybe not.
Exactly, and don’t forget SBS.
Between the two of them they have about half the FTA channels as it is, crowding out that reduces profitability if the other FTA channels is no doubt. In fact the commercials are lucky the ABC and SBS are so bad at competing with them. But imagine the prop up the commercial providers would get (less competition, a small increase in viewership, access to the programs ABC tax money currently outbids them for) shutting down those boondoggles would provide.
Music agencies that collect copyright payments ‘on behalf of the musicians’ are an interesting bunch. The reality is that in Australia they collect on behalf of some musicians – but that is never mentioned. They are happy to trot out the odd starving artist to cover the moral gap. Also,as they are a monopoly they get to charge the shop, cafe, mall or who ever plays the music what every they want to, even if the music is not covered by copyright e.g. classical.
Similar mafia model to the University sector in Australia.
Our beloved braindead FTA TV channels have been morally and financially bankrupt for decades.
Nineteenth-century Copyright was a bigger headache than you describe, Sinc.
There were no international arrangements and the manner in which Pirates of Penzance debuted illustrates the difficulties facing the producers of popular live theatre of the time. (Wiki link for speed and convenience only).
The basis of the law is to pay for journalists, to protect them from the average joe.
People have learned that journalist opinions are generally worthless. And genuine research journalism is dead. Youtube and blogs and have shown that small independents can specialise in media for targets distances.
Mass centralised media is dieing and this absurd bill won’t save it.
Comments on articles about this in The Australian are being rejected, no matter how mild. Any suggestion that News Corp might actually be wrong and – bing – digital dust bin.
Haha, News Corp and Goolag are like two crooks fighting over the take. Should we care who wins?
Not convinced open slather is the answer – patents and copyrights strike me as a plausible, decentralised way to foster innovation, artisitc endeavour etc, without the inevitable calls upon the state for ever more funding; though the endless extensions of copyright are becoming a joke.
That said: how many who agree with the Doomlord will now abandon their ‘China steals our intellectual property’ arguments?
@ JohnA
Not just an issue for performance: https://creativelawcenter.com/dickens-american-copyright/
But then again fuck Google, fuck the tech monopolies, fuck noone being able to stop their spying and creeping on everyone. I still care about privacy, and although this has nothing to do with that, it should.
Walter, The Australian is a joke these days, they don’t publish half the comments, it’s like china acquired it.
Also,as they are a monopoly they get to charge the shop, cafe, mall or who ever plays the music what every they want to
Small country nightclub, capacity maybe 200 or less.
$30,000 a year to play music.
Interesting discussion.
Modern technology can copy anything – from a musical score, a handy tool, or the Stature of David. Much of the copied material is the product of an innovative society that should belong to the people making up that society. You could name it ‘society’s inheritance’ belonging to everyone so why shouldn’t everyone share in this progress and enjoy the fruits therein?
I believe the question is – how do you reward inventors and artists for their work without screwing the rest of society? ‘Copyright’ could be the ‘dead hand’ on progress of humankind. Falls into the same category as ‘Free Speech’. Inventors do need to profit from their work otherwise civilized progress would stop.
I’ve seen this before in another industry…touts for tourist honey traps.
ScoMo has fallen for a union type shakedown to “protect” the media. Use Google to hunt down a story. Google chucks up links with a small para to help the researcher narrow down a search for a news event. You click the link and you are taken to the paywall site..Google sweetens your tastebuds and directs you to the shop where you pay your money and get your news…touting!
If anything Google should be getting a kickback from the paywalled news sites for the business generated.
He says that as if “professional journalism” is a good thing, or even an actual thing anymore.
The fact is there are almost no “professional journalists” operating anywhere in the English speaking world. Where are the Woodward and Bernstein looking into the US presidential election steal? I’ll tell you, they are actively covering it up!
The absence of “professional journalists” has greatly contributed to our loss of freedom. This fight between Google and The Australian is the equivalent of the Iraq war. I hope they both lose.
And let me assure you very little, if any, goes to the musicians or composer who actually performed the music. The extra cost also reduces the fees to any performing musicians. But at least the late Michael Jackson and a few moribund music publishing companies are still raking it in. Bugsy Siegel would be impressed. That is why gansta rap and Nikki Minaj are number one. It fits.
They ALWAYS print my well reasoned diatribes, irrespective of CCP assuming ownership.
The newspapers have been churning out article after article – without feeling the need to disclose to readers that they are the key financial beneficiaries of the proposed code. Not very ethical.
No, the current worldwide effort is to get the agitprop they learned at uni subsidised by the government.
Publishers like news corp have demonstrated fir at least two decades that they have no confidence in the value of their content. If they did, they would block aggregators and recover their value from the reader. Instead they try to game the aggregated traffic via google etc to extract advertising dollars while running half baked paywalls.
This is the formula of decline. Fake traffic for ad money. Fake news and silly oped for dumb readers.