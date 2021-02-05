Australia Day ‘invasion’ rhetoric perpetuates victimhood

Posted on 7:57 am, February 5, 2021 by Henry Ergas

It was predictable, but nonetheless a pity, that the row over Australia Day would prove to be all heat, no light.


Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
One Response to Australia Day ‘invasion’ rhetoric perpetuates victimhood

  1. OldOzzie
    #3747456, posted on February 5, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Thanks Henry for an excellent article

    The Australian also had an article by

    Loudest voices come from the cities, not the bush

    Jacinta Nampijinpa Price

    Our political leaders don’t live in the bush, they live in cities. Heads of Aboriginal organisations don’t live in the bush, they live in cities. Policymakers don’t live in the bush, they live in cities. Those with the loudest voices pushing to change the date of Australia Day — or for a voice to parliament — don’t live in the bush, they live in the cities.

    The cities are where the activists and their credulous supporters live among some of Australia’s most privileged. The cities are where the “progressive” media lives and the frame through which it views and reports to the rest of Australia. The cities are where the universities indoctrinate with much of their politically correct ideological teachings, delivered by academics who’ve never lived in remote Indigenous communities yet who bombard parliamentary inquiries and grant application channels with recommendations that fail to even grasp Indigenous disadvantage.

    This is part of the reason decades of attempts to address Indigenous disadvantage have fallen short of accomplishing the outcomes needed to fix the ongoing raft of problems. Indigenous Australians in regional remote areas still face dire circumstances.

    The chasm shows in shocking statistics for health and reduced life expectancy, school truancy, subsequent poor education and employment levels, and the horrendous impact of high crime rates, particularly domestic violence and sexual assault.

    This disparity is common knowledge to those who live in remote areas. But the rest of the nation also should be concerned that billions of dollars and reams of policies intended to tackle disadvantage are failing.

    One obvious area where no improvements have been made since Closing the Gap was first initiated is in life expectancy rates, with a seven-year difference between the cities and the bush. Indigenous women in remote communities live up to 69.6 years on average, compared with Indigenous women in cities at 76.5 years. Indigenous men in remote communities live to 65.9 years on average, compared with Indigenous men in cities at 72.1 years.

    The research also highlights the astronomical crime rates. Across all states and territories examined, crimes occur at twice the rate or higher for non-urban communities with 50 per cent or more Indigenous population. Alarmingly, in some states and territories, domestic violence and assault far outstrip the rates of all other crimes.

