Letter in the AFR

The other day CL drew attention to a rather silly op-ed in the AFR written by ABC board member Joseph Gersh.

Gersh was pedalling the nonsense that Australian democracy would collapse but for the ABC.

Do the critics of the ABC understand that the prominence of a public broadcaster committed to impartiality is a countervailing force against anti-democratic forces? It is worth asking whether recent events in the US would have attained the momentum they did if they had a strong independent national broadcaster such as the BBC or the ABC.

As CL correctly pointed out the Australian Parliament was stormed by union thugs in 1996. As was reported on, um, the ABC at the time.

I was also interested in Gersh’s op-ed, but for other reasons.

Critics of the ABC, including the Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, have attacked the headline (since amended) of an online article detailing Australia Day events. The article included events marking what for many has become known as “Invasion Day”. … No inappropriate instructions appear to have been issued issued to staff, and no political position has been adopted by the ABC. Yet critics were quick to hit their keyboards. Curiously, some who argue the ABC ought be privatised on principle now say it ought be privatised as “punishment” for perceived sins. Both reasons are wrong. Two weeks ago it was former communications minister Richard Alston (The Australian Financial Review, January 12) who argued that there is no one in the federal parliament who favours privatising, gutting or defunding the ABC. This notion, apparently, is a “straw person trotted out by the ABC to distract criticism of its real shortcomings”. As if on cue, Sinclair Davidson, co-author of the Institute of Public Affairs’ book Against Public Broadcasting (Financial Review, January 16) called for the ABC to be “sold as a going concern to an existing media mogul” ( I wonder who he might have in mind) or “piecemeal to investors”. The “Invasion Day” debate enabled a rerun of this tired line.

That two sentence paragraph contains three errors. If ABC board members have such contempt for facts and detail, it is no surprise that the whole organisation behaves in the way it does.

To their credit the AFR published a letter in reply:

Following my op-ed in these pages (“The ABC no longer has a purpose, apart from pleasing itself”, January 16-17), arguing that the times, and media environment, no longer called for a public broadcaster, ABC board member Joseph Gersh has managed to cook up a grand conspiracy theory of “centre-right activists” out to “punish” the ABC for running an invasion day narrative just before the Australia Day holiday (“Why cancelling the ABC would endanger our democracy”, February 1).

This conspiracy theory, however, is easily debunked.

The ABC’s invasion day story got published a full week after my op-ed was published. With foresight like that I should be playing the stockmarket.

What seems to incense the ABC is my 2018 book (joint with Chris Berg) Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC.

Chris Berg and I wrote this book in our capacity as public policy academics working at an Australian university.

Joseph Gersh repeats the claim that this book was published by the Institute of Public Affairs. It is published by Connor Court.

That is not a typo – it is a factual error.

The Institute of Public Affairs believes the ABC should be broken up and its functions put out to tender.

My position is that the ABC should be privatised as a going concern – preferably with the shares being allocated to current and former employees.

Employee shareholding schemes are not normally associated with being punished.

Rather than resort to smears, falsehoods, and conspiracy theories, the ABC should engage in serious debate about the role it plays in Australia and its future going forward.

Maybe Gersh’s op-ed was written by the work experience kid.