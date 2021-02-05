Quarantines are unlawful. Intra-state border closures are unconstitutional.

Thought I’d share two pieces:

a) My piece in The Spectator (image file) – quarantines are unlawful. The fact they were implemented badly is a separate matter.

b) My son Sukrit Sabhlok’s piece in Online Opinion: Australia’s unconstitutional border wars

And in my complaint to the International Criminal Court I explained why international border closures are unlawful (they breach both international laws and the section 5 of the Biosecurity Act).

There we go! A perfectly storm! And the damage done to virtually every element of civilisation is another matter. The costs of the Great Hysteria exceed any benefits.

I’ve called for political action.