Quarantines are unlawful. Intra-state border closures are unconstitutional.

Thought I’d share two pieces:
a) My piece in The Spectator (image file) – quarantines are unlawful. The fact they were implemented badly is a separate matter.
b) My son Sukrit Sabhlok’s piece in Online Opinion: Australia’s unconstitutional border wars
And in my complaint to the International Criminal Court I explained why international border closures are unlawful (they breach both international laws and the section 5 of the Biosecurity Act).
There we go! A perfectly storm! And the damage done to virtually every element of civilisation is another matter. The costs of the Great Hysteria exceed any benefits.
Link (b) is faulty.
Great piece in The Spectator. Thanks.
Well written – here’s a correct link b.
[ https://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=21293&page=1 ]
Sanjeev, S92 is a bit of a trap for young players. The HC was not going against any significant precedent when it ruled in the two recent cases, it was rather following the tack of judicial interpretation over the last 100 years +. It should be noted, too, that interstate commerce has not been stopped during the border closures. Some interpreters suggest that was all that could be drawn from S92 anyway, Henry Parkes’s aspirations notwithstanding.
Perhaps in some abstract, purist sense, you are right about the unlawful nature of the quarantines and the unconstitutional nature of our border closures. But in the real world – as found by the High Court – the closures are constitutional, and the Victorian Supreme Court has found the quarantine measures to be lawful.
The fact that something is atrocious policy and an outrageous violation of our rights does not make it against the law.
As for the complaint to the ICC: if I thought it would have the slightest effect on Australia I would denounce your action as disloyal. We are a sovereign nation-state and no outside body should be called upon to adjudicate our internal political disagreements. But as it is, the complaint will have no effect whatsoever, so it simply does not matter.
In the headline, I think “intra-state” was meant to be “inter-state”.
I agree Suburban Boy, feel this is just a waste of effort.
I’m voting for a political party that campaigns on limiting SOE powers to times of war.
Its the suspension of democracy that irks me the most.
I read both articles, thanks. As a non-boffin, I’m unwilling to comment and reveal the depth of my ignorance. I wonder if my memory is playing tricks on me, however, for I distinctly recall that early predictive modelling had estimated up to 500,000 deaths (not ‘cases,’ but deaths) for Australia alone, hence the urgent need to disregard everything we knew?