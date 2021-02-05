“This was the moment where I thought everything was over”



NOT since Hillary Clinton didn’t arrive in Bosnia under sniper fire has a Democrat not been imperiled by such a non-existent danger. The mendacity of the former waitress was laid bare again yesterday. Her responses were predictable.

First: top up her victim balance at the grievance bank. There is no proof Ocasio-Cortez was sexually assaulted by anyone – ever. A supporter of the left’s 2020 Summer of Terrorism, last week she accused Ted Cruz of trying to kill her. No proof of that either. The congresswoman whose impressive pectoral topography is matched only by her mountainous entitlement is also calling on Big Tech bouncers to ban those who mocked her riot whoppers. See these classics before they’re gone.

