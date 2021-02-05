“This was the moment where I thought everything was over”

Posted on 1:01 pm, February 5, 2021 by currencylad

 
NOT since Hillary Clinton didn’t arrive in Bosnia under sniper fire has a Democrat not been imperiled by such a non-existent danger. The mendacity of the former waitress was laid bare again yesterday. Her responses were predictable.

First: top up her victim balance at the grievance bank. There is no proof Ocasio-Cortez was sexually assaulted by anyone – ever. A supporter of the left’s 2020 Summer of Terrorism, last week she accused Ted Cruz of trying to kill her. No proof of that either. The congresswoman whose impressive pectoral topography is matched only by her mountainous entitlement is also calling on Big Tech bouncers to ban those who mocked her riot whoppers. See these classics before they’re gone.

21 Responses to “This was the moment where I thought everything was over”

  1. Up The Workers!
    #3747728, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Nothing Exceeds like Excess.

    Juliar must have been coaching her in the ballistic bloviation of buckets of bovine excrement.

  2. Rex Mango
    #3747729, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Wonder if AOC attended the same acting school as Jussie Smollett?

  3. mh
    #3747732, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    The congresswoman whose impressive pectoral topography is matched only by her mountainous entitlement is also calling on Big Tech bouncers to ban those who mocked her riot whoppers.

    Good writing.

  4. TBH
    #3747736, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    She’s such a hilarious combination of sanctimony, stupidity and hysteria. What an idiot, but of course she thinks she’s also the smartest person in America.

  5. Anonandon
    #3747742, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Dave Chapelle’s bit on “Juicy Smellyay” is a pisser.

  6. thefrollickingmole
    #3747745, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    I cant link to Snopes and the rest of the fake factcheckers but they are amazingly specific about the terms used to debunk occasional-cortexs’ “crying over detained kids” fakery.

    Heres the pics.
    https://assets.rbl.ms/23140460/origin.jpg

    Shes apparently at a gate/fence between the borders, not a detention facility.

    Snopes called it “fake” because they say wasnt at a “car park fence” as claimed.

    Its deliberate fuckery and lying by deceptively answering the wrong question.

  9. Tom
    #3747752, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    In the wake of the November 3, 2020, coup d’etat that ended American democracy, a former waitress has been appointed America’s 21st century Tokyo Rose to humiliate the conquered and rub their noses in the stupidity of the new, violent ruling class that couldn’t win a democratic election, so they stole it.

  10. John A
    #3747754, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    The congresswoman whose impressive pectoral topography is matched only by her mountainous entitlement

    Is Part A in dispute also? Not clear from the video at the link.

    Part B is certainly not in dispute.

  11. mh
    #3747755, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    So is AOC not going to disclose the identity of the sexual attacker to police?
    She could stop another person getting sexually assaulted if she speaks up.
    The presstitutes need to do some digging.

  12. Mark M
    #3747758, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Tara Reade might be able to inform aoc on some missing details.

  14. Chris M
    #3747768, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    impressive pectoral topography

    Not sure about her ah peckers, but her brain was abducted by aliens.

  15. Some History
    #3747784, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    It’s disappointing that she wasn’t able to work a noose into the story.

  16. Slim Cognito
    #3747785, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Sorry but not sorry. I don’t find her the least bit attractive and it’s mainly due to what she says.

  17. Some History
    #3747789, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    “Where is she?!”
    “Where is she?!”
    “I’ve got her pizza delivery right here”.

  18. Some History
    #3747792, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    .

    AOC: “This was the moment I thought everything was almost close to nearly sort of over”.

  19. Bradley Ashworth
    #3747802, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    I have an AOC computer monitor… its as thin as her credibility…

  20. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3747831, posted on February 5, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    The communist politicians lives were in danger ? Put them in one Cuomos Aged Killing Homes for safety ,make awill before entering .

  21. min
    #3747843, posted on February 5, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Perhaps HPD , she seems to fit the diagnosis in DSMV , I am not computerete enough to cut and paste on here . There have been incidences of exaggeration to get noticed previously and she certainly carries on like a drama queen

