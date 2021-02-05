Trump was a unionist

Posted on 1:30 pm, February 5, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

I’ll have to downgrade my opinion of the man.

16 Responses to Trump was a unionist

  1. Rex Anger
    #3747760, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Acting in America is the ultimate closed shop, my Doomlord.

    Just like the Communist Party- You have to be a member to be one…

  3. Roger
    #3747766, posted on February 5, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    The SAG sounds a lot like the average Australian union – they take the dues and use them to promote political agendas that only harm workers. Nothing but an extortion racket.

  4. Ubique
    #3747773, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    DJT writes superb letters. The recipient knows he’s been firmly rebuked with a hefty boot to the nuts.

  5. Terry
    #3747780, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    ‘I’ll have to downgrade my opinion of the man.’

    Well, he’s no Turnbull…

    To quote the [not just potentially] greatest US President in my lifetime….”Who cares!”

  6. stackja
    #3747781, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Ronald Reagan forgotten?

  7. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3747794, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    He surely doesnt expect the union to help its members ?
    Thats not what unions are for they are there to advance the political careers of ambitious incompetent third rate people,and to provide well paid jobs for political activists who would spend their lives on the dole or in prison for petty theft .
    The unions are branches of the left wing political parties the exception being the USA where the Mafia has shares in the movement .
    They were originally formed to help workers hut the money in dues attracted the thieves of the political gangs ,if you want to know how the democrims perfected voter fraud just have a look at union voting patterns over the years ,they are experts at voter fraud , funny how they all claim to be movements for the workers ,when none of them ever had a real job in their lives .

  8. duncanm
    #3747796, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Trumps greatest hits..

  9. Sinclair Davidson
    #3747806, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    the [not just potentially] greatest US President in my lifetime

    Maaaaaate.

    Ronald Reagan.

  10. Indolent
    #3747814, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    the [not just potentially] greatest US President in my lifetime

    Maaaaaate.

    Ronald Reagan.

    He was not just in the union, he ran it although, uniquely, he actually did try to help its members.

  11. Entropy
    #3747815, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Yeah JFK died when I was three months old. So Reagan.

  12. Sinclair Davidson
    #3747816, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    … and he was a Democrat.

  13. Indolent
    #3747821, posted on February 5, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Reagan and Trump both started out as Democrats and became Republican presidents.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3747835, posted on February 5, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    I’ll have to downgrade my opinion of the man.

    I don’t see why. He was the champion of blue collar workers, which the Democrats have ceased to represent. Our term for the is “Howard’s battlers”.

    Dems represent 19 of the 20 richest congressional districts (Don Surber, 4 Feb)

    Marcy Kaptur of Ohio is the longest serving Democrat congresswoman. She has begun her 20th term. And she feels her party has abandoned the poor and the working class in favor of hedge fund billionaires and Internet Oligarchs.

    In an interview with The Hill, she pointed out that Democrats represent 19 of the 20 richest congressional districts in the country.

    The Hill said, “To explain Trump’s appeal, she cites the example of a constituent who had been a steelworker in the greater Cleveland area, moved to Kansas having been laid off, and later moved back to Lorain, only to be left jobless a third time.”

    Kaptur told The Hill, “He was about 48 years old at that point. How do you think he feels? When Trump comes out there and gives these explosive, defiant speeches, that’s how people feel. Not everyone, but enough.”

    She is on the outs with leadership.

    Democrat leaders have no use for her.

    Or her constituents.

    The ALP is the same, increasingly controlled by rich white progressives in the inner cities, who dislike the dirty wukkas in the suburbs. The Liberals are the same, they aren’t a home for these people either. Which is why the PHON tradie got over 20% of the vote in Hunter and nearly knocked off Joel Fitzgibbon.

  15. buckshot
    #3747836, posted on February 5, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    From the Oz today:
    House Votes to Strip Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees

    The House voted 230-199 to remove Ms Greene from the budget and education committees, with 11 Republicans siding with Democrats. The move will diminish Ms Greene’s ability to shape legislation and work with other politicians, sidelining her just weeks into her first term in office.

    Democrats said the move was a necessary response to counter the violent rhetoric and misinformation that helped foment the violent riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6; Republicans warned that her removal could spark retaliation.

    So I wonder how many Democrat members will be removed from committees to counter violent rhetoric about BLM and Antifa riots, and misinformation about Russia collusion by Trump?

  16. Paul
    #3747847, posted on February 5, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    But the unions are there to help its members.
    Looks like they lied.
    Funny, the left never have a problem with lying.

