Trump was a unionist

I’ll have to downgrade my opinion of the man.
Liberty Quote
Mass unemployment is not proof of the failure of capitalism, but the proof of the failure of traditional union methods.— Ludwig von Mises
Acting in America is the ultimate closed shop, my Doomlord.
Just like the Communist Party- You have to be a member to be one…
Classic!
by Donald Trump.
The SAG sounds a lot like the average Australian union – they take the dues and use them to promote political agendas that only harm workers. Nothing but an extortion racket.
DJT writes superb letters. The recipient knows he’s been firmly rebuked with a hefty boot to the nuts.
‘I’ll have to downgrade my opinion of the man.’
Well, he’s no Turnbull…
To quote the [not just potentially] greatest US President in my lifetime….”Who cares!”
Ronald Reagan forgotten?
He surely doesnt expect the union to help its members ?
Thats not what unions are for they are there to advance the political careers of ambitious incompetent third rate people,and to provide well paid jobs for political activists who would spend their lives on the dole or in prison for petty theft .
The unions are branches of the left wing political parties the exception being the USA where the Mafia has shares in the movement .
They were originally formed to help workers hut the money in dues attracted the thieves of the political gangs ,if you want to know how the democrims perfected voter fraud just have a look at union voting patterns over the years ,they are experts at voter fraud , funny how they all claim to be movements for the workers ,when none of them ever had a real job in their lives .
Trumps greatest hits..
Maaaaaate.
Ronald Reagan.
He was not just in the union, he ran it although, uniquely, he actually did try to help its members.
Yeah JFK died when I was three months old. So Reagan.
… and he was a Democrat.
Reagan and Trump both started out as Democrats and became Republican presidents.
I don’t see why. He was the champion of blue collar workers, which the Democrats have ceased to represent. Our term for the is “Howard’s battlers”.
Dems represent 19 of the 20 richest congressional districts (Don Surber, 4 Feb)
The ALP is the same, increasingly controlled by rich white progressives in the inner cities, who dislike the dirty wukkas in the suburbs. The Liberals are the same, they aren’t a home for these people either. Which is why the PHON tradie got over 20% of the vote in Hunter and nearly knocked off Joel Fitzgibbon.
From the Oz today:
House Votes to Strip Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees
So I wonder how many Democrat members will be removed from committees to counter violent rhetoric about BLM and Antifa riots, and misinformation about Russia collusion by Trump?
But the unions are there to help its members.
Looks like they lied.
Funny, the left never have a problem with lying.