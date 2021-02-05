Yes, it is a coup and Trump had to be removed to make it work

If you read one column this weekend, make it Lee Smith’s brilliant The Thirty Tyrants at Tablet.

  1. Chris M
    #3748160, posted on February 5, 2021 at 11:43 pm

    When will the people rise up and refuse to accept?

  2. Rex Anger
    #3748174, posted on February 6, 2021 at 12:09 am

    When will the people rise up and refuse to accept?

    I think it’s already starting to happen.

    Gavin Newsom (after so many solid re-elections) is perilously close to recall in California.

    RINOs are starting to squirm, despite Mid-terms being some 18 months (a political eternity) away. And Dems are no doubt scenting the same ill-wind.

    There is the now-deafening blare of leftist propaganda, beyond even the trumpeting of premature victory and vehement anti-right abuse post-election.

    Then there is unseemly rush to force, entrench and enshrine radical Democrat agendas into law, be it the snowstorm of Biden EOs, the attempts to shut down and purge the military of any and all purported dissenters (let alone discernible dissent), and the outright signal jamming of anything on social media of everything other than their acceptable Narrative.

    You’d be forgiven for thinking that they expect to have their power violently wrested from them by a vengeful American public at any second (Let alone a pissed-off Orangutan Bard), so seek to wreck the joint as thoroughly as they can out of sheer bitter spite.

    Guilty consciences and fear of exposure do not make for effective government.

    And nor does making your nation an effective international laughingstock for fawning domestic media headlines (LGBT Rainbow flags flying next to Old Glory at all embassies worldwide, anyone)

