Archbishop slams “Catholic” Joe

Fair question: Will the Democrat Party ever rid itself of its historical obsession with killing black people?

It is intriguing that one of Biden’s first official acts is to promote the destruction of human lives domestically and in developing nations.”

– Nigeria’s Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

  1. stackja
    #3748577, posted on February 6, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    MSM play the game. Voters keep electing Democrats.

  2. pbw
    #3748582, posted on February 6, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    stackja,

    Voters keep electing Democrats.

    Or not, as the case may be.

  3. Mark M
    #3748597, posted on February 6, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    When the leftist elites say they want to save the planet from global warming by reducing population for the children’s childern, it’s not your children they are talking about saving the planet for.

  4. min
    #3748628, posted on February 6, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    G’daughter commenced resident training in O &G this week in Victoriastan and asked me about what I thought of abortions to get rid of girl babies . Allowed to do it here she feels strongly against it but is allowed to refuse so they will just go elsewhere. Culturally influenced of course but women also coming saying they cannot afford the rent if they have a child so next step for her is contraception advice for women .

  6. Lee
    #3748636, posted on February 6, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    And the Pontiff?

    “Snort!”

  7. Roger
    #3748653, posted on February 6, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    If you find this intriguing, Your Grace, then you haven’t been paying attention.

  8. Damon
    #3748657, posted on February 6, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    RC=Retired Catholic. Describes Joe perfectly.

  9. Patrick Kelly
    #3748664, posted on February 6, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    Mark M. It used to be the case that parents would sacrifice themselves to secure the future of their progeny
    Alas no more. Now parents sacrifice theit children, both physically and economically, for their own short term gain. Our “civilisation” has been totally corrupted.

  10. Patrick Kelly
    #3748667, posted on February 6, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    Sounds like he’d be a better man in the job than Frank.

  11. Joanna Smythe
    #3748668, posted on February 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Once everyone is ‘persuaded’ to get the vaccine the problem of abortion will be solved. It’s already being labelled as an infertility drug.

  12. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3748671, posted on February 6, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    “Democrats are the REAL racists!”

    Abortion is an (inverted) sacrament to the Left and they do not care about the race of the sacrifice.

