Archbishop slams “Catholic” Joe

Fair question: Will the Democrat Party ever rid itself of its historical obsession with killing black people?
It is intriguing that one of Biden’s first official acts is to promote the destruction of human lives domestically and in developing nations.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
– Nigeria’s Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama
MSM play the game. Voters keep electing Democrats.
stackja,
Or not, as the case may be.
When the leftist elites say they want to save the planet from global warming by reducing population for the children’s childern, it’s not your children they are talking about saving the planet for.
G’daughter commenced resident training in O &G this week in Victoriastan and asked me about what I thought of abortions to get rid of girl babies . Allowed to do it here she feels strongly against it but is allowed to refuse so they will just go elsewhere. Culturally influenced of course but women also coming saying they cannot afford the rent if they have a child so next step for her is contraception advice for women .
And the Pontiff?
And the Pontiff?
“Snort!”
If you find this intriguing, Your Grace, then you haven’t been paying attention.
RC=Retired Catholic. Describes Joe perfectly.
Mark M. It used to be the case that parents would sacrifice themselves to secure the future of their progeny
Alas no more. Now parents sacrifice theit children, both physically and economically, for their own short term gain. Our “civilisation” has been totally corrupted.
Sounds like he’d be a better man in the job than Frank.
Once everyone is ‘persuaded’ to get the vaccine the problem of abortion will be solved. It’s already being labelled as an infertility drug.
“Democrats are the REAL racists!”
Abortion is an (inverted) sacrament to the Left and they do not care about the race of the sacrifice.