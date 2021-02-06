Extremists move to ban Republicans from the military

THE applause and the laughter can almost be heard from Beijing: a national “stand-down” of personnel serving in all six branches of the United States military to root out “racists and extremists” (code du jour for dedicated Republicans). Doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on the Reichstag Fire strategy made infamous by Adolf Hitler, the Biden Junta has wasted no time at all in using the first black Defence Secretary as a footman whose inaugural mission is to cashier enemies of the Democrat Party. That – it already seems perfectly clear – is why Lloyd Austin was appointed. His race would shield the Pentagon from the scrutiny such an astonishingly Third World purge would arouse (from Republicans still at large, if not the media).

