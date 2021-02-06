Extremists move to ban Republicans from the military

Posted on 7:31 pm, February 6, 2021 by currencylad

THE applause and the laughter can almost be heard from Beijing: a national “stand-down” of personnel serving in all six branches of the United States military to root out “racists and extremists” (code du jour for dedicated Republicans). Doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on the Reichstag Fire strategy made infamous by Adolf Hitler, the Biden Junta has wasted no time at all in using the first black Defence Secretary as a footman whose inaugural mission is to cashier enemies of the Democrat Party. That – it already seems perfectly clear – is why Lloyd Austin was appointed. His race would shield the Pentagon from the scrutiny such an astonishingly Third World purge would arouse (from Republicans still at large, if not the media).

22 Responses to Extremists move to ban Republicans from the military

  1. calli
    #3748836, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Sounds like a purge to me.

  2. Snotball
    #3748847, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    George Orwell is shaking his poor dead head in amusement! He thought he was writing a novel, turns out he was predicting the future!

  3. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3748859, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    I am enjoying watching the usa self destruct – some of the big mouthed blokes who boast so of their prowess as riflemen might eventually venture forth and start dispatching the enemies of the people in Washington.

    As for the tiny “r” republicans, they deserve the king size boot up the arks they are now enjoying – “Get up sucker and fight. Get up and fight”.

  4. Rex Anger
    #3748860, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Sounds like a purge to me.

    Problem being, no Gulags to disappear all those nasty Republicans off to, and shooting them en masse will provoke the violent blowback they want, but cannot suppress.

    Maybe they’ll just hold a few symbolic Struggle Sessions, theatrically arrest a few actual resisters, make everybody else write down a Scouts’ Honour-type promise not to obviously be too obviously Republican (which can be conveniently ‘disappeared’ instead once the Kruschevs replace the Stalins currently in charge?) , then let them get on with being the good cannon fodder they are?

    Good servants of the People are hard to come by…

    Good luck appointing all those noodle-armed Antifa and slogan-huffing BLM street thugs in the Military’s place. They only work effectively when all opposition is suppressed for them, after all…

  5. Suburban Boy
    #3748869, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    The headline captures the reality of this purge beautifully: the “extremists” are indeed those now running the US government.

    BTW- the US military has six arms, not four.

  6. egg_
    #3748871, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    A woke Qwerty Military?

    Good luck with that!

    Morison the window dresser, Cate the cross dresser, et al.

  7. Rex Anger
    #3748874, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    BTW- the US military has six arms, not four

    Coast Guard doesn’t count… 😛

  8. pbw
    #3748888, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Rex,

    If they’re serious, the point is not to disappear the “racists,” but to sack a goodly number pour encourager les autres. The idea is to make the military reliable, for when things do really start to get moving.

    When you think of how strong Trump’s support was in the military, then this must be either window-dressing, of a determined effort to completely demoralise the military. Stalin showed how it was done, but his best methods are not available to the Secretary or the President.

  9. C.L.
    #3748891, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    Fixed, SB.
    Apologies, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

  10. Rex Anger
    #3748901, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    If they’re serious, the point is not to disappear the “racists,” but to sack a goodly number pour encourager les autres. The idea is to make the military reliable, for when things do really start to get moving.

    Absolutely, pbw.

    But there is being reliable for Revolutionary purposes. And then there is actually having a body that is functional enough to secure the borders, enact desired policies outside of said borders and engage in Revolutionary purposes.

    Until a Corps of Sampolits is assembled, mass Indoctrination is applied and Universal Conscription enacted, the Comrades will not achieve any of their aims.

    And when practically everyone outside of the Pentagon and below full Colonel or equivalent is treated with suspicion, this is an exercise in futility.

    If Joe wants PLA, he will have to do the proper Globalist thing, and damn well import them…

  11. Rockdoctor
    #3748911, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    Sounds like a purge to me.

    My thoughts too… In some uncharted waters here…

  12. Gorilla Dance Party
    #3748915, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    The leadership of both Russia and China have hardly had a moment’s reprieve from laughter for almost twenty years. Let’s start with a baseline: women should not be serving in any capacity in the military – let alone in combat roles. If you can’t accept that then your military has already lost their next war. No, I don’t care that China and Russia officially allow that because that will rapidly change if things get serious. On top of that, you now also have trannies and an assortment of other perverts in senior positions too. Now they’re going to get rid of the only effective troops they have remaining. Clown nations like Australia, the United States, Canada, NZ and pretty much all of Europe will go to whatever the next war is with their red noses and wigs and get destroyed.

    It really troubles me that conservatives have conceded so much ground when it comes to the armed forces (and the police too). Diversity is the mortal enemy of both. What’s more, they know it because you never see a female police officer on a beat without a much larger male officer in any area where there could be danger.

  13. B.A.Lert
    #3748920, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    Seems Taiwan might feel some heat within 60 days.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3748921, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    Good luck with that prog kiddies.
    My understanding is that service personnel voted for Trump overwhelmingly.
    Which is why the Dems tried to smear Trump with the fake “losers and suckers” thing.
    Reducing support in the ranks for Trump was clearly one of their strategic intentions.

  15. Professor Fred
    #3748925, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    The socialist stalin purged the Red Army of “undesireables ” potential opposition in the 193-s ,weakening the army to the benefit of the German Socialist Hitler . Is paedo joe doing this to be efit the cinese fascist army when they invade theUSA with the help of the geriatric corrupt democrims fifth column ?
    The chinese own the old crook as we speak suppse botox pelosi craps nadler Adump schiff etc are all on the chinese teat now how much have the clintons had from the chinese ?

  16. Xword
    #3748938, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    Ah… but the midterms are only two years away – then we’ll show these usurpers WE’RE REALLY PISSED OFF!!!

  17. pbw
    #3748946, posted on February 6, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    GDP,

    Let’s start with a baseline: women should not be serving in any capacity in the military – let alone in combat roles. If you can’t accept that then your military has already lost their next war.

    Hear, hear.

    There’s a great photo from 2014, showing 4 European defence ministers who are women, juxtaposed with a photo of the then (and current, I believe) Russian defence minister.

    The then German defence minister is Ursula von der Leyden, who has been the president of the European Commission for the past 14 months.

    What’s most demoralising about this is the silence of ex-ADF members in office or in other positions of public trust. Jim Molan? Andrew Hastie? The new bloke who’s just rolled Kevin Andrews? Fat chance. Gutless skirts in trousers, the lot of them.

  18. Fred
    #3748951, posted on February 6, 2021 at 9:05 pm

    If Republicans in the military had any guts they would all resign on the same day. Call the Democrats bluff.

  19. miltonf
    #3748952, posted on February 6, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    It’s 1918 all over again. They don’t even pretend now.

  20. NuThink
    #3748954, posted on February 6, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Snotball
    #3748847, posted on February 6, 2021 at 7:40 pm
    George Orwell is shaking his poor dead head in amusement! He thought he was writing a novel, turns out he was predicting the future!

    Watching Michael Portillo (the train buff) a few days ago of when he was in Spain, and met up with George Orwell’s son.
    The son said that George went to Spain to fight on the anti Franco side, there was all love and calling everyone comrade. But that did not last long and that the anti Franco forces started fighting amongst themselves and killing each other, forcing George to flee and get back to the UK, and after that experience with the Left George was a changed man.
    Some people have to experience the Left to wake up.

  21. NuThink
    #3748955, posted on February 6, 2021 at 9:16 pm

    Watching (not intentionally) Biden’s verbal barrage against Russia (for killing or attempting to kill one of his critics), Saudi Arabia (for the Yemen War), and I think but not certain he may have gone against the Myanmar military. But I waited for the attack on the Big C, but total silence. Maybe my hearing faded at that moment.

  22. stackja
    #3748986, posted on February 6, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    USA military faced many resignation by Democrats in 1861.
    Democrats now don’t want GOP.
    History showed Democrats lost in 1865.
    Time will tell.

