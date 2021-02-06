THE applause and the laughter can almost be heard from Beijing: a national “stand-down” of personnel serving in all six branches of the United States military to root out “racists and extremists” (code du jour for dedicated Republicans). Doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on the Reichstag Fire strategy made infamous by Adolf Hitler, the Biden Junta has wasted no time at all in using the first black Defence Secretary as a footman whose inaugural mission is to cashier enemies of the Democrat Party. That – it already seems perfectly clear – is why Lloyd Austin was appointed. His race would shield the Pentagon from the scrutiny such an astonishingly Third World purge would arouse (from Republicans still at large, if not the media).
Liberty Quote
It is not the fault of the entrepreneurs that the consumersthe people, the common manprefer liquor to Bibles and detective stories to serious books, and that governments prefer guns to butter. The entrepreneur does not make greater profits in selling bad things than in selling good things. His profits are the greater the better he succeeds in providing the consumers with those things they ask for most intensely.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- stackja on Extremists move to ban Republicans from the military
- Boambee John on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- old bloke on Fuel Poverty in Britain
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- MatrixTransform on Music Maestro: February 5, 2021
- m0nty on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Helen on Fuel Poverty in Britain
- custard on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- stackja on Fuel Poverty in Britain
- Frank on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- custard on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Vagabond on Fuel Poverty in Britain
- Frank on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- TBH on Tight-arse war lord should be put in charge of the ABC’s books
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Boambee John on Yes, it is a coup and Trump had to be removed to make it work
- Boambee John on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Boambee John on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Frank on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Rex Anger on Tight-arse war lord should be put in charge of the ABC’s books
- Nick on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: February 6, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Fuel Poverty in Britain
- Extremists move to ban Republicans from the military
- Archbishop slams “Catholic” Joe
- Tight-arse war lord should be put in charge of the ABC’s books
- Open Forum: February 6, 2021
- Yes, it is a coup and Trump had to be removed to make it work
- Music Maestro: February 5, 2021
- Quarantines are unlawful. Intra-state border closures are unconstitutional.
- Letter in the AFR
- Trump was a unionist
- “This was the moment where I thought everything was over”
- The Only Choice
- Australia Day ‘invasion’ rhetoric perpetuates victimhood
- Rescuing The Washington Generals
- Attacks on low cost, reliable energy intensify but Jennie George speaks out
- Too much of a good thing
- Ministry of Truth might become a reality
- Keep Calm & Panic
- Understating what an imbecilic waste of time the ABC is
- Let the cancelling begin
- Still not a single midget appointed to a cabinet-level position
- Just like that ‘Defund the Police’ was off the agenda
- Angry Whites
- How the world fell into Xi Jinping’s trap
- The new Assistant Secretary for Health believes he’s a woman
- Black man told
- The Hydroxychloroquine Scandal
- David Bidstrup guest post. My “science” is right, your “science” is wrong.
- Out of control fake news flagship, Four Corners, does it again
- Arrogant militants take over, garrison the capital with soldiers, launch action against ousted President and order strict curfew
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Sounds like a purge to me.
George Orwell is shaking his poor dead head in amusement! He thought he was writing a novel, turns out he was predicting the future!
I am enjoying watching the usa self destruct – some of the big mouthed blokes who boast so of their prowess as riflemen might eventually venture forth and start dispatching the enemies of the people in Washington.
As for the tiny “r” republicans, they deserve the king size boot up the arks they are now enjoying – “Get up sucker and fight. Get up and fight”.
Sounds like a purge to me.
Problem being, no Gulags to disappear all those nasty Republicans off to, and shooting them en masse will provoke the violent blowback they want, but cannot suppress.
Maybe they’ll just hold a few symbolic Struggle Sessions, theatrically arrest a few actual resisters, make everybody else write down a Scouts’ Honour-type promise not to obviously be too obviously Republican (which can be conveniently ‘disappeared’ instead once the Kruschevs replace the Stalins currently in charge?) , then let them get on with being the good cannon fodder they are?
Good servants of the People are hard to come by…
Good luck appointing all those noodle-armed Antifa and slogan-huffing BLM street thugs in the Military’s place. They only work effectively when all opposition is suppressed for them, after all…
The headline captures the reality of this purge beautifully: the “extremists” are indeed those now running the US government.
BTW- the US military has six arms, not four.
A woke Qwerty Military?
Good luck with that!
Morison the window dresser, Cate the cross dresser, et al.
BTW- the US military has six arms, not four
Coast Guard doesn’t count… 😛
Rex,
If they’re serious, the point is not to disappear the “racists,” but to sack a goodly number pour encourager les autres. The idea is to make the military reliable, for when things do really start to get moving.
When you think of how strong Trump’s support was in the military, then this must be either window-dressing, of a determined effort to completely demoralise the military. Stalin showed how it was done, but his best methods are not available to the Secretary or the President.
Fixed, SB.
Apologies, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
If they’re serious, the point is not to disappear the “racists,” but to sack a goodly number pour encourager les autres. The idea is to make the military reliable, for when things do really start to get moving.
Absolutely, pbw.
But there is being reliable for Revolutionary purposes. And then there is actually having a body that is functional enough to secure the borders, enact desired policies outside of said borders and engage in Revolutionary purposes.
Until a Corps of Sampolits is assembled, mass Indoctrination is applied and Universal Conscription enacted, the Comrades will not achieve any of their aims.
And when practically everyone outside of the Pentagon and below full Colonel or equivalent is treated with suspicion, this is an exercise in futility.
If Joe wants PLA, he will have to do the proper Globalist thing, and damn well import them…
Sounds like a purge to me.
My thoughts too… In some uncharted waters here…
The leadership of both Russia and China have hardly had a moment’s reprieve from laughter for almost twenty years. Let’s start with a baseline: women should not be serving in any capacity in the military – let alone in combat roles. If you can’t accept that then your military has already lost their next war. No, I don’t care that China and Russia officially allow that because that will rapidly change if things get serious. On top of that, you now also have trannies and an assortment of other perverts in senior positions too. Now they’re going to get rid of the only effective troops they have remaining. Clown nations like Australia, the United States, Canada, NZ and pretty much all of Europe will go to whatever the next war is with their red noses and wigs and get destroyed.
It really troubles me that conservatives have conceded so much ground when it comes to the armed forces (and the police too). Diversity is the mortal enemy of both. What’s more, they know it because you never see a female police officer on a beat without a much larger male officer in any area where there could be danger.
Seems Taiwan might feel some heat within 60 days.
Good luck with that prog kiddies.
My understanding is that service personnel voted for Trump overwhelmingly.
Which is why the Dems tried to smear Trump with the fake “losers and suckers” thing.
Reducing support in the ranks for Trump was clearly one of their strategic intentions.
The socialist stalin purged the Red Army of “undesireables ” potential opposition in the 193-s ,weakening the army to the benefit of the German Socialist Hitler . Is paedo joe doing this to be efit the cinese fascist army when they invade theUSA with the help of the geriatric corrupt democrims fifth column ?
The chinese own the old crook as we speak suppse botox pelosi craps nadler Adump schiff etc are all on the chinese teat now how much have the clintons had from the chinese ?
Ah… but the midterms are only two years away – then we’ll show these usurpers WE’RE REALLY PISSED OFF!!!
GDP,
Hear, hear.
There’s a great photo from 2014, showing 4 European defence ministers who are women, juxtaposed with a photo of the then (and current, I believe) Russian defence minister.
The then German defence minister is Ursula von der Leyden, who has been the president of the European Commission for the past 14 months.
What’s most demoralising about this is the silence of ex-ADF members in office or in other positions of public trust. Jim Molan? Andrew Hastie? The new bloke who’s just rolled Kevin Andrews? Fat chance. Gutless skirts in trousers, the lot of them.
If Republicans in the military had any guts they would all resign on the same day. Call the Democrats bluff.
It’s 1918 all over again. They don’t even pretend now.
Watching Michael Portillo (the train buff) a few days ago of when he was in Spain, and met up with George Orwell’s son.
The son said that George went to Spain to fight on the anti Franco side, there was all love and calling everyone comrade. But that did not last long and that the anti Franco forces started fighting amongst themselves and killing each other, forcing George to flee and get back to the UK, and after that experience with the Left George was a changed man.
Some people have to experience the Left to wake up.
Watching (not intentionally) Biden’s verbal barrage against Russia (for killing or attempting to kill one of his critics), Saudi Arabia (for the Yemen War), and I think but not certain he may have gone against the Myanmar military. But I waited for the attack on the Big C, but total silence. Maybe my hearing faded at that moment.
USA military faced many resignation by Democrats in 1861.
Democrats now don’t want GOP.
History showed Democrats lost in 1865.
Time will tell.