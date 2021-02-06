Fuel Poverty in Britain

The parallel universes revisited. RenewEconomy has been celebrating the penetration of RE into the power supply in Britain and the Continent as thought the recent wind drought and extreme cold in the Northern hemisphere did not exist. The result is starting to become more obvious in Britain. I wonder when Boris will notice?
Fuel poverty is already a serious problem in Britain. According to the government’s own figures, as of 2018 10.7% of households make difficult daily decisions in winter about whether to heat their homes or put food on the table.
In human terms, this means millions of ordinary Britons are living on the edge, risking hypothermia, starvation, and serious long term health complications in their annual struggle to survive Britain’s cold winters. Occasionally some of them starve to death. A third of people admitted to hospital in Britain are malnourished or judged to be at risk of malnutrition.
Boris Johnson’s plan to force up the price of affordable energy rich foods like meat, milk, eggs and cheese, and to drive up the price of home heating, could push a lot of those poor people over the brink, and trigger an even worse hunger crisis.
It would be an interesting exercise to look at the relationship between fuel / food poverty and COVID morbidity during a UK winter. It will be a long time before that socio epidemiological investigation ever gets done and even longer before results become known.
Yes! How many dying from being cold and not a “cold” Wuhan virus?
Those figures were from three years ago, I wonder what they are now.
It is outrageous that people are starving to death or freezing in a country as wealthy as UK.
All can be laid at the feet of the global warming tsars, who mealy mouthed plead for the future lives of people cooked by catastrophic global warming, when in fact their pleas are a cunning disguise for how much money they are going to make out of the scam, and to hell with the plebs. No doubt they think the world would be better off with out them.
Maybe both houses should have to live in a fuel/food poverty situation for two weeks. Eat or warm your house. Maybe then they might – just might – think about their stupid enpoorening decisions a little more.
According to SBS news last night, there is great consternation in the UK as plans to open a new coal mine, the first in many years, is going ahead on the east coast of England. Shock and horror.
And just to make it even harder for poor people Boris is considering new taxes for Gaia.
UK Carbon Tax to Drive Up the Cost of Gas Heating, Milk and Beef (5 Feb)
So pensioners may no longer have to choose between food and heating since they won’t be able to afford either of them.