Fuel Poverty in Britain

The parallel universes revisited. RenewEconomy has been celebrating the penetration of RE into the power supply in Britain and the Continent as thought the recent wind drought and extreme cold in the Northern hemisphere did not exist. The result is starting to become more obvious in Britain. I wonder when Boris will notice?

Fuel poverty is already a serious problem in Britain. According to the government’s own figures, as of 2018 10.7% of households make difficult daily decisions in winter about whether to heat their homes or put food on the table.

In human terms, this means millions of ordinary Britons are living on the edge, risking hypothermia, starvation, and serious long term health complications in their annual struggle to survive Britain’s cold winters. Occasionally some of them starve to death. A third of people admitted to hospital in Britain are malnourished or judged to be at risk of malnutrition.

Boris Johnson’s plan to force up the price of affordable energy rich foods like meat, milk, eggs and cheese, and to drive up the price of home heating, could push a lot of those poor people over the brink, and trigger an even worse hunger crisis.