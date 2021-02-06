Open Forum: February 6, 2021

  5. Fisky
    #3748175, posted on February 6, 2021 at 12:12 am

    This shows the impossibility of any transparent auditing within the PRC. What a disgrace. If Joe Biden were not a brain dead globalist, he would kick every single PRC company off US exchanges for non-compliance with auditing requirements. But of course he won’t.

    Junheng Li
    @Junheng_Li
    WOW! $GSX #Deloitte partner is accused of taking bribery, receiving fee raises from $RYB for “covering up some auditing issues”, reported by a #Whistleblower in 50-pages PPT, trending on WeChat today. https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/Em4w0iB7KDdmTQlJIVGYyA

