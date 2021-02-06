Tight-arse war lord should be put in charge of the ABC’s books

This, believe it or not, is touted by the ABC as an “Exclusive by defence correspondent Andrew Greene”:

Afghan militia leader Matiullah Khan gave gold watches to Australian Special Forces commanders. Australian Special Forces commanders were given gold watches by a corrupt Afghan warlord who doubled as a powerful local police chief. The ABC can reveal notorious Afghan militia leader Matiullah Khan, who was killed in 2015, regularly presented Rado watches worth more than $1,000 to senior Australian soldiers during rotations in Uruzgan province.



Rado does not make gold watches. The company is justifiably renowned for innovative use of modern ceramics. Its proprietary material, ‘Ceramos’, is a high-tech hybrid of ceramic (90 percent) and metal alloy (ten percent) used in some models for a gold-coloured sheen (conventional PVD is used in others). Rado makes good watches (disclosure: I recently bought a ‘Captain Cook’) but none tinted gold would tempt or interest commandos. Their wrists would be adorned, by and large, with tool watches of the type made so well by Casio. If reporter Greene would care to prove me wrong, please post a link in comments showing me where I can score a $1000 “gold” watch. The most affordable Swiss gold watch on the market is probably the Longines Conquest Heritage. Pick one up today for $A7,150.