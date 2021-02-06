Tight-arse war lord should be put in charge of the ABC’s books

This, believe it or not, is touted by the ABC as an “Exclusive by defence correspondent Andrew Greene”:
Australian Special Forces commanders were given gold watches by a corrupt Afghan warlord who doubled as a powerful local police chief.
The ABC can reveal notorious Afghan militia leader Matiullah Khan, who was killed in 2015, regularly presented Rado watches worth more than $1,000 to senior Australian soldiers during rotations in Uruzgan province.
Rado does not make gold watches. The company is justifiably renowned for innovative use of modern ceramics. Its proprietary material, ‘Ceramos’, is a high-tech hybrid of ceramic (90 percent) and metal alloy (ten percent) used in some models for a gold-coloured sheen (conventional PVD is used in others). Rado makes good watches (disclosure: I recently bought a ‘Captain Cook’) but none tinted gold would tempt or interest commandos. Their wrists would be adorned, by and large, with tool watches of the type made so well by Casio. If reporter Greene would care to prove me wrong, please post a link in comments showing me where I can score a $1000 “gold” watch. The most affordable Swiss gold watch on the market is probably the Longines Conquest Heritage. Pick one up today for $A7,150.
Strange day to be trying to revive that ‘Australian SF are debbil-debbils’ meme.
The war crimes gag seems to have sputtered out, and the Army is now trying to cancel Facebook meme and unoffical Mental Health Support and networking sites like The Pineapple Express because of the morale it raises (down even, to charging soldiers who ‘like’ its posts)..
What are they trying to distract from?
Did the Doomlord strike deeper with his AFR column than we all first assumed?
Cos that’s one serious flinch from a smarting Corporation…
‘Gold coloured watches’ doesn’t have quite the same oomph
Anyhow its great to see the appreciation of Western tech
why are Australian Special Forces in Afghanistan in the first place?
The Pineapple Express goes all right.
Aside from that, if people like Mr Greene continue to accept any and all information from sources of dubious information at face value, and then report them as absolute fact, they can’t be surprised when people a) pick their stories apart, as C.L. just did, or subject them to ridicule.
But their ABC’s propaganda is specifically used to shape our opinions.
I suspect the true believers already agree
Story is old, max. Check the alleged dates above.
Retroactive smearing of a dead man and very likely dead or retired or very senior SOCOMD members for propaganda purposes.
Hmmm smells like a boat person on an exhaust pipe.
“Nice watch”
“An Afghan warlord gave it to me”
“Me too.”
“Want to go murder some villagers?”
“Wait, you’re not from the ABC are you?”
Whilst we’re on the subject of our special forces, has there been any further investigation of the alleged unlawful killing in Afghanistan? Or has that all gone quiet now that the smearing has been done?
‘Course not!
They retreated, trailing smoke and with all manner of ragged holes from the righteous bombardment of abuse from former (and likely serving) members and the general public, such that the Army’s headsheds are now desperately fending off renewed attempts at Commissions and Inquiries into Veteran Suicides, and desperately trying to cancel The Pinapple Express on Facebook, as I alluded to above.
Up to the point where the site has been specifically named in the latest round of Army-wide Mandatory Training on Social Media awareness…
Telling that the Libs got upset when two of their own were subjected to an ABC attack, but soldiers? Meh.
Ahaha, nice take down CL. Kudos.
I realise this is just another front on the ABC’s war against Australia’s only strategic military asset of significant value, but…let’s say they did accept a few flashy watches. So? They aren’t politicians. They follow orders. Their objectives don’t change because some village bigwig wants to show wife number 4 (who’s probably not a lot older than her rank, too) that he big man, and they aren’t going to change their tactics to achieve those objectives on the basis of receiving a watch. So is there any actual wrongdoing here?
Sometime sit is just as blessed to receive gracefully as to give.
. So is there any actual wrongdoing here?
‘Course not! The spokesdrone/’Secret Source’ the ABC j’ismist suckered into talking to them admitted (and was quoted as saying) that standard ADF (like all Govt Departments) policy is not to accept gifts.
However, while this looks good for Keeping Up Appearances in the Anglophone world, it is not the way business is done elsewhere.
Ergo, you work to your policy while satisfying the other party. You need not keep wearing the watch, after all. Or, like all Govt departments, you fill out a form declaring what has been gifted to you over an arbitrary value (Say $50), and/or surrender it to an ‘appropriate’ authority. All are thus satisfied.
Only the ABC would try to use this to smear retrospectively…